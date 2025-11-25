Nita Ambani’s Jewellery Universe: Decoding The Quiet Luxury Statement Pieces

Nita Ambani has always been one of the leading ladies in fashion. She promotes Indian textiles and homegrown craftsmanship through her wardrobe, and her presence alone can transform a silhouette into a cultural statement. Yet among all the elements that define her style, her jewellery remains the most fascinating. Her collection feels dreamy and deeply personal, a universe filled with rare gemstones, architectural emeralds, luminous pearls, sculptural flowers, uncut diamonds and heirlooms that whisper centuries of history. Ahead, we're decoding this remarkable jewellery collection that has captured the world’s imagination.

Photograph: (Instagram/@kantilalchhotalal)

Signature Pieces That Define Quiet Luxury

Quiet luxury might not be a part of her book. Larger-than-life and maximal perfectly defines her collection. Her emerald ‘brick’ necklace has become a defining example. The piece carries two colossal emerald slabs in their raw, natural form, suspended from a lattice of brilliant diamonds. The stones retain their character and texture rather than being polished into uniformity. This natural silhouette creates a quiet strength. The necklace is among the most valuable modern jewellery creations in India, and its presence feels almost architectural, like wearing a piece of history shaped into sculpture.

Photograph: (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Another signature piece is her long emerald sautoir inspired by the Maharani of Indore’s iconic necklace. Crafted using emeralds and diamonds from her own collection, the sautoir frames a spectacular 70-carat Colombian emerald at its centre, accompanied by two pear-shaped 40-carat emerald drops and a round 40-carat diamond above it. The proportions feel grand yet graceful, and the geometry reflects her personal direction, showing that her jewellery is often a collaborative creation shaped by her vision along with the artisans’.

Spotlight on Her Most Expensive and Rare Jewels

Photograph: (Website/ishhaara.com)



There is also the historic parrot pendant in her archives, believed to be around two hundred years old. Made in traditional kundan technique, the piece depicts a parrot with intense ruby mosaics, emerald detailing, uncut diamonds set in gold and delicate pearls outlining the form. It feels like a living relic from the courts of southern India and represents the heritage-first lens through which she chooses her jewellery.

Her love for uncut diamonds appears again in a striking necklace created with enormous raw diamonds alternating with vivid emeralds. The unpolished facets give the diamonds a soft glow rather than a sharp glitter, creating an organic, almost earthy regality.

Photograph: (Website/ishhaara.com)



She also owns one of the most whimsical yet luxurious pieces in recent memory. For an intimate family celebration, she wore a playful diamond necklace shaped like Mickey Mouse (basically just three emeralds arranged in the way of the shape of Mickey), where the iconic silhouette is crafted entirely through large emeralds. The result is lighthearted yet impossibly grand, a reminder that luxury can hold humour while remaining exquisite.

The Elegance of Pearls and Diamonds

Photograph: (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)



Pearls sit at the heart of her quieter, more restrained moments. One of her most elegant pieces is a diamond choker fringed with soft pearl drops. She often layers it with longer pearl strings which fall effortlessly over her saris. The styling feels classic in a way that speaks to her timeless sensibility. When she chooses pearls, the effect is softer and more luminous, revealing a more reflective side of her jewellery personality.

The Emerald Necklace: A Symbol of Her Style

Photograph: (Instagram/@mickeycontracto)



Emeralds are unmistakably her signature gemstone. Beyond the famous brick necklace and the Maharani-inspired sautoir, she has worn a cascading three-layer necklace with rows of diamonds interrupted by emerald centrepieces. The final row carries teardrop emeralds that move with every step, almost like raindrops catching light. The pairing with oversized emerald earrings creates an unmissable green glow around her, a style language that has now become synonymous with her public appearances.

Unique Diamonds and Rare Gemstones

Photograph: (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Her recent appearances have introduced a fresh wave of modernity into her jewellery universe. At the premiere of a major Bollywood film, she wore a sculptural necklace featuring rare Paraíba tourmalines and heart-shaped diamonds mounted around a bold turquoise flower crafted from titanium. The flower itself sat like a floating blue sculpture on her collarbone. The centre of the flower held a heart-shaped diamond, giving the piece a contemporary, futuristic feel. The unusual blend of titanium, Paraíba stones and high diamonds reflects a willingness to explore new design territories while still carrying her unmistakable elegance.

Photograph: (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)



Another contemporary masterpiece she recently wore was a multi-string diamond necklace anchored by occasional emerald centres. The layers draped across her collarbone in clean, linear rows, creating a waterfall of brilliance punctuated by green accents. The look was accompanied by circular diamond-emerald earrings and a ring with an impressive central stone, which tied the entire jewellery look together with effortless harmony.

How Her Jewellery Reflects Her Personal Style

Photograph: (Instagram/@mickeycontractor)



Every piece she wears feels intentional. She gravitates towards gemstones with personality rather than perfection. Raw emeralds, uncut diamonds and rare coloured stones define her aesthetic. Her choices reflect someone who values heritage craftsmanship as much as modern innovation. She appreciates grandeur, but she expresses it through control and balance. The jewellery never overshadows her clothes, nor does it overwhelm her persona. Instead, it mirrors her roles as a patron of Indian art, a collector of beauty, and a woman with a sharp eye for detail.

Combining Tradition with Modernity

What makes her jewellery collection truly special is its ability to straddle eras. The kundan parrot pendant sits comfortably beside the titanium turquoise flower necklace. Mughal-inspired emeralds stand next to contemporary diamond sculptures. The fluidity with which she moves between royal Indian traditions and modern global design shows a versatility that few collectors possess. Her collection represents India’s legacy while embracing the future of high jewellery design.

Nita Ambani’s jewellery is more than a display of luxury. It is a story of legacy, artistry, experimentation and identity. Whether she wears a priceless emerald the size of a fist, a hand-painted kundan heirloom or a futuristic titanium flower, every piece is chosen with intent and styled with quiet confidence. Her collection celebrates India’s rich craftsmanship while welcoming global innovation, creating a jewellery universe that feels both rooted and refreshing. In her hands, jewellery becomes a language of self-expression, a bridge between old and new and a testament to a life lived with beauty, purpose and unmistakable style.

