Brides Go Regal: The New Colour Palette For Bridal Lehengas

This wedding season has been nothing short of spectacular and I can’t help but feel a little giddy with all the celebrations lighting up the calendar. While I absolutely adore the delicious food (because who doesn’t love a good biryani?), let’s be real — the bridal lehenga is the real showstopper! Traditionally, red has been the reigning queen of bridal colours, but I’ve noticed a delightful shift towards softer hues like ivory, beige, and blush pink in recent years. As I’ve been scrolling through Instagram (not planning my wedding, just indulging in some good old doom scrolling), I stumbled upon some hidden gems in the bridal colour palette that are ready to steal the spotlight from ivories and beiges. So, if you’re a bride-to-be looking to make a statement, let’s dive into these rising stars that could soon redefine bridal fashion!

Lavender: The Soft Pastel Dream

Lavender is not just a pretty shade; it's a soft pastel that brings an ethereal glow to brides. This colour has been making waves for its delicate charm and is perfect for those looking to stand out without going overboard. It pairs beautifully with golden embroidery or brocade, adding a touch of elegance without overshadowing the bride's natural beauty. Think of it as the sophisticated cousin of traditional colours. Sabyasachi’s lavender lehengas have become crowd favourites, proving that this colour can hold its own on the grandest stages.

Orange: A Bright New Beginning

Why not embrace orange if you’re tired of the same old shades? This lively hue is a refreshing departure from red and brings a burst of energy to winter weddings. Orange shines particularly well in colder months, adding warmth and vibrancy to your wedding ensemble. Imagine twirling in a bright orange lehenga against a snowy backdrop — stunning! Take cues from Aashna Shroff’s fabulous Manish Malhotra lehenga that proves orange is not just for summer; it’s for every season!

Green: The Minty Marvel

While green has long been reserved for mehendi outfits, the rise of soft mint and pistachio shades is changing the game. This fresh colour is ideal for brides wanting to break away from convention. A soft green brings a radiant glow to your look and pairs effortlessly with emerald polki or diamond jewelry — talk about a match made in heaven! For brides who want something different yet timeless, this minty marvel is an excellent choice.

Golden: The Classic Comeback

Golden is making a grand return, thanks to fashion icons like Sobhita Dhulipala rocking golden Kanjeevaram sarees. This classic colour never goes out of style. Pair it with gold temple jewelry for that million-dollar look. There’s something undeniably regal about donning gold on your big day. Whether you opt for an all-gold ensemble or mix it with other colours, gold offers endless styling possibilities.

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, consider mixing things up! Multicoloured lehengas are gaining traction too. Why limit yourself to just one hue when you can flaunt several? Embrace vibrant combinations that reflect your personality and make you feel like the star you are.

This wedding season invites brides-to-be to step outside the box and explore these trending colours. Whether you gravitate towards soft pastels like lavender and mint green or bold choices like orange and gold, remember that your lehenga should be as unique as your love story. So go ahead, experiment with these colours, and make your bridal look truly unforgettable!