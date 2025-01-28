subscribe
ELLE Events

ELLE List 2025: Meet Our Sponsors

The support that has made all of this possible! ELLE List 2025 is gearing up for an exhilarating event, celebrating, beauty, fashion, entertainment and all things ELLE at Four Seasons in Mumbai on January 30th.

| Team ELLE
ELLE List 2025

ELLE List 2025 is gearing up for a night full of fashion, beauty, entertainment and culture, the truest celebration of all things ELLE. This vibrant event shines a spotlight on the industry, celebrating the various artists and art forms, be it fashion, music or entertainment. As we prepare for this momentous occasion, we are thrilled to present our esteemed sponsors, whose support is vitally important in showcasing the exceptional blend of global and local talents. 

Celebration Partner: Jacob's Creek Unvined 

publive-image
Jacob’s Creek, a celebrated name in winemaking, has been crafting award-winning wines since 1847. The Jacob's Creek Unvined series offers a non-alcoholic expression of its iconic wines, ensuring that every celebration is inclusive. Available in Riesling and Shiraz, this selection captures the essence of fine wine while catering to all palates. With fewer calories yet the same sophistication, it’s the perfect guilt-free way to savor life’s best moments. Explore their expertly handcrafted selection and experience the taste of excellence.

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water 

Vedica’s unique blend of naturally occurring minerals—Calcium, Magnesium, Sodium, Sulphates, and Bicarbonates—gives it a subtly sweet taste with no lingering aftertaste. With a high pH of 7.9, this pristine Himalayan spring water boasts high alkalinity and low acidity, making it a natural antacid and a soothing remedy for the stresses of modern life. It also aids in flushing out toxins, promoting overall well-being. Having journeyed for millions of years through the Himalayan bedrock before surfacing as a pure spring in Uttarakhand, Vedica is naturally fortified with silica and remains untouched by microbial contamination. Its low sodium content makes it an excellent choice for individuals with high blood pressure or heart concerns.

Time Partner: Timex

Timex has been crafting exceptional timepieces since 1854, when it first emerged in Waterbury, Connecticut, as a pioneer in clockmaking. With a legacy built on craftsmanship, innovation, and durability, Timex has become synonymous with iconic watch design—timepieces made to be worn, relied upon, and treasured. Rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving, the brand remains committed to hands-on watchmaking, ensuring every collection reflects its dedication to quality and style. More than just accessories, Timex watches are a testament to heritage, precision, and the confidence that comes with wearing something truly timeless.

Leisure Partner: Bellagio Rewards Club Colombo

The Bellagio brand is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled service, curating extraordinary experiences that captivate and delight high-end clientele. While the exhilaration of a big win at the tables is just the beginning, the essence of Bellagio extends far beyond gaming. From exquisite fine dining to world-class entertainment, every moment is meticulously designed to create an unforgettable journey. At Bellagio, the true victory lies in the experience itself—where every guest is treated like a winner, no matter how they choose to indulge.

Scalp Care Partner: Dove Scalp + Therapy 

Since its inception in 1957, Dove has been at the forefront of skincare innovation, introducing its groundbreaking Beauty Bar in the U.S. Unlike traditional soap, this revolutionary cleansing bar—crafted with a patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream—leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. For over 18 years, Dove has championed a vision of beauty that is inclusive, empowering, and free from unrealistic standards. More than just a brand, Dove is a movement, inspiring women to embrace their authentic selves. With a commitment to superior care and self-confidence, Dove continues to redefine beauty—on every woman’s terms.

Style Partner: Mia By Tanishq

Represnting more than just jewellery, Mia (Me In Action) created to boost your confidence and allow you to express your individuality through your choice of jewellery, to match an individuals need to express themselves unabashedly. 

Luxury Partner: Da Milano Italia 

Synonymous with innovation, modernity, and luxury, Da Milano epitomizes refined elegance through exceptional craftsmanship and premium genuine leather. Since its inception in 1989, the brand has redefined opulence, blending timeless design with unparalleled quality. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence, Da Milano has cultivated a loyal global clientele, extending its presence across Dubai, Bahrain, Nepal, and India. A name that resonates with sophistication, it continues to set new benchmarks in the world of luxury leather accessories.

Gifting Partners: Olaplex By Luxasia

From a modest California garage to a global phenomenon, their journey since 2014 has been nothing short of extraordinary. With millions of devoted fans and groundbreaking patented technology, they have redefined what’s possible for hair. It’s not just about healthier strands—blondes shine brighter, brunettes exude richness, and redheads dazzle with intensified vibrancy.

Gifting Partner: Sereko

While most people recognise that good nutrition, hydration, and exercise contribute to healthier skin, the connection between mental well-being and skin health is often overlooked. They’re on a mission to change that. Rooted in the science of psychodermatology, their innovative formulas are designed to calm the mind and reduce stress—because when you feel balanced, your skin naturally glows.

Gifting Partner: O3Plus 

As India’s leading professional skincare brand, they specialize in Derma-grade products and advanced treatments rooted in clinical research and innovation. With a strong commitment to education, innovation, and business growth, they have been shaping the industry since 1967—an era that witnessed the rise of homegrown salons and the golden age of Bollywood. Backed by decades of expertise, their skincare solutions continue to set new benchmarks in professional beauty.

Gifting Partner: Fixerdma

They are dedicated to nurturing your skin’s health and vitality, driven by a deep passion for skincare and an unwavering commitment to dermaceutical excellence. Their mission is to deliver innovative, science-backed solutions that empower you to look and feel your best. With years of meticulous research and development, they have curated a range of advanced skincare products, each formulated with potent ingredients to address a diverse array of skin concerns. Understanding that every complexion is unique, they have designed targeted solutions for everything from acne and ageing to hydration and brightening. Because your skin deserves the very best, they are committed to providing products that not only deliver visible results but also restore your confidence—one radiant, healthy complexion at a time.

Related stories