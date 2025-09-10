ELLE Exclusive: Almost Gods x FILA Unveil Fashion’s New Terrain

What happens when an Italian sportswear legacy collides with one of India’s boldest contemporary fashion voices? The answer, it seems, is a storm — both literal and metaphorical. Almost Gods unveils its first-ever global collaboration with FILA, a desert-inspired collection that reimagines FILA’s clay-court heritage into brutalist silhouettes, layered storytelling, and elemental design.

For Almost Gods’ creative director, Dhruv Khurana, the partnership was about colliding design energies on equal terms. “We wanted the end product to feel distinctly FILA and distinctly Almost Gods,” he says. And it does. The capsule finds its footing in FILA’s clay-court heritage, then drags it through a storm of brutalist architecture, elemental mysticism, and AG’s cinematic visual language. The result: outerwear that feels ritualistic, skirts that cut like sculpture, and tones that read like an oxidised palette — ash, iron, burnt red.

Almost Gods has always positioned itself as more than a fashion label; it is a storytelling house. The garments are not clothes but artefacts, pieces designed to carry narrative weight. “Storytelling drives how we approach design. It is always the first step,” Khurana insists. Here, the story is set in a desert storm, where twisted flora and eclipse-lit skies reimagine the world of sport as something surreal and mythic.

A tennis skirt, once shorthand for grace, is pushed into sculptural terrain. Outerwear arrives layered and textural, as if weathered by the storm that inspired it. Graphics become symbols, charged with rawness. The capsule leans into the idea of clothing as ritual — objects that hold power, not just form.

If this collaboration feels cinematic, it’s because it is: shot through with myth, brutality, and movement. It challenges the easy formula of “legacy brand meets young designer,” replacing it with something thornier, stranger, and more enduring. Almost Gods is no longer just a cult Indian label, and FILA is no longer just a legacy sportswear house. Together, they conjure a desert storm where heritage and experimentation meet — and neither comes out unchanged.

