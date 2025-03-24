25 Years Of Lakmē Fashion Week In Partnership With FDCI: 25 Voices That Shaped India’s Fashion Landscape

There is possibly no context with fashion that you can have without a synonymous mention of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI. It is a moment. Growing up, it whetted my knowledge for all things style and now that I’m a part of this industry, often have the privilege of sitting front row for shows, I see how its magnetism has only multiplied. It’s a huge feat – 25 long years of maintaining the top spot, whilst also being a pioneering force for Indian fashion and simultaneously evolving into one of the world’s premier fashion platforms.

To celebrate this very milestone, ELLE brought together 25 pivotal voices–from designers, models to show directors and key spokespersons, to talk about their shared visions, iconic throwbacks and behind-the-scenes mania, all of which unfolds on D-Day.

Key Spokespersons And Their Vision:

1. Mr. Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands:

“We hope the platform becomes a central meeting point for a global audience to interface with Indian design and craft. The fashion week concept will only remain relevant if it can genuinely push forward designer businesses and provide them with growth opportunities and access to global stakeholders to scale them up.”

2. Mr. Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI:

“As Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI marks 25 years, I am proud to say that we have not only placed Indian fashion on the global map but also taken it from the classes to the masses. At the FDCI, we remain committed to promoting the business of fashion in its true spirit.

With the youth of the country becoming increasingly conscious and progressive, we are evolving with the times—supporting designers who cater to this new generation of buyers and bringing in brands that resonate with their sensibilities. From androgynous lines to designers experimenting with fabric innovation driven by technology, we are constantly steering the fashion industry into a new era.

I am acutely aware of today’s discerning consumers—whether B2B or B2C—and we are always on the lookout for emerging talent who deserve a platform like this, rather than working in silos. Whether through GenNext, First Cut, or Nexa Presents Spotlight, our aim is always to position emerging designers alongside established names, helping them build strong brand equity.

We have long been a launchpad for designers who go on to become forces to be reckoned with—imagine that in a next-level, new-age pro max scenario! You get the drift…!”

3. Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē India:

“Lakmē Fashion Week has always been at the forefront of where beauty and fashion converge, shaping trends that define India’s evolving aesthetic. As we move forward, our vision is to strengthen this synergy, ensuring that beauty remains an integral part of fashion’s biggest moments.

We will continue to push creative boundaries through designer collaborations, making our Grand Finale a showcase of trend-driven beauty innovations seamlessly integrated with high fashion. Beyond the runway, we aim to expand our impact through immersive consumer experiences and digital storytelling, bringing the latest beauty and fashion trends directly to a wider audience.

The future of Lakmē Fashion Week is about innovation, inclusivity, and self-expression, celebrating the powerful connection between beauty and fashion while continuously redefining what’s next.”

Reflections From Industry Pioneers:

5. Viraf Pocha, Lighting Designer:

“The early days were pure chaos, with five days of work to create one show. It was a huge effort to make it happen—without social media or phones, we managed the logistics by hand, and those were the days when everything was new and exciting. We managed to earn a spot in the minds of the people and became a platform for Indian fashion to grow. We fought every day to make sure that these shows were impactful.”

6. Ambika Pillai, Hair Stylist & Make-Up Artist:

“The entire beauty industry transformed alongside fashion during the early days of Lakmē Fashion Week. Initially, makeup and hair were seen only in magazines or on celebrities, but LFW made beauty accessible to the masses. From dramatic runway looks to minimalistic beauty, this evolution mirrors fashion’s own transformation.”

7. Vabhiz, Show Director (On Her Favourite Show):

“It’s impossible to pick one favorite show. But this one Bloni show stands out. For the first time, we combined fashion with aerial choreography and immersive elements. It wasn’t just a runway show; it was an experience. There’s been such an amazing variety of innovative concepts on the runway over the years that it’s hard to pick just one moment.”

8. Daman Choudharry, Model Manager:

“I’ve been involved with LFW for nearly two decades, and it’s been a remarkable journey. Seeing the event evolve into a platform that now provides opportunities for fresh talent, while pushing the boundaries of creativity, has been a rewarding experience.”

9. Neeraj Gaba, Show Director and Creative Entrepreneur:

“The sustainable fashion shows, especially the Circular Design Challenge, have been a great highlight. I’ve always been excited by the opportunity to direct shows for designers who push the envelope and bring something innovative to the table. It’s been inspiring to be part of a show that constantly evolves and challenges the norms.”

“I’ve always loved sitting in the front row and witnessing Indian talent make its mark on the world stage. As an influencer, it’s been an honour to witness the growth of designers who bring something fresh and unique to global audiences. I’ve seen the platforms open doors for those who didn’t have the global audience they deserved before, and that is a milestone in itself.”

Designers In The Indian Fashion Industry:

“For me, opening Lakmē Fashion Week has always been special. I’m thrilled to be able to showcase my collections on such an important platform. My collection, ‘Silver Collar,’ celebrated modern women with strength, individuality, and confidence, and I see this as a testament to the direction the fashion industry is headed—strong, independent, and confident in its creativity. I’m thrilled to open this milestone season with a showcase that reflects this energy and celebrates the modern woman in all her glory."

