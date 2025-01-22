The Louvre’s First-Ever Fashion Exhibition Will Be A Celebration of Art and Style!

If you’ve always counted down to the MET Gala in May, that glamorous event may have a successor. Kicking things off beautifully in 2025, the Musée du Louvre or Louvre Museum in Paris is going to have its very first fashion gala on March 4. And understandably, it’s creating a huge buzz across circles. Bringing the past upto the present, the chic event that begins on January 24, will celebrate ‘Louvre Couture: Art and Fashion — Statement Pieces,’ that showcases how priceless and precious objects - from Byzantine times through to the Second French Empire – inspire contemporary designers’ imaginations in the current day. Undoubtedly, this event will draw in fashion royalty – from designers and design houses to creative heads and purveyors of style, from across the world. Moodboard already, anyone?







Capturing the emotion the Louvre official Instagram handle stated: “In the heart of the museum's collections, in the rooms of the Objets d'art department, over an area of almost 9,000 square meters, a hundred silhouettes and accessories will resonate with the history of the decorative arts, styles, crafts and ornamentation, illustrating the very close links between fashion and art.”

History meets fashion over hors d'oeuvres





The gala will showcase statement pieces from the most well-known fashion housesashion gala on March 4 Photograph: (Getty Images)

The high-octane fashion soiree begins with a reception followed by a visit to the sprawling exhibition. Guests make their way post that to a dinner in the Cour Marly (Richelieu wing of the musée du Louvre), and to round off the glamourous night, they will head to an after party under the glass and steel I.M. Pei pyramid.

The French museum took to its official handle on Instagram to share more with a kind of save-the-date with the words #CoutureIsComing : A quick look at the installation of the « LOUVRE COUTURE. Art and fashion: statement pieces » exhibition, to be discovered from January 24 at the Musée du Louvre. 👘 👀

Dior to Balenciaga: Showcase Like None Other

A look at the installation of the Louvre Couture Photograph: (Instagram)

It’s going to be all eyes on the art holdings at the renowned museum where reportedly, 66 outfits and 30 accessories will be displayed along with items from the Louvre’s permanent collection of decorative art objects at the gala show. Global fashion powerhouses from Chanel and Dior to Balenciaga and Dries Van Noten, will find a place in the lavish 9,700 square feet spotlight in the decorative arts holdings, which is also home to jewellery, tapestries, silverware bronze statues and also the historic Napoleon III apartments.







In a statement, the Louvre announced: “For the first time in its history, the Louvre will host an exhibition entirely dedicated to fashion, its origins, and inspirations. This unprecedented and historic showcase will unfold within the very heart of our collections, engaging in a vibrant dialogue with the masterpieces housed in the Louvre’s Department of Decorative Arts. Featuring 71 silhouettes and 30 accessories loaned by 45 fashion houses—including designs by Iris van Herpen, Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten, Jacquemus and Vivienne Westwood, as well as archival pieces from Loewe, Balenciaga and Mugler.”



The show is on until July 21, 2025 at the Musée du Louvre. Will it spark more conversation between haute couture and art? We sure hope so.