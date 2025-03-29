ELLE First Look: Saaksha & Kinni On Their Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI Evolution And The Craftsmanship of 'Myrah'

As Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, designers Saaksha & Kinni reflect on their journey with the platform, their latest collection Myrah, and the enduring impact of Indian craftsmanship on global fashion. From their debut in 2017 as part of LFW’s prestigious Gen Next Programme to becoming a mainstay in the fashion circuit, the duo has continuously evolved, pushing the boundaries of prints, textiles, and artisanal techniques. With each collection, they bring a fresh perspective that blends heritage with contemporary expression, and this season is no exception.



Over to Saaksha & Kinni

A Legacy with Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI

“We started our design journey with LFW in 2017 as part of their Gen Next Programme. At the time, it was something we had only ever dreamt about, and getting to showcase on a platform of this magnitude was a game-changer,” they recall.

Fast forward eight years, and the label has become a fixture at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI, with five seasons under its belt and high-profile collaborations with brands such as Corona, Logitech, and Natural Diamonds. This season, they have partnered with Lakmē itself, marking a milestone moment in their trajectory.

The Making of Myrah

Titled Myrah—meaning “ancient stepwell carvings”—the collection pays homage to traditional Indian motifs while infusing them with a global, modern sensibility. “Through the years, our brand has evolved from designing ikats, leheriya, and bandhani prints to incorporating intricate hand micro-pleating, quilting, and detailed hand embroideries,” the designers explain.

Three Words That Define Myrah

Joyful. Complex. Modern.

Inspiration And Aesthetic

The Myrah collection draws from the architectural marvel of the Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat. “We were particularly fascinated by the floral motifs and geometric patterns hidden within the structure, which inspired our prints,” they share. The stepwell’s purpose—to provide water to an arid region—resonates deeply with the season’s Sun Stopper Show collaboration with Lakmē.

The collection’s palette mirrors this synergy: burnt oranges, yellows, and browns reflect sunlight bouncing off sandstone; deep blues signify water; and pops of red and purple celebrate the vibrant hues worn by Gujarati women. Silhouettes include flowing dresses, lightweight jackets, and kaftans, designed for the heat of an Indian summer while elevating the holiday wardrobe. Textiles range from airy chiffons, cottons, crepes, and satins to practical lycra for swimwear and canvas for structured jackets. Signature techniques such as hand micro-pleating, layering, and bold prints remain at the heart of the collection.

The Myrah Cinematic Parallel

If Myrah had a directorial equivalent, it would be Guy Ritchie. “He’s quintessentially British—just like one of us (haha)—but more importantly, he’s often described as a layered traditionalist. That’s exactly how we see our designs: layered in both a literal and metaphorical sense,” they explain.

The Future of Indian Craftsmanship

As Indian fashion reaches a pivotal moment globally, Saaksha & Kinni emphasise the importance of handwork. “We hope handcraft continues to thrive. The demand for hand embroidery, stitching, and techniques such as micro-pleating not only sustains artisans but also reinforces slow fashion and investment in quality.”

The Unmatched Identity of Saaksha & Kinni

“What sets us apart? Our prints and hand micro-pleating techniques. We’re continuously pushing the boundaries of these elements to ensure they remain unmatched.”



With Myrah, the duo reaffirm their commitment to craftsmanship, storytelling, and innovation—making their mark on Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI’s historic 25th edition.

