The Ultimate Shopping Guide To Emily In Paris’s Season 5 Wardrobe

Emily’s in Rome now, but her wardrobe? Still très chic.

| Team ELLE USA
Banner (64)

Emily Cooper is back, and this time, she’s traded croissants for cappuccinos. In season 5 of Emily in Paris, the beloved PR pro’s wardrobe follows her from the boulevards of Paris to the piazzas of Rome, marking a new chapter in both her career and her closet. Gone are the loud statement prints of her early days (well, mostly); in their place, we find more polished staples, refined silhouettes, and just enough colour to keep things très Emily.

In many ways, her wardrobe tells the story of her growth more clearly than any plotline could. This season, she mixes archival pieces with new-season designer looks, proof that Emily’s style has matured into something aspirational, yet attainable.

Below, every look worth adding to your cart (or at least your mood board) from Emily in Paris season 5.

Stylish Straps

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, eugenio franceschini as marcello in episode 501 of emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

Emily’s Roman wardrobe wastes no time declaring a new phase. This strappy black dress marks a shift from her Parisian maximalism to something sharper and more refined, but still playful. The styling takeaway: anchor minimal pieces with a statement accent. Add one bold hue or a structured accessory like Emily’s colourful clutch, and you’ve got the same effect (without the airfare, of course!).

Strappy Halter Maxi Dress

White House Black Market Strappy Halter Maxi Dress

Narylin Clutch

Marylin Narylin Clutch

A Floral LBD

emily in paris. (l to r) eugenio franceschini as marcello, lily collins as emily in episode 502 of emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

No one commits to a theme like Emily. At this soirée, she leans straight into old-school glamour: a strapless black dress embroidered with roses, lipstick to match, and an espresso martini as her best accessory. While her exact ensemble is (of course) sold out, you can mirror her approach with a little black dress with floral embroidery.

Alanna Floral Strapless Dress

Sachin & Babi Alanna Floral Strapless Dress

Madeleine Multicolor Printed Leather Bag

Carel Madeleine Multicolor Printed Leather Bag

A Bold Blazer

emily in paris. (l to r) philippine leroy beaulieu as sylvie grateau, lily collins as emily in episode 503 of emily in paris. cr. courtesy of netflix © 2025

Probably talking strategy with Sylvie, Emily dresses like she means business. The tailored red blazer anchors an ornate Italian print, giving her signature whimsy a more refined edge. To get the look, mix one structured piece with something unapologetically loud.

Willa Boyfriend Blazer

Toccin Willa Boyfriend Blazer

Carretto-Print Bustier Top

Dolce & Gabbana Carretto-Print Bustier Top

Printed Cotton Shorts

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton Shorts

Patterned Pants

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, bruno gouery as luc in episode 505 of emily in paris. cr. marie etchegoyen/netflix © 2025

Emily may have traded Paris for Rome, but she hasn’t lost her love for a loud pattern. The mix of black-and-white prints makes enough of a statement without feeling overdone. Consider this your reminder that sometimes, opposites really do attract.

Amal Embellished Boxy Tank

Alice + Olivia Amal Embellished Boxy Tank

Let Loose Trousers

La DoubleJ Let Loose Trousers

Black Mirror Mia Bag

L’alingi Black Mirror Mia Bag

So ’70s

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 502 of emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

Gone are the bows and berets. In their place are graphic prints, oversized frames, and statement shoulder bags; it’s a little vintage, a little modern, and very Emily. To shop the look, lean into geometric patterns and sculptural accessories.

Michele Jumpsuit

Diane Von Furstenberg Michele Jumpsuit

Medium T Timeless Top Handle Bag

Tod’s Medium T Timeless Top Handle Bag

Mismatched Prints

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, samuel arnold as julien in episode 503 of emily in paris. cr. courtesy of netflix © 2025

Only Emily could make monochrome feel this animated. By layering stripes over polka dots, she turns two classics into something unexpectedly fresh. To shop the look, think beyond colour and focus on texture and proportion.

Striped Virgin Wool-Blend Crewneck Cardigan

Akris punto Striped Virgin Wool-Blend Crewneck Cardigan

Eden Polka Dot Poplin Skirt

Sans Faff Eden Polka Dot Poplin Skirt

Seeing Green

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in emily in paris. cr. caroline dubois/netflix © 2025

If anyone can make head-to-toe green feel like a neutral, it’s Emily Cooper. The striped blazer and matching skirt strike the perfect mix of whimsical and polished. Pull inspiration from her playbook by starting with one boldcolour and letting the pattern do all the talking.

Embroidered Smoking Jacket

Sébline Embroidered Smoking Jacket

Ruffle Polo Shirt

Sébline Ruffle Polo Shirt

Lollie Bag

Francesca Bellavita Lollie Bag

Bergen shorts

Max Mara Bergen shorts

Trapeze Bag

Call It By Your Name Trapeze Bag

Soft Silk

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 504 of emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

Here, Emily goes for a softer look. Her printed kimono blends loungewear and luxury, easy enough for daytime but also elegant enough to wear out. The takeaway: reach for resort pieces that work beyond the beach.

Ibiscus Print Kimono

Antonio Marras Ibiscus Print Kimono

A Standout Suit

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, ashley park as mindy in emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

Some people dress down for travel; Emily packs a full, patterned suit. The matching combo and silk scarf turn an airport arrival into a fashion statement.

Breann Blazer

Alice + Olivia Breann Blazer

Painterly Floral Pilar Wide-Leg Pants

L’AGENCE Painterly Floral Pilar Wide-Leg Pants

Peekaboo ISeeU Petite
Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite

A Pair Of Pinstripes

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 508 of emily in paris. cr. caroline dubois/netflix © 2025

Emily’s familiar pinstripes get a playful upgrade here. Between the floral embellishments and her lineup of ear cuffs, it strikes the perfect balance of polished and playful. Consider this your reminder that accessorising is indeed a skill set.

