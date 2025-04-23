Celebrity Guide To Style Your Coloured Sneakers This Summer

Let’s be real, plain white-coloured sneakers had their moment, but summer is calling for something with a bit more spice. Coloured sneakers are back, and they’re louder, bolder and honestly, way more fun. Whether you’re a minimalist who’s finally ready to flirt with colour or a certified outfit repeater just looking for something new to match your Pinterest board, we’ve got you.

Sneakers Are The Main Character

From Billie’s statement neon greens to Rosé’s speedcat reds, here are colourful sneakers that’ll carry your summer wardrobe on their soles. Go bold or go home; we are here to make a statement with sneaker culture, and here’s exactly how to style them without looking like you tried too hard.

Puma Speedcat In Red



These aren’t just shoes. They’re a statement. Think fast cars, faster selfies and all the early 2000s energy. Pair them with low-rise cargos, a white crop top and lip gloss that smells like strawberries. Bonus points if you throw on red frames for the full Rosé effect.





Try baby blue or lilac with cami tops, socks and denims. Add a claw clip and sunnies, and you’re halfway to being the main character of someone’s mood board.

Air Jordans





This one’s for the bold babes. Billie Eilish’s neon green Jordans are not for the faint-hearted, which makes them perfect. Wear with a matching green tank, black parachute trousers and slicked-back hair. Or go the opposite route with a black co-ord and let your shoes do all the heavy lifting. Let’s bring back a hint of brat summer with these!





Adidas Sambas



Emma Chamberlain knew what she was doing in these Adidas sneakers. A pastel Samba is the perfect way to sneak in some colour without scaring your neutral wardrobe. I am taking the pink and red combo to my grave. It has been along the journey of being my favourite Canva font colours and entering my wardrobe very subtly, and I am here for it. And all you need to style them this summer is to get your comfiest white basics out, and maybe sunnies to beat the heat.

New Balance



New Balance is that friend who’s chill but still has the best fits. Grab a pair in muted shades like dusty rose, sage or burnt orange. Style with slouchy trousers, a cropped vest and a canvas tote. Add headphones and iced coffee, and pretend you’re on your way to a creative meeting you’re definitely late for.

Onitsuka Tiger In Yellow





Yellow trainers are not here to play. The iconic Onitsuka Tigers are basically sunshine for your feet. Channel Uma Thurman in Kill Bill or just wear them with a pleated mini, tube top and layered necklaces. Perfect for dopamine dressing, street style moments and being the brightest thing in every photo.



Summer fashion should feel like fun, not a formula aka Dua Lipa. So throw on some colour, mix it up, and don’t overthink it. Your outfits deserve main character shoes, and these five pairs are just waiting to steal the spotlight when it comes to the sneakers trend.