“It is truly a milestone and a blessing that the LFW X FDCI have flourished for a quarter of a century, remaining a vital platform for designers. As we look ahead, there is immense potential to expand its reach—embracing a broader, more inclusive vision that connects the Indian subcontinent and the world. The event now has the opportunity to evolve into a dynamic global marketplace, where creativity and commerce converge. We need to be a big much market place and not just shows. This is the moment to propel it forward, ensuring it continues to support and elevate designers while attracting a global audience seeking the richness of Indian fashion.”

13. Shantnu & Nikhil:

“To this day, we look back at that experience with immense gratitude. LFW isn’t just a fashion week—it’s a launchpad for creativity, a space where young designers are given the opportunity to shine, and where Indian fashion continuously reinvents itself. Over the years, it has redefined how the world views Indian couture, blending tradition with modernity and giving designers like us the platform to dream big. Our journey began on the LFW stage, and even today, it remains a home for innovation, collaboration, and the relentless spirit of Indian fashion.”

14. Amit Aggarwal:

“When we debuted in 2013, it was a thrilling moment for us, only feels like yesterday. The combination of fashion and technology, which we brought to the runway, was groundbreaking for that time. Lakmē Fashion Week gave us the visibility we needed, and with new media and digital platforms, we were able to expand our reach exponentially.”

15. Manish Malhotra:

“My journey with Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI started with the grand finale, when I opened before Rina Dhaka and Rohit Bal at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai in the year 2000. Coming from the world of costumes and iconic films- Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, DDLJ- I had already established my name in the Indian film industry. That night, for the first time, my well wishers and friends Yash and Pamela Chopra, along with several film stars, came to support me, sitting in the audience, watching my designs on the runway. I remember that evening fondly. Until then, many in the industry saw me only as a costume designer, but Fashion Week changed that. The demand for the clothes grew, film stars filled the front row, and with every collection, I learned and evolved. Fashion Week helped define the mark of the showstopper, an idea that became a trend on the ramp after my first show. Consistently showcasing at Fashion Week reshaped perceptions.Yes, I worked in films, but I was equally committed to fashion. Collection after collection, the message became clear- I was a designer. Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI played a key role in establishing that."

16. Rahul Mishra:

“When I first presented my collection in 2006 at the Gen Next platform at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI, I was still a student, and it was the beginning of a dialogue around handloom, sustainability, and conscious design. While some designers were already exploring these practices, the platform provided an opportunity to bring them to a larger audience. Since then, my journey has been filled with challenges. I faced three failed businesses before launching my current company in 2013. Through these experiences, I’ve learned that creativity alone isn’t enough to sustain a brand. My most important advice to any young designer showcasing their work is to develop a strong understanding of the business of fashion. Having a five-year business plan is crucial, not just a unique collection that defines them, but also a clear strategy on how they will sustain and fund their dreams over time. Passion is essential, but so is financial planning and long-term vision.”

17. Masaba:

“LFW is only the beginning of a designer’s journey. It’s important to stay true to your roots and your vision, but equally important to evolve and stay consistent. It’s all about building a brand, expanding beyond the runway, and understanding the impact of your work on a global scale.”

18. Ritu Kumar:

“When we debuted at Lakmē Fashion Week, it was a big moment. At the time, bridal wear was the core of Indian fashion, but Lakmē Fashion Week allowed us to expand into prêt fashion. Today, sustainability is becoming more integral to design, and the event has been pivotal in shaping the future of fashion in India.”

19. JJ Valaya:

“LFW has come a long way over the years. Watching the event grow and evolve has been a privilege. It’s been wonderful to witness Indian designers from across the country use this platform to push the boundaries of creativity and celebrate our unique traditions.”

20 Rajesh Pratap Singh:

“Participating in the first-ever LFW felt like a historic moment. It was the start of something truly special. What was once a small, bold step for Indian fashion has turned into a globally recognised event.”

The Model Brigade:

21. Lakshmi Rana (On Her Favourite Shows):

“My favourite walks at LFW are all so unique. One was in 2021 during Covid, for Bloni. The 2022 Abraham & Thakore show was a standout for its sustainability—every piece was crafted from recycled PET bottles and it felt incredible to return to the runway post-Covid, feeling my fittest and most grounded. And finally, the 2018 Monisha Jaising show—my iconic ‘leg-out’ moment. Each of these walks tells a different story, and I treasure them all.”

22. Dino Morea:

“I always remember the golden years of LFW. The energy in the backstage, the camaraderie with the designers, the anticipation as the show unfolded—it was an electric atmosphere. Over time, the fashion week has grown into something much bigger, but I miss that raw energy of the early days. It was fresh, unrefined, and full of excitement.”

23. Carol Gracias:

“Pretty much every Lakmē Fashion Week show of Manish Arora. Even Malini Ramani- It was her first show, and I was ending a show for the first time in my career. I'm so glad to see our designers, models, stylists, and artists getting international recognition. Lakmē Fashion Week changed the game of fashion 25 years ago, and I hope it continues to do so.”

24. Kirandeep Chahal:

“I think LFW has been pivotal in balancing tradition with innovation. Over the years, it has provided a platform to young, fresh talent while embracing India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. It’s not just a fashion week—it’s a cultural movement that brings global attention to India’s fashion narrative.”

25. Shimona Nath:

“My most memorable walks were for Bloni, where I did aerial acts, and my red outfit for IRTH. And third, AFEW by Rahul Mishra. The bodysuit, paired with the print jacket and thigh-high boots, made for the sexiest walk ever."Those moments became iconic, and they will always remain etched in my memory as some of my career’s proudest milestones.”

