ELLE Graduates 2025: Meet the Trailblazing Jury Shaping the Future of Indian Fashion

Every year, ELLE Graduates spotlights the brightest emerging voices in Indian fashion, designers who dare to experiment, storytell, challenge norms, and carve new futures. And each year, this celebration is guided by a distinguished panel of industry leaders whose expertise spans editorial excellence, celebrity fashion, luxury design, photography, jewellery innovation, and creative education.

For ELLE Graduates 2025, we bring together a powerhouse jury, visionaries who define style today and shape what it will become tomorrow. Here’s a closer look at the tastemakers selecting this year’s most promising talent.

Alexandra Bernard — Fashion Director, ELLE International

Representing the global eye of ELLE International, Alexandra Bernard is known for shaping some of the brand’s most compelling visual language across continents. Her mastery of conceptual storytelling and cross-cultural fashion imagery brings a powerful, international perspective to the jury.

Edward Lalrempuia — Celebrity Stylist

From red carpet moments to defining celebrity aesthetics, Lalrempuia brings global polish and an effortless sense of cool. His experience across couture, editorial, and celebrity wardrobes allows him to spot designers ready for the spotlight.

Mevin Murden — Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni

A guiding force in shaping next-gen fashion talent, Mevin brings an academic lens to the jury. His perspective bridges creativity and industry practicality, ensuring holistic evaluation of each designer.

Taras Taraporewala — Celebrity Photographer

Known for his striking imagery and masterful understanding of light, form, and character, Taraporewala brings a photographer’s eye to the cohort. His sensibility helps highlight designers who not only create beautiful garments but create images that speak.

Gaurav Jai Gupta — Designer, AKAARO

With a practice rooted in textile innovation and slow, thoughtful design, Gupta is one of India’s most respected experimental designers. He brings a rare ability to evaluate craftsmanship, fabric narrative, and originality.

Ritika Mirchandani — Fashion Designer

Mirchandani's signature architectural silhouettes and intricate craftsmanship have made her a favourite in contemporary Indian fashion. Her perspective helps identify designers who marry technical skill with high-impact aesthetics.

Suhani Parekh — Founder, MISHO

A global jewellery sensation, Parekh is synonymous with sculptural, modernist design. Her experience scaling a homegrown brand to international success offers invaluable insight into design thinking, market relevance, and brand identity.

Nitya Arora — Founder, Valliyan

Bold, maximal, and graphically luxurious—Arora’s jewellery language is iconic. Her ability to merge art, form, and emotion makes her a uniquely inspiring judge for emerging accessory designers.

Sukriti Grover — Celebrity Stylist

With an A-list client roster and a reputation for blending drama with elegance, Grover understands what it takes for a designer to break into the world of high-impact celebrity dressing. She champions creativity with wearability—an essential combination in today’s fashion climate.

Ainee Nizami Ahmedi — Editorial Director, ELLE India

At the helm of ELLE India’s editorial voice, Ahmedi brings her signature blend of cultural sensitivity, sharp storytelling, and a future-forward lens to the judging panel. Her deep understanding of the Indian creative landscape allows her to identify talent that is both culturally rooted and globally resonant.

Shaeroy Chinoy — Fashion Editor, ELLE India

With an eye for detail and a finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary fashion, Chinoy curates visuals and trends that set the tone for the industry. His editorial sensibilities add a critical, aesthetic-driven perspective to the selection process.

Together, They Define the Future

With perspectives spanning editorial, luxury fashion, design innovation, celebrity styling, photography, and education, the ELLE Graduates 2025 Jury represents the full ecosystem of contemporary fashion. Their combined vision ensures that the next generation of designers is not just talented but thoughtful, relevant, and ready to lead.

This year’s graduates are about to meet the sharpest minds in the industry—and the future of Indian fashion is in exceptionally capable hands.

