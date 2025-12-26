The Ultimate Shopping Guide To Emily In Paris’s Season 5 Wardrobe

Emily Cooper is back, and this time, she’s traded croissants for cappuccinos. In season 5 of Emily in Paris, the beloved PR pro’s wardrobe follows her from the boulevards of Paris to the piazzas of Rome, marking a new chapter in both her career and her closet. Gone are the loud statement prints of her early days (well, mostly); in their place, we find more polished staples, refined silhouettes, and just enough colour to keep things très Emily.
In many ways, her wardrobe tells the story of her growth more clearly than any plotline could. This season, she mixes archival pieces with new-season designer looks, proof that Emily’s style has matured into something aspirational, yet attainable.
Below, every look worth adding to your cart (or at least your mood board) from Emily in Paris season 5.
Stylish Straps
Emily’s Roman wardrobe wastes no time declaring a new phase. This strappy black dress marks a shift from her Parisian maximalism to something sharper and more refined, but still playful. The styling takeaway: anchor minimal pieces with a statement accent. Add one bold hue or a structured accessory like Emily’s colourful clutch, and you’ve got the same effect (without the airfare, of course!).
White House Black Market Strappy Halter Maxi Dress
Marylin Narylin Clutch
A Floral LBD
No one commits to a theme like Emily. At this soirée, she leans straight into old-school glamour: a strapless black dress embroidered with roses, lipstick to match, and an espresso martini as her best accessory. While her exact ensemble is (of course) sold out, you can mirror her approach with a little black dress with floral embroidery.
Sachin & Babi Alanna Floral Strapless Dress
Carel Madeleine Multicolor Printed Leather Bag
A Bold Blazer
Probably talking strategy with Sylvie, Emily dresses like she means business. The tailored red blazer anchors an ornate Italian print, giving her signature whimsy a more refined edge. To get the look, mix one structured piece with something unapologetically loud.
Toccin Willa Boyfriend Blazer
Dolce & Gabbana Carretto-Print Bustier Top
Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton Shorts
Patterned Pants
Emily may have traded Paris for Rome, but she hasn’t lost her love for a loud pattern. The mix of black-and-white prints makes enough of a statement without feeling overdone. Consider this your reminder that sometimes, opposites really do attract.
Alice + Olivia Amal Embellished Boxy Tank
La DoubleJ Let Loose Trousers
L’alingi Black Mirror Mia Bag
So ’70s
Gone are the bows and berets. In their place are graphic prints, oversized frames, and statement shoulder bags; it’s a little vintage, a little modern, and very Emily. To shop the look, lean into geometric patterns and sculptural accessories.
Diane Von Furstenberg Michele Jumpsuit
Tod’s Medium T Timeless Top Handle Bag
Mismatched Prints
Only Emily could make monochrome feel this animated. By layering stripes over polka dots, she turns two classics into something unexpectedly fresh. To shop the look, think beyond colour and focus on texture and proportion.
Akris punto Striped Virgin Wool-Blend Crewneck Cardigan
Sans Faff Eden Polka Dot Poplin Skirt
Seeing Green
If anyone can make head-to-toe green feel like a neutral, it’s Emily Cooper. The striped blazer and matching skirt strike the perfect mix of whimsical and polished. Pull inspiration from her playbook by starting with one boldcolour and letting the pattern do all the talking.
Sébline Embroidered Smoking Jacket
Sébline Ruffle Polo Shirt
Francesca Bellavita Lollie Bag
Max Mara Bergen shorts
Call It By Your Name Trapeze Bag
Soft Silk
Here, Emily goes for a softer look. Her printed kimono blends loungewear and luxury, easy enough for daytime but also elegant enough to wear out. The takeaway: reach for resort pieces that work beyond the beach.
Antonio Marras Ibiscus Print Kimono
A Standout Suit
Some people dress down for travel; Emily packs a full, patterned suit. The matching combo and silk scarf turn an airport arrival into a fashion statement.
