Arjun Kapoor x Tarun Tahiliani: The Modern Kurta Blueprint

Festive dressing for men is finally learning the art of restraint and Arjun Kapoor’s latest look is proof. He appears in a richly layered Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that feels rooted in Indian craft yet unmistakably modern in its attitude. There’s no overt grandeur here, no obvious theatrics. Instead, the power of this look lies in its tonal subtlety, tactile richness and the kind of ease that comes from clothes that understand the wearer.

This is ethnic wear for men that doesn’t announce itself — it settles in, quietly assured.

The Power of Olive-Brown in Men’s Ethnic Wear

Olive-brown is an unconventional choice for festive dressing, and that’s exactly why it works. Sitting somewhere between earthy and opulent, the shade brings depth without demanding attention. On Arjun Kapoor, the colour reads confident, grounded and refreshingly understated — an antidote to the usual jewel-toned excess that dominates Indian festive outfits.

Tarun Tahiliani’s mastery shows in how the hue is layered rather than flattened. The fabric catches light in places, absorbs it in others, creating a visual rhythm that feels almost architectural. It’s a reminder that colour in menswear doesn’t need volume to feel luxurious — sometimes, nuance does the heavy lifting.

Instagram: @taruntahiliani

Inside Tarun Tahiliani’s festive menswear vision

This look is classic Tarun Tahiliani, but edited for the modern Indian man. The silhouette is relaxed yet intentional, structured enough to hold its own, fluid enough to move with ease. There’s a quiet sensuality in the open neckline, balanced by the garment’s otherwise composed form.

What stands out is Tarun’s continued push toward lived-in luxury for men. This isn’t occasion wear that feels borrowed or ceremonial; it’s designed to feel personal. The detailing is intricate but never fussy, the craftsmanship visible without being showy. It’s festive wear that understands contemporary masculinity — confident, expressive, and comfortable in its own skin.

Why texture matters more than ornamentation here

Instead of relying on embroidery-heavy spectacle, this ensemble leans into texture. The fabric tells its own story through pattern, weave and tonal contrast. Up close, there’s richness; from a distance, there’s restraint. It’s a clever balance that makes the look adaptable — appropriate for intimate celebrations just as much as larger festive gatherings.

This shift from ornamentation to material intelligence is where Indian menswear is headed. And Tarun Tahiliani, once again, is quietly leading that conversation.

Styling cues that elevate the look

The styling choices complete the narrative. Arjun Kapoor keeps accessories minimal — a slim watch, subtle jewellery, tinted glasses — letting the outfit breathe. Grooming stays sharp but unfussy, reinforcing the idea that festive dressing doesn’t need excess to make an impact.

The slightly undone energy, the relaxed posture, the easy confidence — adds to the appeal. This is ethnic wear that feels worn-in, not worn-out. Aspirational, but accessible.

How to translate this look into your own festive wardrobe

Take cues from this ensemble by rethinking colour and texture. Swap bright hues for deeper, earth-toned palettes. Invest in fabrics that carry visual interest on their own. Choose silhouettes that prioritise movement and comfort without sacrificing structure.

Most importantly, let your festive outfit reflect you. As Arjun Kapoor’s Tarun Tahiliani look proves, the future of Indian festive outfits for men lies not in louder dressing but in smarter, more intentional choices.