The Rise And The Rise Of Chanel At Paris Haute Couture Week

Timeless yet relevant. Evolutionary yet rooted. The fountain of youth lies in the creative membranes of Parisian house Chanel, for it is a feat to have sustained for 110 long years. Their newly-appointed artistic director Matthieu Blazy is all set to shortly take the reins, thereby propelling this collection as a transitionary playground for history in the making. Hosted at the Grand Palais in Paris, Chanel's Spring-Summer 2025 showcase at Haute Couture Week was a diaphanous affair with braided flourishes and a flirty interplay of askew hemlines.

The Specifics

It is claimed that the collection's development follows a full day-to-night cycle. Highlights include a lilac tweed dress, painted tweed suits in achromatic palettes and a pyjama-style ensemble in dawn-hued silk crêpe. The mimosa-hued dress suit with pale pink flounces and an orange-pink coat over a purple jacquard dress also remiain strong contenders, with strappy shoes taking centre stage. Their colours range from violet and sky blue to white and cream, reagrdless of the heel size. Ballet flats... ah, of course!

Enter Alex Consani, easily the most sought-after model of the season, strutting the ramp in a milky yellow flowy number adorned with a signature black belt. In keeping with Chanel's heritage, the tweeds that were utilised were reinterpreted with embroidered embellishments and painted brushstrokes. There were ample sightings of graphic braids and buttons embellished with rhinestones and rock crystals, with linings in unexpected bursts of golden, royal blue, and green satin which peeked through separates. Celestial touches with a luxurious yet bohemian heart galore.

A double C that drew out the infinity sign formed the standout runway in the middle of the Nave at the Grand Palais. Reminiscent of the chromatic circle that the Creation Studio had decided to rework, the structure was conceived by scenographer-designer Willo Perron. The show's original score was written by composer Gustave Rudman in partnership with Michel Gaubert. Icons only.

The brand's latest era is unmistakably ushered in by Chanel's Spring-Summer 2025 collection. As they ring in their 110th anniversary of Chanel Haute Couture in 2025, the significant year is poised to portend a vibrant future with artistic director Matthieu Blazy making his foray into tweed-land post October this year. All eyes on you.

