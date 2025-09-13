ELLE Closet Confidential: The Style Playground Of Manpreet Kaur

Manpreet Kaur is a stylist who has steadily carved a space for herself in fashion, balancing an instinctive eye with a love for storytelling through clothes. Trained in leather design but drawn early on to styling, she’s built her career on determination and an ability to visualise how colours, textures, and people come together. Along the way, art direction has become a natural extension of her work — but at heart, she’s still the girl who never stopped experimenting with dress-up.

At first glance, Manpreet Kaur’s wardrobe looks like organised chaos — denim spilling out of

shelves, jackets piled high, sunglasses tucked into every corner. But don’t be fooled. “It’s chaotic but curated,” she says. “I know exactly where everything is, even if it looks like a nightmare to anyone else.”

Her style philosophy is instinctive and mood-led. Nothing overthought, nothing overplanned. “It’s just me in clothes,” she explains. “What I like, what feels right that day, and what instinctively clicks. I’m not dressing for trends or labels, just for myself.”

Inspirations & Swaps

When asked whose wardrobe she’d borrow, Kaur doesn’t hesitate: Cecilie Bahnsen. “Imagine raiding all those dreamy unreleased designs!” she says. Closer to home, the only person allowed to share her own pieces is her boyfriend. “We swap everything — trousers, shirts, whatever fits. He’s basically in my wardrobe half the time.”

Closet Heroes

Every wardrobe has its heroes. For Kaur, it’s a leopard-print Stüssy trucker jacket (“my animal print initiation”), a North Face Urban Explorer jacket that’s been her travel staple for years, and Gentle Monster x Moncler glasses that always trigger amusing reactions. “Every time I show them, people pull faces, which makes me love them even more.”

If the house were on fire, she knows exactly what she’d save: sunglasses, “so you don’t look tired in the chaos”, a jacket “because it’s always colder than you think outside”, and her bag “which basically has my life in it”.

Trends & Regrets

Kaur insists she isn’t driven by trends, but admits she’s dabbled. “I went through the Jordans and Dunks phase, and regretted it immediately,” she laughs. Some things stuck though, like jorts, which she still wears religiously. Others, like a pair of Yeezys she doesn’t even like, refuse to leave the wardrobe. “My boyfriend won’t let me get rid of them!” she says.

On the other hand, her tinted sunglasses collection feels truly hers. “I was on that wave way before anyone else,” she says, pleased with her choices and favourites.

Stories Stitched In

The best wardrobes hold memories, and Kaur’s is no exception. The APC dungarees she stumbled upon in a tiny Bangkok shop, she only entered for the air conditioning. A lace skirt that unexpectedly became a signature look when layered over trousers. And prototypes from LastMade — the footwear label she co-founded with her boyfriend kept aside as little milestones. “They feel like more than clothes; they’re chapters.”

Accessories On Repeat

If there’s one thing she can’t resist, it’s sunglasses. Piled up in cases and corners, they’re her first love. Denim comes a close second, followed by jewellery. Her everyday stack includes celestial rings from Lune and a mix of gold bracelets — though she happily breaks the ‘no mixing metals’ rule.

Socks, too, often take centre stage. She has quite a many pair of socks “If I want a conversation starter, I’ll wear statement socks,” she says. Current favourites? Romantic Tiger lace socks, usually paired with loafers or Doc Martens.

Shoe Heaven

Kaur’s shoe collection hovers between 60 and 70 pairs, even after a ruthless clear-out. Sneakers dominate, sandals barely scrape a corner, and heels sit somewhere in between. Her most prized pair? Gucci x Adidas kitten heels. “I wasn’t even planning to buy them, but the second I saw them, restraint went out the window. It was love at first sight.”

Her idea of the perfect shoe is simple: “It’s the pair you don’t even think about once it’s on; it just works.” For her, that’s always been loafers, which is why LastMade shoes are now her default travel companions.

Travel Treasures

Kaur’s travel shopping rule is part practical, part indulgent. She’ll pick up essentials she forgot to pack — trainers, running kit, but also makes space for local gems. Taiwan is her favourite shopping destination so far, mostly because she returned with a suitcase stuffed with socks.

The one constant in her luggage? The trusty North Face Urban Explorer jacket. It’s her airport-to-everything uniform. “I’m always inspired by a new city,” she says. “But I’m not silly enough to wear sharp tailoring in weather that clearly demands comfort.”

At The End of The Day…

For Kaur, fashion isn’t about a lucky charm outfit or a single ‘forever’ piece. It’s about the layers of memory clothes pick up along the way. “Home in fashion isn’t a fabric or a silhouette,” she says. “It’s the piece you reach for without thinking — the one that makes you feel most like yourself.”