Suits You Blazer

Favorite Daughter Suits You Blazer

Horleans Shirt

Essentiel Antwerp Horleans Shirt

12-Karat Gold-Plated Crystal Ear Cuff
Zimmermann 12-Karat Gold-Plated Crystal Ear Cuff

A Bold Gucci Blazer

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 505 of emily in paris. cr. caroline dubois/netflix © 2025

Some things never change—and thankfully, one of them is Emily’s devotion to colour. The saturated mix of florals and red tailoring nods to her Parisian roots but with an Italian spin. Balance is key here: Try pairing your loudest print with your most refined silhouette—or, if you’re lucky, snag her exact vintage Gucci jacket while it’s still available.

Velvet Suit Jacket

Gucci Velvet Suit Jacket

Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen

J. Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen

Junie Belted Cropped Floral-Print Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Zimmermann Junie Belted Cropped Floral-Print Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Dramatic Sleeves

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 506 of emily in paris. cr. caroline dubois/netflix © 2025

Consider this Emily’s take on the 9-to-5 uniform: crisp stripes, sharp tailoring, and bold accessorising. The takeaway: power dressing can still have personality.

Sylvia Striped Oxford Shirt

The Frankie Shop Sylvia Striped Oxford Shirt

Two-tone Reversible Crosshatch Belt

Lauren Ralph Lauren Two-tone Reversible Crosshatch Belt

Pencil Midi Skirt

Moschino Pencil Midi Skirt

Diana Pigprint C Handbag

Gucci Diana Pigprint C Handbag

Love 100 Black Patent Leather Pointed-Toe Pumps

Jimmy Choo Love 100 Black Patent Leather Pointed-Toe Pumps

Darren Signature Carryall Leather Hobo

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Signature Carryall Leather Hobo

Saddled Up

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, eugenio franceschini as marcello in emily in paris. cr. caroline dubois/netflix © 2025

Emily’s checked blazer and tie turn equestrian style into something modern and cool—proof that classic pieces can still feel entirely fresh.

 

 

River Check Single-Breasted Blazer

Reiss River Check Single-Breasted Blazer

Patti Neck Tie Shirt

The Frankie Shop Patti Neck Tie Shirt

Suede Chino Legging
Arma Suede Chino Legging
Anais Riding Boot in Calfskin
Celine Anais Riding Boot in Calfskin

Playful Layers

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 508 of emily in paris. cr. caroline dubois/netflix © 2025

At this point, Emily’s mastered the art of desk-to-dinner dressing. The pinstripe shirt and tie ground her tartan dress, while statement earrings keep the look from feeling too buttoned-up. To try it yourself, start with tailored staples and layer something a little unexpected on top.

Strapless Tweed Dress

Mirimalist Strapless Tweed Dress

Connahy Tie Neck Shirt

The Frankie Shop Connahy Tie Neck Shirt

EG_01 Modular Set (Chain + Minimal Cuff)

aka jewellery EG_01 Modular Set (Chain + Minimal Cuff)

Rosy Coordinates

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

Subtle? Never heard of her. When in doubt, double down on your favorite pattern.

Floral Printed Shirt

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Printed Shirt

Floral Cotton Shorts

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Cotton Shorts

Cat Eye Sunglasses

Loewe Cat Eye Sunglasses

Slingback Flat Shoes

Francesco Russo Slingback Flat Shoes

A Floral Appliqué

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, lucien laviscount as alfie in episode 505 of emily in paris. cr. courtesy of netflix © 2025

Here’s proof that Emily doesn’t need sequins to stand out; a sculptural white top and dark lip do the work for her. For your next night at the cabaret, reach for a minimal base with one bold detail for a similar look.

Floral-Appliqué Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt

Dorothee Schumacher Floral-Appliqué Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt

Danielle Stretch Jean
Khaite Danielle Stretch Jean

Perfect Polka Dots

emily in paris. (l to r) lily collins as emily, eugenio franceschini as marcello in emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

In this dotted set, Emily keeps things light, flirty, and unmistakably European. It’s the kind of outfit that works just as well for a morning stroll as it does for an impromptu aperitivo.

Polka Dot-Print Shirt

Moschino Polka Dot-Print Shirt

Polka-Dot Trousers

Moschino Polka-Dot Trousers

Logo-Print Round Acetate Sunglasses

Carolina Herrera Logo-Print Round Acetate Sunglasses

An Asymmetrical Top

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in episode 507 of emily in paris. cr. courtesy of netflix © 2025
Emily’s gingham moment feels both timeless and unexpected, tied together—literally—with a bow.
One Shoulder Top
Caramel One Shoulder Top
Medium Jacquard Belt
La DoubleJ Medium Jacquard Belt
Brown Tortoiseshell Oval Sunglasses
Celine Brown Tortoiseshell Oval Sunglasses

Darling Dots

emily in paris. lily collins as emily in emily in paris. cr. giulia parmigiani/netflix © 2025

If the assignment is la dolce vita, Emily understood it. Her polka dot set is timeless yet cinematic, the kind of outfit made for golden-hour Aperols. Channel the same energy with playful prints and polished accessories.

Black Dots Corset Top

Stine Goya Black Dots Corset Top

Black Dots Voluminous Midi Skirt

Stine Goya Black Dots Voluminous Midi Skirt

Orchid Bold Sunglasses

L.G.R Orchid Bold Sunglasses

Read the original article on ELLE USA.

