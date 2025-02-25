Fashion designer. Trendsetter. Maverick. Most of all, a beloved friend to many. Affectionately called Gudda by those in his inner circle, Rohit Bal was truly larger than life. His vision transcended the realm of couture, leaving an indelible imprint on the industry. As the fashion world reflects upon his profound influence, it becomes evident that his legacy extends beyond his contribution to the industry. Through the memories of those who worked closely with him, we gain insight into the magnetic energy and boundless passion that made his shows a transformative and immersive experience.

I Hope You Dance



For show director Aparna Bahl Bedi, Bal was the epitome of artistry. “He was a true-blue artist—someone whose work transcended fashion. Rohit embraced the cultural fabric of India with an unparalleled depth of love and respect, reimagining it for the modern world in ways that made it relatable yet timeless.”

For model Mahieka Sharma, walking in what would be Bal’s final show was an experience both overwhelming and exhilarating. “I was moved to tears—overcome by the energy, passion, and the sheer euphoria of having walked in what would become his swan song. My pose with the rose was entirely spontaneous. I acted as though I were inspired by my outfit, caught in a moment of creativity. My solitary interaction with Rohit during the fittings, where he simply said, ‘Perfect,’ left a lasting impression. He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work that will continue to inspire generations to come. Those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the peak of his career will carry those memories as cherished milestones.”



Model, actor and long-time collaborator Dino Morea dubs Bal’s shows as cinematic experiences. “Rohit was a true force. He was the vibe. Walking for him felt like being part of something extraordinary. Whether as a model or a showstopper, I always made sure to be there for him. It was like being transported to another world, one where fashion expanded beyond clothes into an immersive experience that left you breathless.”

Anu Ahuja, another show director who collaborated with Bal extensively, speaks of the designer’s magnetic presence and passion for the craft. “It never felt like work with Gudda; it was all love, fun, and passion. He had such an infectious energy that it was impossible not to be drawn to him. He didn’t concern himself with the rat race or the pressure to compete. He worked at his own pace, doing what made him happy. He was a free spirit, someone who lived life fully and appreciated its beauty in all its forms.”



Model Alicia Kaur, who began working with Bal a decade ago, recalls how the designer became a source of guidance and camaraderie for her in a new country. Having previously called Australia her home, Bal’s warmth made her feel at home in an instant. “When I first arrived in India, I didn’t know much about him or his work. But the moment he entered the fitting room, everything changed. Rohit became an immediate role model for me, offering advice, wisdom, and, above all, a sense of belonging. What made his shows exceptional was the sense of warmth and inclusivity he fostered. It was never just about the clothes—it was about the shared experience of creativity, the friendships forged, and the joy of creating something meaningful together. Rohit made us all feel like part of something far greater than just a fashion show.”

Bal’s ability to blend traditional and contemporary elements was a hallmark of his work. His designs resonated with a wide demographic, capturing the hearts of both the young and the old. In an era where global trends often pointed toward the West, Bal succeeded in making Indian fashion an aspirational force celebrated for its innovation and elegance. He wasn’t just designing garments; they were narratives—imbued with history, culture, and meaning. “The fluidity and movement of his clothes were like nothing the fashion world had seen before,” Bahl Bedi remembers. “And his shows were accompanied by music that felt both classic and contemporary, a signature that added a unique dimension to his presentations.”



Bal was responsible for many pioneering moments in the Indian fashion industry, including the trend of largescale runway shows with over a hundred models. “Rohit’s approach to fashion and life was unbounded. His energy was infectious, and it filled every room he entered,” says Bahl Bedi. “These moments, the excitement, and the warmth he exuded will remain with us forever. Rohit taught us how to celebrate life in all its forms— at work, home, and with friends.”

