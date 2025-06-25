Brad Pitt Is The Coolest He's Ever Looked!

There’s Brad Pitt the movie star, all jawline and Golden Globes. And then there’s Brad Pitt, Style Icon 2.0, the one making headlines for his recent wardrobe pivot into bold colours, luxe textures, and unexpected silhouettes. At 61, Pitt is rewriting the rules of menswear dressing with a sense of ease and experimentation that feels both personal and deliberate.

His Celebrity Style

Gone is the quiet Malibu minimalism of past decades — the neutral linens, the classic tuxedos, the aesthetic of a man playing it safe. Taking its place is a striking mix of cobalt velvets, tie-dye separates, and handwoven Indian textiles that reflect a fashion sensibility unafraid of colour, culture, or comfort.

The man helping shape this new chapter? Stylist Taylor McNeill, known for dressing artists like Kendrick Lamar and Lorde, who has gently nudged Pitt out of the “silver fox in linen” trope and into something far more contemporary — think relaxed, expressive, and globally informed.

At the New York City premiere of his upcoming F1 film, Pitt wore a cobalt-blue Tangaliya shirt by 11.11/ Eleven Eleven, handwoven in Gujarat, India. The choice was intentional, rooted in craft, and refreshingly understated. It was a nod to Indian artisanship, delivered with quiet confidence.

Off-duty too, the looks have taken a turn for the poetic. A recent stroll in Manhattan saw him in a lilac silk shirt, velvet trousers, and layered beads — a palette and texture play that felt rich without being loud. Earlier, at Carbone, he was spotted in a crushed blue velvet Willy Chavarria blazer, wide-leg jeans, and a striped shirt nonchalantly unbuttoned. Critics debated it; fashion insiders applauded the risk.

At a dinner in Paris, he stepped out in a structured two-piece set with visible topstitching slightly oversized, slightly ironic, and styled with his signature nonchalance. On another night in New York, wide-leg patterned trousers and an open white shirt added a touch of ‘70s insouciance to an otherwise pared-down evening look. Even his off-duty airport outfit, a soft jacket, easy trousers, and a bucket hat, felt considered, not performative. It’s stylish without being flashy, expressive without being theatrical.

Longtime stylist George Cortina still helms Pitt’s more formal moments, like the Anderson & Sheppard tuxedo he wore, paired with a pink shirt at the same F1 premiere. That contrast between Cortina’s classic tailoring and McNeill’s modern mix reflects the duality Pitt is now embodying: timeless and unafraid to try something new.

So, is this a midlife reinvention? Perhaps. But more than that, it’s a man dressing on his own terms. Brad Pitt’s current fashion phase is not about chasing trends or clinging to youth it’s about choosing joy, embracing craftsmanship, and wearing clothes that feel good.