ELLE Graduates 2025: Meet Our Esteemed Partners

ELLE Graduates 2025 is set to return to Istituto Marangoni Mumbai on December 14, promising an evening that celebrates the future of Indian fashion in all its creative energy. As emerging designers step into the spotlight with their bold ideas and fresh perspectives, the event is powered by a strong roster of partners who share a commitment to nurturing new talent. From fashion and beauty to design and lifestyle, these collaborations play a crucial role in shaping the experience — bringing together industry expertise, innovation, and support to create a platform where the next generation of fashion can truly shine.

Associate Partner — Istituto Marangoni

Established in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni has long been a global authority in fashion, art, and design education. With over eight decades of excellence, the institute attracts students from 108 countries, blending heritage with forward-thinking pedagogy across its campuses in the world’s leading fashion capitals. Launched in 2017, the Mumbai campus offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Styling, Interior Design, and Business, alongside specialised short courses. Students benefit from international mobility, with opportunities to study across campuses in Paris, Florence, Milan, Dubai, and London. Its distinguished alumni — including Rahul Mishra, Dhruv Kapoor, and Nikhil Mansata — stand as a testament to the institution’s enduring influence and creative legacy.



Hair Styling Partner — STREAX PROFESSIONAL

Streax Professional has long been driven by a commitment to empower both stylists and clients, consistently raising the bar in hair artistry. Its latest EVOQUE Collection is a reflection of that vision — where understated refinement meets enduring elegance. At the heart of the brand lies a belief in self-expression, nurtured through innovation, education, and creative craftsmanship. That philosophy comes alive, a celebration of fashion, individuality, and bold expression. As a fashion-forward brand, Streax Professional seized the moment to reaffirm its promise: to inspire confidence, elevate personal style, and help every look shine a little brighter.

Styling Partner — KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery

Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery has built its identity around making fine jewellery feel both meaningful and accessible. Launched in 2005 as the flagship brand of the Hari Krishna Group, Kisna blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, creating pieces that are meant for everyday elegance as much as life’s most special moments. Rooted in values of trust, transparency, and ethical sourcing, the brand works with 100% IGI-certified diamonds and BIS-hallmarked gold, ensuring quality at every step. With a wide presence across India through exclusive showrooms, retail partners, and a growing digital footprint, Kisna continues to celebrate modern Indian women — offering jewellery that feels timeless, personal, and quietly luxurious.

Gifting Partner — TRESemme

For over 70 years, TRESemmé has championed confident self-expression, helping women step into the world feeling powerful, polished, and unmistakably themselves. Born in salons, the brand is rooted in one enduring belief: every woman deserves that just-left-the-salon feeling—every single day. With salon-inspired, salon-tested formulas at an accessible price point, TRESemmé makes professional-quality hair care a daily ritual, not a luxury. Driven by values of independence and self-reliance, TRESemmé understands the quiet power of great hair — and how it can shift the way you show up. Because when your hair feels right, confidence follows, and modern women are ready to lead the way.

Gifting Partner — Laneige

LANEIGE has always believed that the foundation of great skin is hydration. Founded in Seoul in the ’90s, the brand brought “water science” into the spotlight, transforming everyday rituals like masking and moisturising into global beauty staples. Its cult icons — the Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask — have become synonymous with fresh, luminous, well-rested skin, while newer innovations continue to evolve the idea of hydration beyond a single step. For LANEIGE, glow isn’t a passing trend but a mindset: when skin is truly nourished, everything else naturally follows.

Celebration Partner — Grover Vineyards

For decades, Grover Vineyards has been at the heart of India’s wine renaissance, crafting wines that invite exploration and elevate every moment. Founded with a passion for quality and a respect for the land, Grover draws from its breathtaking vineyards in the Nandi Hills and Nashik Valley to produce wines that reflect the best of Indian terroir. With meticulous hand-harvesting, sustainable viticulture, and a commitment to excellence guided by world-class winemaking expertise, each bottle is designed to delight the senses and inspire confidence in every sip. Today, Grover stands not just as a maker of award-winning wines enjoyed at home and abroad, but as a symbol of India’s growing presence on the world wine stage.







