ELLE Exclusive: In Conversation With Charles Leclerc On Building His New Fashion Universe, CL16

There’s something uniquely endearing about Charles Leclerc, a perfect mix of talent, humility, and a quiet charm that has made him one of F1’s most beloved drivers. He’s the athlete fans root for with their whole hearts, the one whose journey feels personal because he lets people in just enough to feel connected. From the moment he stepped into a scarlet car, he earned his Ferrari Prince title. And as he continues to cement his legacy at Ferrari, he’s also quietly shaping a future beyond racing. With the launch of his creative agency, SIDEQUEST, Charles is stepping into his most personal chapter yet: CL16, his first apparel brand. You could say CL16 opens the door to a new creative chapter, one that mirrors his own understated sense of style.

CL16 leans into ’90s nostalgia with a refined edge: the kind of elevated essentials he actually lives in, especially in the paddock. Think cashmere hoodies, soft-structure tees, a graphic wool-blend scarf, and even a playful knit dog-sweater inspired by his beloved dachshund, Leo. In an exclusive conversation, Leclerc spills it all to ELLE.

“The starting point was the idea of creating something that felt entirely my own. I wanted pieces that fans could enjoy, but that also echoed what I personally appreciate about fashion: comfort, quality, and a certain timeless simplicity. I approached the design process with a great deal of creativity, but also a desire to keep things clean and wearable. This is just the first drop; we already have more lined up. We’re beginning small, with limited releases, but the intention is to offer something meaningful that fans can connect with and hopefully love as much as I do.”

It’s a leap that didn’t happen overnight. In a sport defined by rigid contracts and long-standing partnerships, Leclerc had to wait for the right moment. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. In our sport, there are usually existing contracts around merchandise, so I had to wait for the right moment. As soon as I was able to create something independently, we moved forward as a team. I really wanted to build a line that felt authentic to me and reflected the clothes I genuinely love to wear. It’s been a fun, creative challenge and also a huge learning experience for all of us in terms of production, design, and execution.”

His vision for the brand began simply: create pieces he would genuinely wear. Comfort, quality, quiet luxury, the fundamentals of his personal style. “The collection was designed to reflect who I am and what I gravitate towards in my daily life. I’m quite creative and I have a clear sense of what I like, so staying authentic was essential. Working with the Race Service team was very collaborative; we explored different silhouettes, fabrics, and design details together. It was a big learning curve for me, and many people worked incredibly hard to make this first drop happen. It’s still early days, but I’m proud of what we’ve created, and I hope fans will recognise my style in it and follow along as the brand evolves.”

Fans will recognise Leclerc in this collection. When asked just how much of his personal style appears in the pieces. He adds, “A lot, I hope. I’m quite creative and I have a clear sense of what I like.” Working closely with the Race Service team, he delved into silhouettes, fabrics, and textures, details he might once have overlooked while living life between simulators and circuits. “It was a big learning curve,” he admits. “But I’m proud of what we’ve created, and I hope people follow along as the brand evolves.”

As for what’s next, the F1 star hints, playfully, that the next creative direction might be easy to guess. “Let’s just say it involves my favourite colour,” he smiles, not-so-subtly nodding to Ferrari red. “I’m excited to explore a lot of different ideas — whether that’s new design directions, bolder graphics, or experimenting with different materials and textures. I think some people might already guess where the next drop is headed, but overall, the plan is to keep pushing creatively. There’s much more to come, and I’m hoping fans will enjoy being part of this journey as the brand continues to grow.”

The campaign video itself feels like a soft launch of this new Leclerc: nostalgic, cinematic, and starring his fiancée, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and Leo in a charming tribute to an iconic 1985 denim advert. It’s authentic and signals exactly what CL16 stands for: a world built on emotion and a genuine connection to the fans who’ve supported him for years. CL16 is a new chapter written far beyond the grid, but unmistakably his.

