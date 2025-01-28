ELLE List 2025: Meet Our Sponsors

ELLE List 2025 is gearing up for a night full of fashion, beauty, entertainment and culture, the truest celebration of all things ELLE. This vibrant event shines a spotlight on the industry, celebrating the various artists and art forms, be it fashion, music or entertainment. As we prepare for this momentous occasion, we are thrilled to present our esteemed sponsors, whose support is vitally important in showcasing the exceptional blend of global and local talents.

Celebration Partner: Jacob's Creek Unvined



Jacob’s Creek, a celebrated name in winemaking, has been crafting award-winning wines since 1847. The Jacob's Creek Unvined series offers a non-alcoholic expression of its iconic wines, ensuring that every celebration is inclusive. Available in Riesling and Shiraz, this selection captures the essence of fine wine while catering to all palates. With fewer calories yet the same sophistication, it’s the perfect guilt-free way to savor life’s best moments. Explore their expertly handcrafted selection and experience the taste of excellence.

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water

Vedica’s unique blend of naturally occurring minerals—Calcium, Magnesium, Sodium, Sulphates, and Bicarbonates—gives it a subtly sweet taste with no lingering aftertaste. With a high pH of 7.9, this pristine Himalayan spring water boasts high alkalinity and low acidity, making it a natural antacid and a soothing remedy for the stresses of modern life. It also aids in flushing out toxins, promoting overall well-being. Having journeyed for millions of years through the Himalayan bedrock before surfacing as a pure spring in Uttarakhand, Vedica is naturally fortified with silica and remains untouched by microbial contamination. Its low sodium content makes it an excellent choice for individuals with high blood pressure or heart concerns.

Time Partner: Timex

Timex has been crafting exceptional timepieces since 1854, when it first emerged in Waterbury, Connecticut, as a pioneer in clockmaking. With a legacy built on craftsmanship, innovation, and durability, Timex has become synonymous with iconic watch design—timepieces made to be worn, relied upon, and treasured. Rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving, the brand remains committed to hands-on watchmaking, ensuring every collection reflects its dedication to quality and style. More than just accessories, Timex watches are a testament to heritage, precision, and the confidence that comes with wearing something truly timeless.

Leisure Partner: Bellagio Rewards Club Colombo

The Bellagio brand is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled service, curating extraordinary experiences that captivate and delight high-end clientele. While the exhilaration of a big win at the tables is just the beginning, the essence of Bellagio extends far beyond gaming. From exquisite fine dining to world-class entertainment, every moment is meticulously designed to create an unforgettable journey. At Bellagio, the true victory lies in the experience itself—where every guest is treated like a winner, no matter how they choose to indulge.

Scalp Care Partner: Dove Scalp + Therapy

Since its inception in 1957, Dove has been at the forefront of skincare innovation, introducing its groundbreaking Beauty Bar in the U.S. Unlike traditional soap, this revolutionary cleansing bar—crafted with a patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream—leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. For over 18 years, Dove has championed a vision of beauty that is inclusive, empowering, and free from unrealistic standards. More than just a brand, Dove is a movement, inspiring women to embrace their authentic selves. With a commitment to superior care and self-confidence, Dove continues to redefine beauty—on every woman’s terms.

Style Partner: Mia By Tanishq

Represnting more than just jewellery, Mia (Me In Action) created to boost your confidence and allow you to express your individuality through your choice of jewellery, to match an individuals need to express themselves unabashedly.

Luxury Partner: Da Milano Italia

Synonymous with innovation, modernity, and luxury, Da Milano epitomizes refined elegance through exceptional craftsmanship and premium genuine leather. Since its inception in 1989, the brand has redefined opulence, blending timeless design with unparalleled quality. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence, Da Milano has cultivated a loyal global clientele, extending its presence across Dubai, Bahrain, Nepal, and India. A name that resonates with sophistication, it continues to set new benchmarks in the world of luxury leather accessories.

Gifting Partners: Olaplex By Luxasia