Alice + Olivia Breann Blazer
L’AGENCE Painterly Floral Pilar Wide-Leg Pants
Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite
A Pair Of Pinstripes
Emily’s familiar pinstripes get a playful upgrade here. Between the floral embellishments and her lineup of ear cuffs, it strikes the perfect balance of polished and playful. Consider this your reminder that accessorising is indeed a skill set.
Favorite Daughter Suits You Blazer
Essentiel Antwerp Horleans Shirt
Zimmermann 12-Karat Gold-Plated Crystal Ear Cuff
A Bold Gucci Blazer
Some things never change—and thankfully, one of them is Emily’s devotion to colour. The saturated mix of florals and red tailoring nods to her Parisian roots but with an Italian spin. Balance is key here: Try pairing your loudest print with your most refined silhouette—or, if you’re lucky, snag her exact vintage Gucci jacket while it’s still available.
Gucci Velvet Suit Jacket
J. Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen
Zimmermann Junie Belted Cropped Floral-Print Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Dramatic Sleeves
Consider this Emily’s take on the 9-to-5 uniform: crisp stripes, sharp tailoring, and bold accessorising. The takeaway: power dressing can still have personality.
The Frankie Shop Sylvia Striped Oxford Shirt
Lauren Ralph Lauren Two-tone Reversible Crosshatch Belt
Moschino Pencil Midi Skirt
Gucci Diana Pigprint C Handbag
Jimmy Choo Love 100 Black Patent Leather Pointed-Toe Pumps
Rebecca Minkoff Darren Signature Carryall Leather Hobo
Saddled Up
Emily’s checked blazer and tie turn equestrian style into something modern and cool—proof that classic pieces can still feel entirely fresh.
Reiss River Check Single-Breasted Blazer
The Frankie Shop Patti Neck Tie Shirt
Arma Suede Chino Legging
Celine Anais Riding Boot in Calfskin
Playful Layers
At this point, Emily’s mastered the art of desk-to-dinner dressing. The pinstripe shirt and tie ground her tartan dress, while statement earrings keep the look from feeling too buttoned-up. To try it yourself, start with tailored staples and layer something a little unexpected on top.
Mirimalist Strapless Tweed Dress
The Frankie Shop Connahy Tie Neck Shirt
aka jewellery EG_01 Modular Set (Chain + Minimal Cuff)
Rosy Coordinates
Subtle? Never heard of her. When in doubt, double down on your favorite pattern.
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Printed Shirt
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Cotton Shorts
Loewe Cat Eye Sunglasses
Francesco Russo Slingback Flat Shoes
A Floral Appliqué
Here’s proof that Emily doesn’t need sequins to stand out; a sculptural white top and dark lip do the work for her. For your next night at the cabaret, reach for a minimal base with one bold detail for a similar look.
Dorothee Schumacher Floral-Appliqué Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt
Khaite Danielle Stretch Jean
Perfect Polka Dots
In this dotted set, Emily keeps things light, flirty, and unmistakably European. It’s the kind of outfit that works just as well for a morning stroll as it does for an impromptu aperitivo.
Moschino Polka Dot-Print Shirt
Moschino Polka-Dot Trousers
Carolina Herrera Logo-Print Round Acetate Sunglasses
An Asymmetrical Top
Emily’s gingham moment feels both timeless and unexpected, tied together—literally—with a bow.
Caramel One Shoulder Top
La DoubleJ Medium Jacquard Belt
Celine Brown Tortoiseshell Oval Sunglasses
Darling Dots
If the assignment is la dolce vita, Emily understood it. Her polka dot set is timeless yet cinematic, the kind of outfit made for golden-hour Aperols. Channel the same energy with playful prints and polished accessories.
Stine Goya Black Dots Corset Top
Stine Goya Black Dots Voluminous Midi Skirt
L.G.R Orchid Bold Sunglasses
Read the original article on ELLE USA.