The Ultimate Shopping Guide To Emily In Paris’s Season 5 Wardrobe

Emily Cooper is back, and this time, she’s traded croissants for cappuccinos. In season 5 of Emily in Paris, the beloved PR pro’s wardrobe follows her from the boulevards of Paris to the piazzas of Rome, marking a new chapter in both her career and her closet. Gone are the loud statement prints of her early days (well, mostly); in their place, we find more polished staples, refined silhouettes, and just enough colour to keep things très Emily.

In many ways, her wardrobe tells the story of her growth more clearly than any plotline could. This season, she mixes archival pieces with new-season designer looks, proof that Emily’s style has matured into something aspirational, yet attainable.

Below, every look worth adding to your cart (or at least your mood board) from Emily in Paris season 5.

Stylish Straps

Emily’s Roman wardrobe wastes no time declaring a new phase. This strappy black dress marks a shift from her Parisian maximalism to something sharper and more refined, but still playful. The styling takeaway: anchor minimal pieces with a statement accent. Add one bold hue or a structured accessory like Emily’s colourful clutch, and you’ve got the same effect (without the airfare, of course!).

White House Black Market Strappy Halter Maxi Dress

Marylin Narylin Clutch

A Floral LBD

No one commits to a theme like Emily. At this soirée, she leans straight into old-school glamour: a strapless black dress embroidered with roses, lipstick to match, and an espresso martini as her best accessory. While her exact ensemble is (of course) sold out, you can mirror her approach with a little black dress with floral embroidery.

Sachin & Babi Alanna Floral Strapless Dress

Carel Madeleine Multicolor Printed Leather Bag

A Bold Blazer

Probably talking strategy with Sylvie, Emily dresses like she means business. The tailored red blazer anchors an ornate Italian print, giving her signature whimsy a more refined edge. To get the look, mix one structured piece with something unapologetically loud.

Toccin Willa Boyfriend Blazer

Dolce & Gabbana Carretto-Print Bustier Top

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton Shorts

Patterned Pants

Emily may have traded Paris for Rome, but she hasn’t lost her love for a loud pattern. The mix of black-and-white prints makes enough of a statement without feeling overdone. Consider this your reminder that sometimes, opposites really do attract.

Alice + Olivia Amal Embellished Boxy Tank

La DoubleJ Let Loose Trousers

L’alingi Black Mirror Mia Bag

So ’70s

Gone are the bows and berets. In their place are graphic prints, oversized frames, and statement shoulder bags; it’s a little vintage, a little modern, and very Emily. To shop the look, lean into geometric patterns and sculptural accessories.

Diane Von Furstenberg Michele Jumpsuit

Tod’s Medium T Timeless Top Handle Bag

Mismatched Prints

Only Emily could make monochrome feel this animated. By layering stripes over polka dots, she turns two classics into something unexpectedly fresh. To shop the look, think beyond colour and focus on texture and proportion.

Akris punto Striped Virgin Wool-Blend Crewneck Cardigan

Sans Faff Eden Polka Dot Poplin Skirt

Seeing Green

If anyone can make head-to-toe green feel like a neutral, it’s Emily Cooper. The striped blazer and matching skirt strike the perfect mix of whimsical and polished. Pull inspiration from her playbook by starting with one boldcolour and letting the pattern do all the talking.

Sébline Embroidered Smoking Jacket

Sébline Ruffle Polo Shirt

Francesca Bellavita Lollie Bag

Max Mara Bergen shorts

Call It By Your Name Trapeze Bag

Soft Silk