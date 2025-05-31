Hair Growth Serums Are In—But What Do They Really Do?

Let’s be honest—I never thought I’d obsess over scalp care. I didn't think it mattered as much. But somewhere between 2 a.m. scrolls of hair massage routines and clocking a noticeably thinner ponytail, I caved. Turns out, I’m not alone. If your algorithm looks anything like mine, it’s flooded with convincing tutorials promising to turn your scalp into fertile ground for Goddess-level hair.

How It Started

Not too long ago, the beauty world’s primary focus was glass skin. Now, however, the spotlight has shifted to glass hair—shiny, healthy, and effortlessly full-bodied. The internet is spiralling over anything that promises even an inch of growth—whether it’s rosemary oil, fermented rice water, onion juice (yes, really), or fancy serums in minimalist bottles. Everyone’s suddenly treating their scalp like it’s their face.

For me, it started with hair fall—courtesy of life, and let’s be honest, a few too many heat styling experiments. I noticed more strands on my brush, my pillow, my shower drain. So I did what any rational adult would do: panic-scroll through late-night reels until I found the best-rated growth serums, with big promises—thicker, fuller, longer hair in weeks. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work overnight. But it did something. And now? I’m kind of hooked.

Here’s My Honest Take

At first, I was skeptical. How much of a difference could a few drops of oil really make? But the longer I kept at it, the more I realised that treating scalp care with the same reverence we usually reserve for skincare is the trick. It felt…intentional. Almost meditative.

What started as a “maybe this will fix everything” step became a moment of quiet ritual. I actually began looking forward to those quiet minutes of massaging serum into my roots. It was no longer just a treatment—it was self-care. A pause. A soft reset at the end of the day. And somewhere in that mix of skepticism and curiosity, I built a routine that finally felt like mine.

So, does it work? Short answer: yes, but not in the way Instagram promises. You need patience—the slow-burn, three-months-of-consistency kind. In the first couple of weeks, nothing happened. I doubted the hype. But then there was less shedding. A stronger-feeling scalp. A few wispy baby hairs showing up uninvited at my hairline. The growth wasn’t dramatic, but it was there.

It’s not magic. A hair serum won’t turn back time or reverse a decade of damage. But when used regularly, with care and realistic expectations, it can support your hair’s health. And honestly? Even if the results had been purely placebo, I wouldn’t regret it. There’s something strangely empowering about romanticising your nighttime routine. About massaging your scalp, showing your hair a little love, and carving out time for yourself.

I've fully embraced this newfound focus on scalp health. I guess I’ve become that person now—the one who talks about scalp microbiomes and pre-wash treatments like they’re skincare. And honestly? I’m not mad about it. It’s a small, but meaningful shift toward embracing myself, and I’m finding that it’s just as rewarding as any other beauty ritual.

The Serums I Put To Test

Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum

This serum had all the buzzwords I couldn’t ignore- Redensyl, Anagain, Melanogray, Rosemary. Designed to target everything from thinning to early greys, it promises fuller, denser, healthier hair. Three months later, my strands feel noticeably stronger, and my roots look richer.

The Ordinary Multipeptide Hair Density Serum

This one's a lightweight, water-based serum. Infused with a cocktail of caffeine, peptides, and plant-powered extracts like green tea, clover flower, and pea sprout, this serum is designed to target thinning at the root. It’s made for all hair types and textures, and feels almost weightless—perfect for daily use without the greasy buildup.

Arata Intensive Hair Growth Serum

A powerhouse formula that brings together the best of both worlds, science and nature. With clinically backed actives like Redensyl, Procapil, and Kopexil, paired with natural heavy-hitters like rice water, onion, turmeric, caffeine, and amla, it promises visible regrowth in 90 days. Those baby hairs I thought I imagined? Definitely not a fluke.

The Derma Co Peptide-Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum

Powered by Foligen Analupe and Anagain, this works in sync with your hair’s natural growth cycle to revive vitality, while Copper Peptide and Root Biotech help create a healthy, nourished scalp environment that sets the stage for new growth.

