Decoding Alia Bhatt’s Style For The Family Wedding: Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani Shares Deets

Alia Bhatt’s style is all about simplicity and the ‘less is more’ mandate, which always seems to work in her favour. So for the recent wedding in the household, (Congratulations Aadar and Alekha!), she stood her sartorial ground and so did her stylist – the inimitable fashion wizard Priyanka Kapadia Badani. We spoke to Badani, who let us in on the process of shortlisting the ensembles and why ‘having fun’ was the only memo here.

The Mehendi Look

“Since Alia was attending a family wedding, we really wanted to keep things lighthearted and fun. Upon mentioning the mehendi, the idea was clear—we wanted something playful and that this wasn’t the time for a serious, coordinated lehenga or those overly elaborate pieces,” stated Priyanka.

She decided to go for a younger label—something fresh and exciting. The aim here was to avoid that traditional, heavy wedding look and give Alia a chance to just enjoy herself. “We ended up choosing an Anushka Khanna sharara, which felt perfect for the occasion. The design was modern and chic, with geometric patterns and a mix of gunmetal and gold—nothing too ornate, just something that felt current. Alia hadn’t worn that particular shade in a while, and when she put it on, it was clear how stunning it looked on her,” quipped Kapadia when asked about the mustard-hued number.

For her hair, she opted for a sleek and playful braid, with colourful fabric woven in. It was a simple touch but added an element of surprise and joy.

The Pink Sabya

Then, for the wedding day itself, it looks like the primary goal was to elevate the elegance. Adding more on the selection, Priyanka states, “We found the most beautiful powder pink sari—honestly, it was the most stunning shade I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen a fair few pink saris, but this one stood out. To complete the look, we paired it with a statement piece of jewellery, something that would really draw attention without overshadowing the softness of the sari.”

Nostalgia Brigade

I couldn’t help but ask her about pandering to the nostalgia aspect because well, sequin saris and shararas are the epitome of throwback Indian fashion. But Kapadia was quick to point out, “I don’t think nostalgia ever really went away—it’s something that’s always been part of the fabric of styling. I wore a sharara to my own wedding eight years ago, so it’s never been a trend that has faded for me. I want to be able to look back at a photo ten years from now and feel proud, not cringe."

"Take the sari, for instance. It’s a classic. Whether it's a Banarasi brocade, chiffon, or even organza, it’s always in style. You could pair it with a simple blouse, and a standout piece of jewellery, and it would never go out of fashion. It’s the sort of look that has stood the test of time, and will continue to do so,” she adds. And we agree.

