Coloured Tights Are 2025's Most Divisive Trend. Here's How To Wear Them

The remarkable thing about the cyclical world of fashion is that something that was once the antithesis of what you could ever imagine wearing can quickly come to the top of your must-try list. For me, the latest to make this move is a pair of coloured tights.

Don't get to thinking that is because of a general distaste with tights. I'm a passionate supporter who wears black opaques most days from September right through to late May. Coloured tights, though? I had worried they felt a bit juvenile. A bit too jaunty. Or a costume component only viable around October 31.



Expanding The Shade Spectrum



But change is afoot and the latest trend for rainbow bright hosiery has got me leaving my trusty black opaques behind in lieu of something altogether more striking. Like many, I started with red tights, but am now looking to expand my shade spectrum as a new year of fashion takes hold.

As if I needed anymore convincing that a pair of standout hosiery is a must for now, Miuccia Prada taking her finale bow at the most recent Prada show confirmed that room should be made for more obscure shades.

The fashion behemoth brightened up her grey sweater and white pleated skirt with a bold, pair of violet tights that she wore with strappy stiletto sandals. As much as everyone was there to see the menswear collection she'll have co-designed with Raf Simons, a moment of anticipation is always felt as Mrs P approaches for her bow and her own outfit reveal. Prada's choice of styling here should prove no surprise: bright tights are a key element of the spring/summer 2025 Prada womenswear collection.





There, amongst the chinzty florals, striped knits and silver hardware, were pops of colour delivered through bright, albeit obscure-shaded tights, made in a thick, ribbed knit formulation. Some were even worn sans trouser. However, the best way to wear these off the catwalk is with a silhouette that makes the tight surprising, which means that often a moderate hem length works best to allow the pop of colour to truly feel like a delicious sartorial surprise.

And if, like me, you had that same initial trepidation at the idea of a bright tight, then look to a colour that you see reflected in your outfit already. Wearing red florals? Perhaps do go for red then. Your tartan kilt has a green thread? Pull focus to it further in a green pair. You get the picture... Before long you'll be just like Mrs Prada and willing to experiment with choosing colours that standout against the rest of your outfit. For that, obtuse colours that straddle that ugly-pretty line are the way to go. Pull up on this promptly, won't you?

Read the original article in ELLE UK.