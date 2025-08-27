Festive Fits You Wouldn't Find In Your Mom's Closet

Ganesh Chaturthi is all about colour, joy and togetherness — but who says festive fashion has to feel like you raided your mum’s wardrobe and borrowed something older than you? This year, we’re rewriting the rules. Think lighter fabrics, versatile silhouettes, and details that sparkle without weighing you down — perfect for everything from morning aartis to late-night pandal-hopping. These looks bring all the tradition, but with a fresh twist that’s totally you.

Nishorama: Parul Sheer Mul Kurti



If effortlessly chic was a festive vibe, this sheer mulkurti would be it. Light as air yet unapologetically stylish, this is the kind of piece you can wear for a morning puja and then pair with sneakers to head out for coffee afterwards. Practical, breezy, and quiet luxury coded.

Bomzan Closet: Jasmine Set



We’re bringing Y2K back, with a festive twist. The Jasmine Set is retro-inspired without feeling costume-y, a nostalgic nod to the ’90s that makes you look like the main character of a classic Bollywood family drama, but with a cooler vibe. Pair with a glossy blowout and chunky hoops for a look that says, 'Yes, I’m festive, but make it fashion'.

Maisolos: Ivory Embroidered Georgette Kurta Set



For those who want something more glam without going full lehenga, this ivory embroidered georgette kurta set is it. With a sharara and dupatta, plus abstract embroidery that makes it pop, this is your go-to if your Ganpati plans involve looking like the chic cousin everyone secretly wants style tips from.

Prasuna: Meet Masakali

Your festive fairy-girl era is here. Masakali is a corset-back, adjustable-strap kurti that’s cropped just right. This is the piece for anyone who loves a bold, backless moment while keeping the energy festive. Pair with minimal jewellery and kohl-rimmed eyes for an ethereal vibe that’s perfect for your Ganpati selfies.

Nouria: Relaxed-Fit Kurta Set



Some days, festive dressing calls for maximal comfort. Enter Nouria’s relaxed-fit kurta set, complete with delicate embellishments, a flared silhouette and drawstring sleeves that add just the right amount of detail. Perfect for lounging at home with family or heading out for darshan in total ease.

House of Armuse: Yellow Drape Saree



If Ganpati dressing were a power move, this would be the outfit. This yellow drape saree, crafted from fluid crepe, features intricate French knot embroidery and shimmering cutdana detailing. It’s a bold, boss-babe take on traditional wear — ideal for anyone who wants their festive look to double as a statement.

trueBrowns: Floral Print Kurta Set



trueBrowns keeps it colourful yet classy with this blue-and-pink floral kurta set paired with pear-green trousers. It’s the perfect balance of modern tailoring and timeless prints — basically, a wardrobe win for every kind of celebration, from family brunches to pandal-hopping sprees.

Teejh: Aaria Pink & White Saree

Teejh gives us cottagecore energy with this hand-block printed saree in delicate hues of pink and white. Styled with a deep-neck blouse, statement earrings and block heels, it’s proof that sarees can be soft, romantic and festive-ready all at once.

Whether you’re vibing with a dreamy kurti, a fuss-free co-ord or a dramatic draped saree moment, Ganpati fashion in 2025 is about honouring tradition without losing your individuality. Swap heavy fabrics for easy silhouettes, and go for pieces that feel festive and fun. After all, celebrations hit different when you feel like yourself — modak in one hand, matching clutch in the other.

