ELLE Exclusive: Onitsuka Tiger x Astro Boy 2.0 Is Here, We've Got The First Look!

It couldn’t have been a more exciting fashion synergy for two iconic names than Onitsuka Tiger’s collaboration with Astro Boy, the well-loved anime series, last year. And now, the two have unveiled a second drop and we have the first peek! Launching today, January 15, this collection lives up to its predecessor, totally lighting up the vibe. Get set for the character’s red boots, but in Tiger Yellow hue. And that's just the start…

Onitsuka Tiger x Astro Boy Limited Edition Collection 2025

Fresh Graphics And Style

There’s a lot to be said about athleisure taking you from the day to an evening out and with the new apparel and shoes collab, fans of this franchise are sure to be spoilt for choice again! Onitsuka Tiger will launch new items featuring fresh graphics to celebrate the second collaboration with "Astro Boy." The new graphics depict Astro Boy switching his iconic red boots for the Tiger Yellow boots, showcasing his enjoyment of a new style through adorable and dynamic movements.

Onitsuka Tiger x Astro Boy Limited Edition Collection 2025



Of course, like we expect, Onitsuka Tiger is bringing the original logo and designs of Astro Boy onto its extensive lineup. It's also a complete win for dressing light. Most folks will agree that they could live in their casuals forever and this collection definitely flatters that premise. One of the key pieces in this lineup is the red sweat hoodie with its relaxed silhouette.





Onitsuka Tiger x Astro Boy Limited Edition Collection 2025



Other elements also include more hoodies and T-shirts based on the characteristic red and gray colours of "Astro Boy," with a vintage feel achieved through distressing. There are washed sweat tops, graphic tees, washed polo shirts, backpacks, shoulder bags, hats and caps. These are highlighted by the contrast of Onitsuka Tiger's signature mode yellow, with details such as the boots that Astro Boy wears and drawstrings.

Across segments, Astro Boy has firmly gained its spot as an iconic ambassador of pop culture in Japan. And Japanese fashion and footwear brand Onitsuka has been a forerunner in showcasing the country’s design, culture and tradition and this collaboration makes the case for it so well.





Also read:



Ten Fashion Collections We Want In Zendaya’s Wedding Trousseau