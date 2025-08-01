ELLEList: Embracing Culture and Redefining Style – How Hijabi Creators Blend Identity, Empowerment, and Fashion

They’re visible, vocal, and redefining what modest fashion looks like on the global stage. A new wave of hijabi influencers is using style as a form of self-expression—merging faith with individuality, and modesty with serious fashion credentials. Their feeds are curated, their wardrobes intentional, and their presence unapologetically bold.

While the hijab continues to be misunderstood or politicised in certain circles, for these women, it’s neither a symbol of restraint nor rebellion—it’s simply part of who they are. And through fashion, they’re reclaiming the narrative.

In an industry that has historically marginalised or tokenised visibly Muslim women, these creators are shifting the lens. They’re not just wearing the hijab—they’re styling it with power, purpose, and personality. From red carpets to campaign shoots, they’re proving that modest fashion isn’t a limitation—it’s a creative force.

Aydha Mehnaz - The Media Relations Expert

Born and raised in Bangladesh, she completed her higher education at ESMOD Paris, interned at Mugler, and eventually joined the brand full-time. She helped Mugler’s media impact value shoot up by $142 million, and quite deservedly made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. But it’s not just her career that inspires—through her posts, especially during festivals like Eid, she explores her identity and faith as a modern Bangladeshi woman. Whether pairing a hijab with a saree or tailored suits at work, her style choices reflect both heritage and professionalism—making her a well-rounded role model. Her feed is a masterclass in power dressing for hijabi women.

Imane Asry - A Style Curator & Creative Consultant

Imane Asry’s style leans into minimalism at its finest. An earthy, neutral colour palette, soft glam, and some experimentation with satin and velvet robes and jackets; her feed is for you if you’re trying to step out of your comfort zone and are confused about where to start and how to style your outfit with your hijab.

Maria Alia Al-Sadek - The Queen Of Layering

As a hijabi teenager growing up in Alabama, Maria Alia found little online inspiration when she joined social media in 2012. The way out of this trap? Layering. She sought refuge in the glossy pages of fashion and went on to incorporate some bit of cinching but a good amount of layering because sartorial modesty has been her topmost priority. Moving to New York City opened up several avenues for her, and she soon featured in campaigns for Tory Burch, Sandy Liang, Stella McCartney, and Nike.

Al-Sadek stays deeply connected to her cultural roots. She comes from a Palestinian-Puerto Rican descent, and tries to incorporate Tatreez (a Palestinian embroidery) and Keffiyeh (the black-and-white chequered scarf, a symbol of unity) whenever she can. While the hijab holds a very spiritual and feminine power, it’s so relevant how she sometimes sprinkles an androgynous charm by primarily layering trousers with skirts or blazers.



Marième - A Textile Connoisseur

Marième’s silhouettes often flow freely, and as a textile artist, she pays close attention to texture and colour– emerald greens, royal blues, and fiery reds that match her hijabs, or sometimes a neutral colour palette with one piece that has statement prints. But what stands out the most to me is her chunky jewellery and how effortlessly she pairs it with the hijab, from bold gold earrings to opulent stacks of rings and bangles.

Aysha Harun - A Bold Entrepreneur

Want to hop onto the trend of maximalism as a hijabi? Aysha Harun is the epitome of all things printed and colourful. And her wedding and festive ensembles? Nothing short of extraordinary. Think vibrant, warm colours, fabrics with satin finishes, all sorts of prints, garnished with sparkles and shimmer, and you’ve cracked her style philosophy.

With her roots tracing back to Ethiopia, Harun now effortlessly navigates the vibrant scenes of both LA and NYC. Beyond her standout personal style, she’s also the founder of Digital Brand Architects, an influencer management company, blending creativity and entrepreneurship with the same flair that defines her wardrobe.

Samia Benchao - A Statement Stylist

A stylist settled in Copenhagen, Samia Benchao’s wardrobe follows one rule: the outfit must highlight a single standout piece. It could be a lovely fuchsia pink fur jacket, a turtle neck to layer with a blouse heavily embellished with pearls, or a complementary colour moment. Whichever it is, her aesthetic is another creative take on maximalism.

While the hijab remains at the centre of gendered discourse and persistent stereotypes, these influencers offer powerful counter-narratives—icons of empowerment, identity, and unapologetic style, not just for hijabi women, but for society at large.

