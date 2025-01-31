ELLE List Awards 2025: Karisma Kapoor To Ishaan Khatter, The Best Dressed Icons On The Red Carpet

The second edition of the ELLE List Awards, was held on January 30, 2025, at the luxurious Four Seasons in Mumbai, dazzled with a star-studded lineup and unforgettable fashion moments. The red carpet was a runway of elegance, showcasing the crème de la crème of style.

Here Are Our Favourite Looks From The Night:

Mandira Bedi

Our host for the evening not only set the perfect mood for the event, keeping the audience entertained throughout, but also showcased her impeccable fashion sense. She donned a striking silver bodysuit paired with a chic white wrap skirt featuring a daring slit, designed by the talented Rahul Mishra. To elevate her ensemble, she accessorised it with elegant black gloves from Maison 9002 and matching thigh-high boots by Louboutin. Completing her look, she adorned herself with a stunning Strobe rhythms necklace from Mia by Tanishq, adding a touch of glamour to her captivating outfit.

Shabana Azmi

The legendary actress graced the event in a beautiful saree complemented by an exquisite statement necklace. Shabana not only owned the room with her presence, but also showcased her impeccable style, reminding everyone why she is a true icon.

Karisma Kapoor

In a classic black saree paired with a chic tweed jacket, Karisma embodied timeless elegance. Her look was as sophisticated and timeless just like her, proving that some styles never fade.

Twinkle Khanna

The boss lady herself, Twinkle Khanna, rocked a stylish skirt and shirt both by designer Payal Khandwala. She accessorised the fit with statement emerald earrings, rings and a clutch in the same colour. Her look was both powerful and playful, perfectly reflecting her multifaceted personality.

Shilpa Shetty



Shilpa wowed in a stunning silver dress that sparkled under the lights, but it was her radiant smile that truly outshone the outfit. She was a vision of glamour and grace, effortlessly commanding attention.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee turned heads in a striking gold corset top that highlighted her figure and beautiful curls. She paired the golden top with wide legged white pants and chunky gold accessories. She was the embodiment of a golden girl, radiating confidence and charm.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi nailed the classic little black dress (LBD) look, exuding youthful charm and sophistication. The highlight of her outfit — her gloves with long and loose fringes turning a classic LBD into a super fun look! Her effortless style made her one of the standout stars of the night.

Malavika Mohanan



With goth energy radiating from her black dress and boots, Malvika slayed the fashion game. She perfectly paired her outfit with Grooving grids earrings from Mia by Tanishq. Her bold choice made a striking statement that resonated with her unique style.

Jaideep Ahlawat



Riding high on success, Jaideep sported a suit adorned with astronaut motifs. His playful yet fashionable ensemble captured his adventurous spirit and creativity.

Ishaan Khatter



The chocolate boy of Bollywood charmed everyone in a maroon shirt, pants and a matching tie. The suit was sleeveless — a look which can only be pulled off by him. Ishaan's youthful exuberance shone through his stylish choice.

Vir Das

Vir showcased his effortless style in a simple yet intricately woven beige jacket paired with baggy pants. Just like his comedy, his fashion sense is laid-back yet impactful—always leaving an impression.

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira looked stunning in a golden saree which was cinched at the waist with a black belt. This modern twist on tradition highlighted her unique fashion sensibility while celebrating cultural roots.

Kalki Koechlin

One of the best dressed of the nights, Kalki turned heads in a stunning one-shoulder dress featuring a daring slit. For accessories, she wore Strobe rhythm earrings from Mia by Tanishq that completed the look perfectly. She looked like a million bucks, proving once again that she can pull off any look with confidence and flair.

Pankaj Tripathi

The ace actor opted for an elevated casual look that perfectly matched his acting prowess. His understated style resonated with his down-to-earth personality while still being fashion-forward.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah embraced boho chic in a flowy black dress that floated around her like poetry in motion. Her effortless grace made her one of the evening's highlights.

Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen dazzled in a stunning creation by designer Abhishek Sharma, featuring an intricate dress adorned with layers of appliqués, pearls, and beadwork. To complement her look, she chose elegant accessories, including a Dancing disco beats ring from Mia by Tanishq and chic heels by Anaar. This ensemble beautifully showcased her unique style and flair for fashion.

Princess Gauravi Kumari

Princess Gauravi Kumari radiated chic sophistication in her latest ensemble. She sported a sleek black blazer paired with fashionable shorts from Gucci, seamlessly merging classic style with contemporary edge. Her choice of rings and a cuff from Swarovski added a touch of sparkle, enhancing her already stunning look.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta looked stunning in a sleek white dress for the event, perfectly complemented by a stylish Waterbury 36mm Rose Gold-tone Case Pink Dial Rose Gold-tone Bracelet w/Pink Stripe watch by Timex. The elegant silhouette of her dress accentuated her graceful figure, the subtle embellishments and the fur details at the hem of the dress added a playful touch to her overall look.

Sahil Salathia

Our video host of the night turned heads in a chic black suit that screamed sophistication—until he threw on a fabulous green cape with a dramatic trail that practically had its own entrance music! This outfit was nothing short of a fashion blockbuster, blending classic elegance with a splash of theatrical flair. To keep things on point, he accessorised it with Deep Water Reef 200 Titanium Automatic Black Dial Black Rubber Strap Automatic watch by Timex.

The ELLE List Awards 2025 was not just about celebrating achievements; it was also about celebrating style, creativity, and individuality, and these stars truly made it an unforgettable night with the flawless and effortless style.

