Brb, Holiday Mode – Deepika Padukone's LV Kicks That Cost More Than Your Rent!

If there’s one thing Deepika Padukone knows how to do effortlessly, it’s making holiday dressing look impossibly chic. Her latest off-duty appearance is a masterclass in understated luxury, anchored by a breezy white dress and a pair of Louis Vuitton trainers that have the internet doing a double take. Equal parts relaxed and runway-ready, the look proves once again why Padukone remains Bollywood’s reigning style muse.

From cloud-soft silhouettes to statement footwear that costs more than most monthly rents, here’s a closer look at the outfit that has officially put us in holiday mode.

White Dress Perfection

There’s something eternally elegant about a white dress, and Padukone leans into that magic with ease. Opting for a white flare dress, she delivers a look that feels light, fluid and perfect for sun-soaked escapes. The silhouette skims the body without trying too hard, creating movement with every step, exactly the kind of effortlessness holiday style demands.

The choice of white feels intentional. Clean, crisp and timeless, it gives the outfit a serene, cloud-dancer quality while allowing the accessories to take centre stage. Whether it’s brunch by the beach or a leisurely city stroll, this white dress hits the sweet spot between comfort and quiet luxury.

Louis Vuitton Holiday Kicks Slay

Now to the detail that truly elevates the look: the shoes. Padukone finishes the outfit with statement Louis Vuitton trainers that instantly transform the ensemble from simple to standout. Luxe yet playful, the sneakers bring a high-fashion edge to an otherwise minimal look — and yes, they come with a price tag that’s anything but casual.

This is where Padukone’s styling genius shines. Pairing high-end designer footwear with a relaxed white dress creates contrast, making the look feel modern and wearable rather than overly styled. It’s holiday dressing for the fashion-forward woman who refuses to compromise on luxury, even while travelling light.

How She Styled Her LV + White Dress Slay

What makes this outfit truly slay-worthy is the styling restraint. Padukone keeps accessories minimal, letting the Louis Vuitton kicks do the talking. Soft hair, barely-there makeup and an unfussy silhouette allow the outfit to breathe — a reminder that sometimes, less really is more.

The white dress acts as the perfect canvas, highlighting the craftsmanship of the trainers while maintaining a sense of balance. It’s a styling formula worth bookmarking: one statement piece, anchored by clean classics. For anyone looking to elevate their holiday wardrobe without overpacking, this is the blueprint.

Steal It Forever

Want to recreate Padukone’s holiday-ready look without splurging on designer trainers? Start with a versatile white flare dress — think breathable fabrics, flowy hems and easy movement. Pair it with elevated sneakers or neutral-toned footwear to keep things practical yet polished.

The takeaway here isn’t just about labels; it’s about smart styling. By investing in timeless basics and mixing them with one standout piece, you can channel the same effortless elegance that defines Padukone’s off-duty style. Whether you’re jetting off or simply dressing like you are, this is a look worth stealing forever.

