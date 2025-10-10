Bells & Whistles: Simone Rocha Unpacks It All From Her London Studio

ELLE: You often cite your Irish-Chinese heritage and your family’s influence as one of your key inspirations. How does that manifest in the collections?

Simone Rocha (SR): I’ve always been very comfortable with the alien, and that comes from belonging to two different places—growing up in one place and being influenced by its heritage, alongside the contradiction of longing for another. I’ve been very comfortable in this in-between, this place of tension. So for me, there’s Ireland, where I grew up, which is so rich in nature. And there’s Hong Kong that I visited every year growing up, and where I have a lot of family, which is a concrete jungle. But both are islands, so this idea of both being isolated has really influenced my collections. I love to combine two different things in my designs, whether it’s fabrication or taking something handcrafted and joining it with something machine-made. I also love when something’s a bit off—so if we’re trimming a dress, I’ll want to edge only one side, or add two frills to another, just to throw off your eye a little bit.

ELLE: The idea of duality is so central to your work. What draws you to it?