Beyond The Buzzword: How Sustainable Brands In India Are Fighting Greenwashing

From going beyond mere labels and embracing natural materials to collaborating hand‑in‑hand with local artisans behind the scenes, here’s how these brands are charting a truly authentic path.

It’s the year 2025, and chances are you’ve already dipped a toe into greener fashion. Maybe you wanted to stand out from the fast-fashion crowd, or perhaps you simply felt the pull of a more sustainable lifestyle—whatever sparked your journey, welcome to the club of conscious consumers. If you haven’t explored it yet, a few disclaimers as to what lies ahead; once you start browsing, you’ll catch yourself wondering why you didn’t make the switch sooner. And then, before you know it, an entirely new world of so-called eco-friendly fashion opens up, drawing you in with promises of a better, cleaner future.

As you navigate this space, you’ll start noticing common phrases that brands love to use - “eco-friendly, carbon-neutral, zero emissions.” These terms sound impressive, powerful even, giving the impression that your next purchase is a direct step toward saving the planet. It’s a tempting thought, after all, who wouldn’t want to contribute to a healthier world just by choosing the right skirt?

But here’s where reality gets tricky. It’s easy to fall into what’s known as Hero’s Syndrome : A psychological phenomenon where people feel an innate desire to do good, to make an impact. Brands understand this and, in some cases, exploit it through greenwashing. By using vague sustainability claims without real evidence, they capitalise on consumers’ good intentions. A skirt labeled as “upcycled” or a dress made of “organic materials” might sound impressive, but without verified certifications, clear supply chain details, and tangible environmental impact reports these claims can be nothing but tactics.

The truth is, simply labelling something as “sustainable” doesn’t mean you’re saving the ocean. In a market saturated with eco-friendly claims, how do we distinguish genuine sustainability from clever marketing spin? I had the opportunity to speak with a new wave of homegrown fashion labels, the designers behind SAND by Shirin, MATI, Jayati Goenka and Acquire who are cutting through the noise.

When Actions Speak Louder Than Labels

ELLE: There’s a lot of talk about “sustainability” these days, how do you bring that to life?

Shirin Mann, Founder of SAND by Shirin (SM): At SAND, sustainability transcends being a mere trend; it's the core philosophy of our brand. We are deeply committed to creating clothing that is gentle on both the skin and the planet. We use plant-based fabrics such as aloe vera, rose, eucalyptus, banana, soybean protein, and lotus, along with organic linens, cottons, and hemp to bring our vision to life.

ELLE: Can you walk us through your brand's sustainability journey and how it has evolved over time?

SM: Our sustainability journey really started with a clear vision—we wanted to create fashion that felt luxurious and beautiful, but also conscious and responsible. Over time, each collection has given us a chance to explore that vision in new ways. For example, in our Spring/Summer lines, we began experimenting with lotus-based fabrics and a thick linen with jute-like texture. Then, with our Island’24 collection, we hit a really exciting milestone where we incorporated natural raffia and worked closely with local artisans—it was such a meaningful collaboration that really brought our values to life.

Of course, there have been challenges along the way. One of the biggest has been educating consumers about the value of sustainable fabrics. Those challenges have only deepened our commitment and pushed us to keep innovating.







ELLE: What sets your brand apart from those who might be accused of "greenwashing" in the fashion industry? What are you doing differently to keep things real and transparent?

Fatima Punjabi, founder of Mati (FP)- While a lot of brands today might lean into greenwashing just to appear eco-conscious, at Mati, sustainability isn’t just a marketing tool—it’s a core part of who we are. We produce in small batches and often work against orders, which helps us significantly reduce overproduction and the waste that typically comes with excess inventory. We repurpose side cuts of fabric from our own production to create our product packaging, and our courier bags are made from biodegradable cornstarch, not plastic.

Jayati Goenka, founder of Jayati Goenka (JG) - We try to foster awareness within our community by having open, ongoing conversations with our clients and followers about the beauty of natural processes—especially when it comes to hand block printing with natural dyes from Bagru, Rajasthan. A lot of people might see the irregularities in the prints as flaws, but for us, they’re what make each piece special.Every batch we work with is just 5 to 6 meters of fabric—handcrafted, dyed, washed, and sun-dried in the sandy landscapes of Bagru.

ELLE: What are some common misconceptions about sustainable fashion that you would like to challenge or change?

F.P. : One of the biggest misconceptions about sustainable fashion is that it’s only meant for a niche or elite audience. At Mati, we challenge that by creating pieces that are inclusive, comfortable, and made for everyday wear. Another misconception is that sustainability starts and ends with the fabric. For us, it’s a much more holistic approach. It’s about every stage of the process—how the fabric is made, who’s making it, the techniques used to dye it, how durable it is, and what happens to it after its life cycle. True sustainability means thinking beyond trends and focusing on the bigger picture—on people, process, and planet.

ELLE: How do you ensure that the sustainability claims are clear and understandable for your end consumer?

Angélique Raina, founder of Acquire (AR): We’ve always felt that sustainability isn’t something you shout about—it’s something you show through action. Consumers today are right to question bold claims, especially when they come from the brands themselves. That’s why we focus on telling the story behind what we do—during conversations with customers, in our garment descriptions, and through social media, where there’s space to explain what these choices actually mean.

We take small but intentional steps—using surplus fabrics from a leading export house, cutting patterns to reduce waste, repurposing scraps into gift items, and working with handwoven textiles that naturally have a lower carbon footprint. Our packaging is minimal and recyclable, and we’re actively working to eliminate the plastic layer required by couriers. For us, it’s about consistent, thoughtful progress rather than making noise

ELLE: From the shoppers’ point of view, what should we look out for when it comes to sketchy sustainability claims?

A.R.: Consumers need to be cautious about sustainability claims made in absolutes—like 'the best,' '100% sustainable,' or 'the least impact.' True sustainability is complex, and absolutes can be misleading. We always advise our clients to look for real indicators, like international certifications such as B Corp or a clear, transparent CSR approach. The brands that are genuinely committed usually show it through their processes, not just their marketing.

In a world racing toward fast fashion and blink-and-you-miss-it trends, maybe the real flex is knowing when to slow down. Brands will continue to use strategies to sound relevant but it is up to the consumer to take time and research, look at how the brand is communicating its values, and how they are trying to build their sustainable community. Choosing to wait those extra 15 days for something thoughtfully made, sustainably sourced, rather than giving in to the lure of instant deliveries. That’s the kind of fashion statement that actually means something. It's about slowing down your style, your choices, and the way we engage with clothes, one mindful piece at a time.