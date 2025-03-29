ELLE First Look: Shantnu & Nikhil’s Power Play Of Style At Lakmé Fashion Week

In a world where tradition meets innovation, a new narrative of masculinity is unfolding—one where European elegance and Indian craftsmanship collide with understated precision. Shantanu & Nikhil’s Piazza Nova collection which will be showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI emerges as a testament to this fusion, where the art of tailoring and the reinvention of classic textiles like houndstooth and linen define a modern sensibility. With shackets, sharply cut jackets, and effortless draped silhouettes, the collection quietly speaks to a man who commands attention not through flamboyance but through an innate, refined presence. It is a vision that transcends trends, weaving together the past and the future into a seamless, bold statement of modern menswear.

In a quick chat with ELLE India, the designers share the details about the new collection



ELLE: Lakmē Fashion Week is celebrating 25 years this time around. Please elaborate on all the times you’ve presented your collection with them and how you’re feeling about being a part of this special milestone.

Shantanu & Nikhil (S&N): Lakmé Fashion Week has been an integral part of our journey, and celebrating its 25th anniversary feels deeply personal. Our first showcase was a twist of fate—an unexpected opportunity that changed everything for us. It was more than just a debut; it was the moment we found our voice in Indian fashion. That stage became the launchpad for our vision, where our signature blend of structured drapes and modern Indian silhouettes first took shape. Over the years, LFW has been our creative home—a space that has encouraged us to experiment, challenge conventions, and push the boundaries of couture. It has given us the freedom to tell storeys through fashion, weaving together heritage and rebellion in ways that feel authentic to who we are. Every collection we’ve presented has been a reflection of our evolving narrative, and each

season has been a new chapter in our journey. Being part of LFW’s 25-year milestone is both humbling and exhilarating. It’s a reminder of how Indian fashion has transformed, and how this platform continues to nurture bold ideas and fresh talent. For us, LFW is more than just a fashion week—it’s where our dreams took flight, and we’re honoured to keep growing alongside it.



ELLE: What’s your collection called and how does it represent the evolution of your brand from its beginnings?



S&N: Our latest collection, Piazza Nova, is a celebration of our journey—an evolution of our signature aesthetic that redefined Indian menswear couture. Our sartorial revolution began in 2016 with The Cabinet Mission, setting the foundation for a new-age interpretation of structured drapes and military-inspired details. This vision was further amplified through collections like Tribe, Independence, and The Regiment, where we seamlessly blended fluidity with precision tailoring, injecting a regal yet contemporary edge into men’s fashion. With Piazza Nova, we push this narrative forward, refining our craft while staying true to the essence of modern Indian couture. It represents our commitment to impeccable tailoring and

craftsmanship, creating pieces that exude power, elegance, and versatility. This collection isn’t just about clothing—it’s about redefining the way men embrace luxury and fashion. Our journey took another bold step in 2020 with the launch of S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, bringing our aesthetic to a wider audience. Piazza Nova bridges the past and the future, showcasing how our brand continues to evolve while staying rooted in the philosophy that started it all.

ELLE: Two crisp words to describe your collection.

S&N: Democratic and Sartorial

ELLE: What’s the core inspiration, the silhouettes, colour palettes and key elements of the

collection?



S&N: The core inspiration behind Piazza Nova comes from our visit to Pitti Uomo, where we were captivated by the effortless elegance of stylish men—impeccably dressed, accessorised, and exuding a natural confidence. This experience sparked the idea of blending Indian sartorial heritage with the refined sophistication of Italian fashion. Piazza Nova is where these two worlds collide, creating a collection that reimagines Indian menswear with a European sensibility. Silhouettes in this collection break conventions while maintaining our signature structured drapes and military influence. We’ve introduced bandhgalas styled with shirts and ties, waistcoats designed like jackets, and a strong emphasis on mix-and-match styling. Accessories play a crucial role, adding a layer of refinement and individuality to each look. The colour palette infuses a European flair into our classic aesthetic, featuring pastel pinks, deep

navy, and bold houndstooth patterns woven throughout the collection. At its core, Piazza Nova stays true to the S&N identity, with military elements making a statement. Our signature crests and tapes aren’t just details—they are recurring motifs, reinforcing the essence of power and precision that define our brand.





ELLE: If your collection had to encapsulate its vision in the form of a movie director’s vibe, who would it be and why?



S&N: Martin Scorsese



ELLE: As Indian fashion is at a very pivotal standpoint at the moment, what’s one creative desire you want fulfilled for the betterment of the industry as a whole?



S&N: The Indian fashion industry is at a turning point, and one key change we hope to see is the standardisation of sizes in the ready-to-wear segment. Consistency in sizing will not only enhance the shopping experience but also elevate India’s presence on the global fashion map. At S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, we are committed to driving this shift, ensuring fashion is more accessible, structured, and seamless for all.



ELLE: What does your brand do best that no one else in the realm can match up to?



S&N: What sets us apart is our ability to envision a progressive, disruptive, and modern India without leaning into excess. Our design philosophy is rooted in a balance—where tradition meets rebellion, where heritage is redefined through a contemporary lens. We craft silhouettes that are powerful yet

understated, structured yet fluid, always maintaining an air of sophistication without

overindulgence. Our signature military-inspired details, innovative draping techniques, and meticulous craftsmanship create a sartorial language that is uniquely ours. We don’t just design clothing; we

shape narratives that reflect the evolving spirit of India—bold, confident, and unapologetically modern. It’s this distinct perspective that makes Shantanu & Nikhil unparallelled in the world of fashion.