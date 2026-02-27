This February's Fashion Launches Proved Practical And Polished Is Here To Stay

February’s new launches feel easy and wearable. From pret labels and spring collections to updated accessories and everyday jewellery, the focus this month is on pieces that slip naturally into your wardrobe. There is a mix of craft, comfort, and versatility across categories, with designers leaning into silhouettes and materials that work for real schedules and changing weather.

Tamara Ralph introduces MOONBEAM, a limited-edition couture eyewear capsule

Tamara Ralph unveils MOONBEAM in collaboration with T HENRI, treating eyewear as collectible design rather than accessory. Sculptural rimless frames feature 18k gold finishes, beta titanium structures, and bevelled lenses designed to reflect light like fine jewellery. Select pieces, limited to ten per colourway, are hand-set with diamonds and precious gemstones, placing the capsule firmly within the realm of high jewellery craftsmanship.

Amit Aggarwal launches AM:IT, bringing couture language into everyday dressing

Amit Aggarwal introduces AM:IT, his new pret label translating sculptural couture into wearable silhouettes. The collection distills his material-driven approach into versatile pieces designed for daily life while retaining strong construction and form. Textiles are re-engineered using couture techniques, with upcycling embedded as a functional design practice that extends the life of exceptional fabrics.

Tribe Amrapali unveils 'Chinar' inspired by the iconic leaf of Kashmir

Tribe Amrapali presents 'Chinar,' a collection drawing from the silhouette and symbolism of the Kashmiri leaf. Necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets reinterpret the motif in silver-plated forms that feel both rooted and contemporary. The designs bridge heritage references with modern styling, offering statement pieces that carry cultural resonance without feeling ornamental.

SWGT presents 'A Portrait of You' shaped by solitude and craft

SWGT by Shweta Gupta releases 'A Portrait of You,' a collection developed through reflection and time spent in the hills. Hand techniques such as pintucks, crochet, and delicate smocking create texture and movement across organza and Chanderi layers. Kantha embroidery and subtle floral motifs add depth, resulting in pieces that feel intimate, detailed, and quietly expressive.

Mèroh unveils 'The Promise Collection' in fine gold and certified diamonds

Mèroh launches 'The Promise Collection,' featuring pieces crafted in yellow, rose, and white gold accented with certified diamonds. Necklaces, earrings, and rings are designed to feel light and wearable while retaining a refined finish. The collection focuses on subtle brilliance and fluid forms that transition seamlessly from everyday moments to formal occasions.

Divyam Mehta presents 'Longing' for Spring Summer

Divyam Mehta introduces 'Longing,' a Spring Summer collection that balances romance with everyday ease. Botanical prints, abstract lines and folkloric screen motifs are developed through resist dyeing and textured stitchwork, reinforcing the brand’s focus on craft. Relaxed silhouettes such as kantha denims, quilted jackets, draped lungi trousers and wrap dresses unfold in an earthy palette of olive, chocolate and apple red, creating a wardrobe that feels fluid, expressive and season ready.

Jimmy Choo unveils The Bridal Collection 2026

Jimmy Choo presents The Bridal Collection 2026, continuing its long association with pearls as symbols of love and new beginnings. Key styles include the SACORA sandal detailed with nearly 1,969 pearls and the AURELIE, which combines pearl and crystal embellishment with lace. Signature designs such as the SAEDA pump with its crystal anklet and the fully embellished AZIA, finished with over 5,000 stones, reinforce the house’s focus on statement bridal footwear.

Roza Pret introduces Sofia’s Garden rooted in modern nostalgia

Roza Pret presents Sofia’s Garden, a collection blending soft romantic codes with contemporary restraint. Painterly florals, softened ginghams, and fluid silhouettes define the edit, alongside relaxed phirans, kurta sets, and airy tailoring. The pieces balance nostalgia with modern structure, offering feminine dressing that feels composed rather than decorative.

Summer Away unveils Extended Stay Chapter One for Spring 26

Summer Away introduces Extended Stay Chapter One, inspired by seasonal transitions and travel anticipation. Developed in Jaipur, the collection reflects the city’s sandstone hues, carved details, and muted pastels. Lightweight silhouettes and breathable fabrics capture the mood of warm-weather dressing designed for movement and escape.

AMPM presents 'FIDA' for Spring/Summer 2026

AMPM launches 'FIDA,' a spring/summer 2026 collection centred on fluid construction and everyday ease. Jacket sets, dresses, co-ords, and pre-pleated sarees are crafted in raw silk, Chanderi, and organza for lightness and movement. The collection prioritises comfort and timelessness while maintaining a refined, structured finish.

TUMI refreshes the 'Alpha Collection' for 2026

TUMI updates its 'Alpha Collection' with refined silhouettes built for performance and durability. Crafted in signature FXT ballistic nylon, the range includes expandable carry-ons, brief packs, and duffels designed for efficient movement. Ultra Blue detailing introduces a bold accent to the functional core of the collection.

EKARAA launches a new Pret Collection for celebratory layering

EKARAA introduces its latest Pret Collection featuring coloured diamonds and precious stones framed with fine diamonds. Designed to feel light and versatile, the pieces transition easily across wedding wardrobes and festive occasions. The collection balances modern design with celebratory sparkle suited for long-term wear.

