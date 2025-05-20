Pedro Pascal: The Many Reasons We’re Deeply, Madly, Unapologetically In Love With The Star

Pedro Pascal has been stealing hearts for years now, but his recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival might just have pushed us over the edge. Whether he’s charming the internet with his easy smile, taking on iconic roles in films and TV shows, or showing up dressed like the fashion-forward dream he is, he gives us plenty of reasons to keep falling for him. Here’s our lovingly curated list of why we, and probably you too can’t stop crushing on Pedro Pascal.

He’s A Fashion Girlie, Actually.

Let’s start with the Cannes moment. Picture this: Pedro Pascal, stepping onto the iconic red carpet in a sleeveless knit shirt (yes, sleeveless!), loose trousers, and those signature soft-boy glasses. It’s an unexpected look, but on him? It works—like poetry in motion, with a side of biceps (oh, the biceps!). The internet sighed, hearts were clutched, and several rewatches ensued (this writer pleads guilty).

This isn’t his first fashion serve either. He’s been on a hot streak lately—remember that rich red Valentino suit paired with tailored shorts? Then there was the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 look with long leather boots layered under a belted plaid blazer. And let’s not forget that deep-cut, collar-popping black Bottega shirt that was basically begging to be screenshotted. Credit is due to his stylist, but it takes a certain kind of confident cool to pull off these fits. Pedro Pascal isn’t just dressing well, he’s redefining modern masculinity through fashion.

The Acting Chops Are Unreal.

We fell for the fits, but we stayed for the filmography. His resume is a masterclass in range. From the gritty heartbreak of Joel in The Last of Us, to the razor-sharp cool of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, to his delightfully campy take on Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, he’s never boxed himself into a single type.

And then there’s The Mandalorian. Wearing a helmet 90% of the time, Pascal still managed to deliver emotional nuance through the smallest gestures and line deliveries. Who else could make you cry with a slight head tilt?

He’s that rare actor who can be deeply intense one moment and effortlessly funny the next (watch any blooper reel and you’ll see what we mean). No matter the genre, he brings authenticity, soul, and just the right amount of sass.

He’s An Ally Who Walks The Talk.

Being hot and talented is great, but being a good human? That’s what truly seals the deal.

Pedro Pascal has always been an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. He’s posted heartfelt messages, stood up against online hate, and proudly rocked a ‘Protect The Dolls’ tee in an era when even basic decency feels political. His fierce public support of his sister, Lux Pascal, a trans actress and activist, has also moved fans across the globe.

And it’s not just performative allyship. Whether it’s amplifying voices, calling out injustice, or lending his platform to raise awareness, Pascal is committed to staying informed and involved. His Twitter era (yes, that golden age of Pedro tweets) is basically a cultural treasure—equal parts witty, woke, and wildly re-shareable. He uses his influence to uplift, educate, and advocate. A king.

He’s Ridiculously Observant—in the Sweetest Way.

Here’s one of our favourite Pascal anecdotes: during a press junket (we wish we remembered which one—too many interviews, not enough brain space), the interviewer had done special nail art inspired by Pascal’s project. And who noticed it first? Pedro Pascal himself. Not just noticed—he got genuinely excited about it. That kind of attention to detail? That kind of delight in someone else’s thoughtful gesture? Ugh. That’s heartthrob behaviour.

He’s the kind of guy who remembers your earrings, laughs at the little things, and makes you feel seen. That warmth, that awareness—it radiates, and it’s rare.

He’s the Internet’s Daddy for a Reason. Yes, we love his roles. Yes, we love his fashion. Yes, we love his politics. But more than anything, we love Pedro Pascal because he feels like the real deal. Equal parts heartthrob, activist, style icon, and goofball uncle, he’s the kind of celebrity who feels approachable, even when he’s front row at Saint Laurent or voicing a Mandalorian warrior.

So go ahead—replay the Cannes knit-shirt moment one more time. Watch The Last Of Us again. Scroll through the old Pedro tweets. This is a safe space. We’re all just living in Pascal’s world, and honestly? It’s better that way.

