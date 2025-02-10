Kendrick Lamar's Bootcut Jeans Are Bringing Show-Stealing Denim Vibes Back

Jeans: the MVPs of our wardrobes! We've witnessed denim trends come and go, and while baggy jeans have been hogging the spotlight, get ready for a major throwback – bootcut jeans are back, baby! And who might be partly responsible for this denim revival? None other than Kendrick Lamar. During his Super Bowl halftime performance, Lamar sported a pair of light-wash bootcut jeans by Celine that got the internet buzzing. Call it a Y2K resurrection or just a darn good look, but one thing's for sure: bootcut jeans are ready to reclaim their place in our closets.

For the uninitiated, bootcut jeans are fitted through the thigh and gently flare from the knee down. This creates a flattering silhouette that elongates the legs – a fact not lost on the 5'5" Lamar. While low-rise versions were popular in the early 2000s, you can now find high-waisted styles that offer a more modern take on this classic cut.

Like any good fashion trend, bootcut jeans have evolved over time. Waistlines have gone up and down, washes have varied, but the defining flare below the knee has remained a constant. Today's bootcuts offer a range of options, from vintage-inspired styles to more contemporary designs.

Why Bootcut Jeans? (Besides Kendrick Lamar, of Course!)

So, why should you embrace the bootcut trend? For starters, they're incredibly versatile and can be dressed up or down. They offer a comfortable alternative to skinny jeans (we are never going back to skinny jeans, please!) without sacrificing style, and that subtle flare adds a touch of retro cool to any outfit.

Styling Your Look in 2025

To rock bootcut jeans in 2025, consider a denim-on-denim ensemble. Pair your jeans with a complementary denim shirt, and experiment with different washes and textures to create a unique look. Add a statement jacket taking notes by Lamar, boots, and your favorite accessories to complete the outfit. Keep it relaxed and chic, but if you want to go full Y2K, do not be afraid of pairing the jeans with fitted crop tops and boots.

Whether you're a die-hard bootcut fan or a curious newcomer, now's the time to give this denim trend a try. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite pair!

Also read, Catsuits, Sequins, Power Jackets: Super Bowl’s Most Iconic Halftime Looks