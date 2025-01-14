Ten Fashion Collections We Want In Zendaya’s Wedding Trousseau

It's Zendaya's moment, alright! She rocked the sportstar persona perfectly in her last film, Challengers, she's also touted as one of 21st century's finest style icons and her engagement to Tom Holland has grabbed eyeballs with countless discussions on what's about to ensue. Not that it's any of our business, as a raging fan of the two, and a keen fashion observer, I couldn't help but fantasise about her wedding trousseau and the designer pieces she'll take out for a spin for her wedding-related functions. Except the big five (now four), of course (cough cough).

To soothe this itch of mine (I sincerely hope you're reading this, Law Roach), I've curated a list of spellbinding designer showcases that live in my head rent free and would be fantastical additions to her wedding trousseau.

1. Christian Lacroix Fall 2003

An unpopular opinion, sure, but imagine a thematic gala with the cream of fashion in attendance - for me this is totally happening at her wedding and this Lacroix number better see the light of the day.

2. Tex Saverio Couture 2012

This piece is from his showcase at Jakarta Fashion Week - a masterclass in maximalism and ornamentation. Seeing her affinity for sculptural silhouettes, this one might just make the cut.

3. Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2024

No caption needed. From one of Roseberry's most iconic collections, this outwordly piece would fit right into her equally jaw-dropping line of ensembles. Heavy accessorising would compliment it so well.

4. Mugler Spring 1998

Ah, Mugler Spring '98! The light of our lives, the fire of our lungs. Every single piece from this collection is a marvel in itself.

5. Rahul Mishra Spring 23

In case you don't remember, Zendaya has previously worn the Indian designer at NMACC's innaugral event and I'm really looking forward to see her don more pieces from the brand.

6. Jean Louis Scherrer 1998 Fall Couture

Sultry, feminine and timeless. This specific Jean Louis Scherrer collection was designed by Stéphane Rolland and is easily one of the most iconic runway presentations from the 90s. Someone better source this for her.

7. Elie Saab Spring 2013

Okay, one classic white gown had to make the cut. And in Elie Saab, we trust. From the intricate veil to the panelled bustle inserts, this ethereal creation is a frontrunner on this list.

8. Vivienne Westwood 1993 Fall Couture

Scour the archives for it is the season of Lady Z's wedding. This quintessential Westwood number would fit the bill and is a worthy proponent, given how often she frequents the maison.

9. Atelier Versace, 1995

This. This is the one. While a little on the simple side in terms of innovation, the sheer glamour aspect of it screams 'it' girl and who better than Zendaya to pull out this brighter-than-the-sun wedding gown for her nuptials.

10. Harris Reed Spring 2025

Adept at blending the art-deco aesthetic with volumnious psychedlic play, Harris Reed commands a presence in her wedding trousseau. Imagine the wedding shoot, I'm blushing already.