'She ATE' by Sameer Madan redefines romance through structure

'She ATE' shifts focus from traditional romantic codes to confident tailoring and sculpted silhouettes. Denim anchors the capsule, reworked into jackets, fitted separates, and structured bottoms. A deep maroon palette replaces classic reds, reinforcing a mood that feels assured, controlled, and contemporary.

Rashi Kapoor unveils 'Hastakala' for Summer 2026 bridal wear

Rashi Kapoor presents 'Hastakala,' a bridal and festive collection rooted in Indian hand embroidery. Traditional drapes are reinterpreted into fluid silhouettes suited for summer celebrations. The ensembles balance intricate craft with lightweight construction, offering bridal dressing that feels elevated yet seasonally appropriate.

Charles & Keith introduce their Spring 2026 collection

Charles & Keith draw inspiration from natural growth and renewal for spring 2026. The collection explores fluid shapes and evolving identity through accessories designed with clean structure. The result is a seasonal edit that reflects transformation while remaining grounded in wearable design.

Skechers launches Hotshots from the Court and Classics line

Skechers introduces Hotshots, a new silhouette blending street culture with everyday wear. Designed for both men and women, the sneaker features contrast branding and cushioned comfort with Air Cooled Memory Foam. Built for versatility, it transitions easily from casual outings to high-energy moments.

Label Ritu Kumar unveils Summer Knit plus Couture

Label Ritu Kumar launches Summer Knit plus Couture for Spring/Summer 2026, reimagining knitwear through a couture perspective. The collection merges ease with atelier craftsmanship, elevating everyday silhouettes through considered detailing. It reflects a dialogue between comfort and structured design.

UNIQLO and JW Anderson release their spring/summer 2026 collaboration

UNIQLO and JW Anderson present a spring/summer 2026 collection inspired by British prep and water sports. Oxford shirts, blousons, parkas, and shorts are reinterpreted in lightweight fabrics and vibrant seasonal colours. The collaboration blends practicality with playful layering suited for warm-weather dressing.

Crocs spotlights the Echo collection for elevated comfort

Crocs highlights the Echo collection, designed with sculptural lines and understated detailing. Focused on comfort and individuality, the range combines lightweight construction with bold yet wearable forms. The collection reinforces Crocs’ emphasis on functional design adapted for modern lifestyles.

Twinkle Hanspal launches 'She Was Always the Destination.'

Twinkle Hanspal introduces a spring/summer collection defined by clean lines and fluid co-ord sets. Lightweight fabrics and draped silhouettes allow for ease of movement across long, unfolding days. The restrained palette and relaxed construction reflect a confident approach to contemporary dressing.

Nike Air Force 1 ‘Unmistakable’

Nike expands the legacy of the Air Force 1 with the India exclusive AF1 ‘Unmistakable’, celebrating ambition and confidence shaped by sport and street culture. The silhouette retains its classic construction while introducing a bold blue Swoosh, matching heel tab and outsole for renewed visual energy. Accents of blue, orange, green and white reference the spirit of India’s youth, while a “Just Do It” keychain detail reinforces the sneaker’s message of drive and determination.

Ranna Gill presents 'Postcards and Passports' for Spring 26

Ranna Gill unveils 'Postcards and Passports,' inspired by travel memories and instinctive dressing. Pleated skirts, flowing dresses, and tailored separates move between day and evening with ease. A palette of sage, coral, and ocean tones mirrors shifting landscapes while maintaining a polished finish.

Urmil introduces 'Assemblage' reimagining the sari through sculptural form

Urmil unveils Assemblage, a collection designed for women who express strength through refined elegance. The brand continues to evolve its sari vocabulary, shaping drapes into sculptural silhouettes that feel fluid yet structured. Inspired by the ritual masks and rhythmic presence of West Bengal’s Gomira dancers, the collection balances heritage references with contemporary construction, resulting in pieces that feel composed, distinctive and modern.

Raniwala 1881 unveils 'AAINA' for Autumn/Winter 2025/26.

Raniwala 1881 introduces 'AAINA,' a collection exploring reflection and legacy through fine jewellery. Rare-sized polki diamonds, emeralds, and coloured gemstones define the ceremonial richness of the pieces. Traditional silhouettes are refined with contemporary restraint, balancing heirloom artistry with present-day expression.

Capsule collection of Delna Poonawalla

Delna Poonawalla presented an exclusive teaser from her upcoming capsule collection, drawing inspiration from the symbolism of the Fire Horse. Set against the backdrop of the racecourse, the showcase reflected themes of momentum, independence and individuality through bold animal prints, statement fascinators and refined silhouettes. The collection reinterprets turf elegance through a contemporary Indian lens, balancing racing heritage with modern sartorial expression.

Blissclub expands into menswear with 'The Legendary Collection.'

Blissclub enters menswear with 'The Legendary Collection,' extending its movement-focused philosophy to everyday apparel. Pants, jackets, polos, and crew necks are tailored for Indian climates and daily routines. Designed as an alternative to rigid staples, the collection prioritises comfort without compromising structure.

Overall, February brings a practical refresh. Whether it is lighter fabrics, refined staples or updated classics, the launches are built for daily wear rather than grand statements. As the season shifts, these collections offer options that feel current, functional, and ready to be worn right away.

