ELLE Closet Confidential: Inside Navinder Nangla's Punky 'Fassion' World

Navinder Nangla is not your typical artist; he’s a whirlwind of creativity, rebellion, and fun! Known for his vibrant graffiti and playful approach to fashion, Nangla has taken the streets by storm, especially during fashion week with his signature tag, “fassion is my pashion.” I first discovered him while wandering the lively streets of Bandra, where his bold artwork seemed to leap off the walls, filled with the cheeky slogan and colours that demanded attention. Honestly, it was very different — for a writer like me, my first thought was — ‘why would someone make graffiti with wrong spellings?’ But on reading more about him, I’ve come to like his art and creativity. For Nangla, it was all about doing what you want—no rules, no permission. This carefree attitude permeates everything he does, from his art to his personal style.

Understanding his closet was as fun as reading about his graffiti and his creative thought process. His answers and his fashion choices did not disappoint!

Read on more to understand his style, the fun things in his closet and his approach towards fashion.

A Playful Approach to Style

When it comes to fashion, he embodies that same carefree spirit. “I just put dat sh!t on!!” he says with a grin, capturing his spontaneous approach to style. Forget about sticking to a signature look; for Nangla, it’s all about what feels right in the moment. He doesn’t follow trends; he creates his own path. “All of ’em! I don’t follow any trends; I just do me,” he declares, reminding us that true style is about authenticity.

If he could swap wardrobes with anyone, it would be Jun Takahashi, the mastermind behind Undercover. “I bet he has a mad archive of those bits,” Nangla muses, dreaming of the treasures hidden in Takahashi’s closet. But don’t let his admiration for high fashion fool you—he isn’t afraid to poke fun at the industry that often takes itself too seriously.

Fassion Vandalism at Its Finest

His love for Prada is undeniable, but when he released a design that looked suspiciously like his own work, he took matters into his own hands. He strolled into their store, vandalized a tee with his signature squiggly lines, and launched a bootleg version called “Praduh.” “I’m a fassion vandal!” he laughs, showcasing his playful rebellion against the fashion elite.

And he didn’t just stop at Praduh. Being a huge fan of Marjellah (his own way of writing 'margiela') and the way he used Trompe-l'œil in his designs. Nangla used his famous numbers tag to incorporate into his art, "as being dicklegssick(dyslexic) it made sense to deconstruct those numbers in my own way and make my own bootleg version," he adds.

The Closet Chronicles

Step into Nangla’s closet and you’ll find a treasure trove of eclectic pieces that reflect his punk spirit. He describes it as “punk, archive, Anti-fassion,” and it’s easy to see why. His favourite item? A 1996 Undercover Wire cross print coat from the “wire” season—“it’s so Van Goth,” he exclaims. Then there’s the Vandalize x Undercover bomber jacket from 2006 that he’s waiting for the perfect occasion to wear because you can’t waste such fire!

But it’s not all about high fashion; there are sentimental pieces too. His Nike India cricket jersey from 2005 holds cherished memories from childhood, and he recently found one on eBay—talk about nostalgia! And his old Liverpool football shirt that he still wears to kick around with friends; it’s a piece of his history.

As to what he will wear on a red carpet - Nangla selects a Rick Owen jacket with vampire like shoulders that would definitly make a statement

Accessories That Speak Volumes

He has some wild accessories in his collection (I want them too now!) If someone raided his closet, they’d be shocked to find a Jeremy Scott Moschino Couture 2019 runway Casino Slot Machine bag—how fun is that?

He also carries around a Prada bag literally everywhere, filled with pens —his ‘weapons’ for when inspiration strikes. You never know when you’ll need to create something new!

And speaking of unusual accessories, he also has a Jeremy Scott Moschino McDonald’s drink cup bag that showcases his love for Trompe-l'œil design—a playful twist on everyday objects.

Travel Essentials

If he had to pack for an impromptu weekend getaway with zero info about the destination, you can bet he’d be ready for anything! His three essentials? George Cox Yang Li shoes (because they go with everything), a small parts Undercover jacket (which can be customised by zipping off sleeves depending on the weather), and his final home survival jacket—because who doesn’t want massive internal pockets for all their essentials?

Kicks That Travel the World

Let’s talk about shoes! Nangla is definitely a sneakerhead at heart. His favourite pair? A pair of Number (N)ine Converse from 2006 that have been worn by celebs like Playboi Carti and are valued at over £1000! These kicks have travelled everywhere with him—from Paris to South Korea—and they’re practically part of him at this point.

As for how many shoes are too many? He jokingly says “2025,” showcasing his playful attitude toward fashion consumption.

In a world where fashion often feels dictated by trends and norms, Nangla stands as a refreshing reminder that true style comes from within. I personally had so much fun learning about his style through his closet— it is punky, it is black, it is quirky and surprising but it is also very sentimental, very logical at the same time. So next time you’re exploring the streets of Bandra or anywhere else where street art flourishes, keep an eye out for Navinder Nangla’s work and take inspiration from here for your next shopping spree maybe! His work and wardrobe is more than just art; it’s an invitation to embrace your individuality and leave your mark on the world!

Also Read:

ELLE CLOSET CONFIDENTIAL: Exploring Sara Tendulkar’s Travel Fits