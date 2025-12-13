Lily Collins And The Coat Closet That Defines Her Style On And Off Screen

Lily Collins plays Emily in Emily in Paris. Emily is known for her marketing job and ever-so-nosy behaviour (which has honestly cracked good deals for her agency) but she is also known for her style. While her berets and cute dresses are all so talked about, I am shifting the spotlight to her collection of coats. Her coats, although slightly mispaired that causes clashing of prints and colours, have always been of my interest on-screen as well as off-screen.

Collins’ relationship with coats is fun because it swings between classic simplicity and bold style declarations. On Emily in Paris, costume designers lean into bright hues, texture plays, and fashion-week-level pieces that turn every scene into a mini style moment. Outside of the show, Collins finds coats that feel thoughtful and wearable but still press-ready. What ties both sides together? Each coat has an attitude — whether it’s subtle or loud.

The Paris Office Staples That Rule On Screen

A lot of the coats we remember from Emily in Paris are built around colour and character, just like the rest of Cooper’s wardrobe. One of the first big outerwear hits was that bright pink check coat she wore throughout early seasons. It made even errands feel like a runway moment.

The other memorable piece is the brown vintage cape coat by Saint Laurent. It sits dramatically over a red leather jacket and a plaid skirt, a combination that sums up Cooper’s unapologetic approach to mixing prints, colours and textures. The cape moves beautifully on screen and adds that theatrical sweep the show loves.

Another strong moment, where Cooper steps out in a beige fur coat by Isabel Marant Etoile. It feels warm and indulgent without slipping into costume territory, styled with over-the-knee boots and a compact mini bag that gives the whole outfit a polished winter-in-Paris mood.

The same episode delivers a louder statement with a multicoloured Missoni coat, worn with a tartan skirt and bold boots. It’s vivid, playful and a perfect example of how the show treats winter dressing as an opportunity for full-time drama. None of these coats are subtle, and that’s precisely why they work.

These pieces aren’t chosen for practicality. They act like visual exclamation points that define a scene before the dialogue even begins. Whether it’s a pink check, a shaggy fur or a sweeping cape, the coats extend Cooper’s personality in a way words rarely can — bright, confident and always ready to pull focus.

The wardrobe team doesn’t just choose coats for warmth. These pieces function like visual exclamation points. Whether it’s a pink check, a shaggy fur, or a cape silhouette, each coat marks a scene with personality.

Classic Outerwear with a Twist — On Screen Trench and Wool

Beyond the obvious loud coats, Emily’s closet includes more classic shapes with a fashion-y twist. Across seasons, there’s been a trench-like cotton coat with shoe-print details and a colour block wool coat that flips simple tailoring into something trendier.

These kinds of pieces are smart about structure and fun with motifs. They remind you of Emily in Paris fashion at its best: familiar silhouettes that somehow still command attention.

Real-Life Coat Moments That Feel Parisian (But Practical)

Away from filming and on press circuits, Collins tends to lean into coats that feel Parisian chic without overdoing it. One of the most talked-about looks recently was a classic black wool overcoat she wore over a strapless sequined mini dress in New York during press for Emily in Paris. It balanced structure with glam and looked street-to-event appropriate.

There’s also been a Fendi sandy wool overcoat she paired with tailored layers in a look that Vogue called modern French girl energy. It had clean lines and felt like something you’d actually see walking around Paris — quieter than her character’s costumes but no less stylish.

Where Cooper’s on-screen coats are often loud, Collins’ real-life choices tend to play with proportion and tailoring. Think structured shoulders, proper length, and neutral palettes that ground a look while still feeling polished.

Texture Play and Unexpected Silhouettes

On screen, coats sometimes become almost characters of their own. The way fur and multicolour pieces show up — especially on Cooper — makes outerwear a foil for eclectic prints and layered bits. Those moments give the wardrobe a theatrical edge even in everyday street scenes.

Off screen, Collins will occasionally bring that texture play into her own street style too. While she doesn’t do as much fur as Cooper, we’ve seen bold choices like burnt orange silk coatdresses on the red carpet that feel like a crossover between personal flair and Emily glam.

What Makes a Coat Work for Collins

What I love about the way Collins — both in character and in real life — uses coats is how functional pieces become style signals. Cooper’s are often loud, irreverent, and playful with pattern mixing. Her real-life coats skew more refined but still have a moment of intentional detailing — whether it’s a shoulder shape, a luxe fabric, or a bold colour choice.

