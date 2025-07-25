‘Fantastic Four’ Are Saving The World—One Impeccable Look At A Time

The countdown to Fantastic Four’s cinematic comeback has officially begun, but before Marvel’s first family hits the silver screen, they’ve already conquered a different kind of stage, the red carpet. From Paris to Seoul, London to Los Angeles, the Fantastic Four press tour has delivered a sartorial masterclass in how to dress like a modern-day superhero, minus the capes.

Led by fashion darlings Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, with breakout style moments from Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the Fantastic Four quartet has shown that when it comes to promotional dressing, coordination, charisma, and character-driven choices make all the difference.

Here’s a roundup of the bold, beautiful, and downright brilliant looks that have defined the tour.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby has taken a thoughtful, character-driven approach to press tour dressing—paying homage to Sue Storm through a palette of teal, ocean blues, and liquid silvers. Her choice of form-fitting silhouettes has redefined maternity glamour with elegance, restraint, and intentionality.



At the Los Angeles premiere, she wore a custom Givenchy mermaid-esque mesh gown in shimmering aqua, complemented by soft retro waves and a whisper of faux freckles. The look balanced strength with softness—its iridescence catching the light just enough to mirror her on-screen alter ego’s ethereal quality.



Other highlights include a teal fringed silk Loewe gown from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, a sculpted cut-out Alaïa dress in Berlin, and a futuristic sheer Balmain moment in Australia. Each ensemble has stayed true to Kirby’s signature sense of poise, while celebrating femininity through structure, fluidity, and colour.



Her Mexico City appearance, where she revealed her pregnancy, was quietly cinematic, with a gown that combined silver accents and subtle draping, confirming her place as a style icon both on and off-screen.

Joseph Quinn



Best known for shredding a guitar in Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn has brought his signature indie-rock cool to Johnny Storm. His press tour wardrobe is a masterclass in contemporary cool: leather jackets, Saint Laurent boots, undone silk shirts, and just the right amount of brooding.



He wore a crisp Prada suit (sans tie, of course) to the London premiere, looking like the kind of guy who’d save the world, then play at a dive bar after. At the New York premiere, he opted for a Saint Laurent look—sharp black tailoring, an open silk shirt and patent leather Chelsea boots. There was a rock’n’roll arrogance to it, softened only by his disarmingly sweet smile.



In Tokyo, he switched it up with a custom Dior Men ensemble: cropped pinstripe trousers, a sleeveless knit, and a structured blazer slung over one shoulder. The vibe? If a London punk had stumbled into a Paris atelier, and we mean that in the best way possible.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ben Grimm’s portrayal gets an unexpected fashion edge through Ebon Moss‑Bachrach’s press tour looks. At the Berlin fan day, he wore an oatmeal-hued linen suit by The Row, paired with a casually open pale-blue shirt—effortlessly grown-up and tactile.



Rather than glossy designer labels, Moss‑Bachrach leans into texture and comfort—mixing vintage pieces with the kind of ease only a true character actor can pull off. His wardrobe quietly asserts a grounded strength—just like The Thing himself.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards is the smartest man in the room, and on the press tour, he’s easily the best-dressed. Never one to shy away from a bold choice, Pascal has leaned into rich textures, boxy blazers, and unexpected accessories.



At the Los Angeles premiere, he stepped out in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, wearing a sharp ivory dinner jacket layered over a white tank top. But it was the red carnation pinned to his lapel paired with a silk polka-dot foulard that truly made headlines. The look felt like a tongue-in-cheek nod to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, blending old-Hollywood glamour with Pascal’s signature playfulness.

Throughout the tour, Pascal has stayed loyal to the Ackermann–Ford aesthetic. In London, he wore a black double-breasted suit with a powder-blue silk scarf and an exaggerated lapel. It’s his uncanny ability to merge intellect with irreverence. Whether it’s swapping a traditional shirt for a tank top or embracing neckwear as a key accessory, Pascal is rewriting the rules of red-carpet menswear. Bonus points for adjusting his sister Lux’s gown mid-carpet in LA—a gentle reminder that charm, like style, is best when effortless.

What ties it all together? The group shots. Whether it’s coordinated tones, complementary silhouettes, or just an air of stylish nonchalance, the cast has that elusive red carpet chemistry. Marvel might have rebooted the ‘Fantastic Four’, but the fashion? That’s pure original.

