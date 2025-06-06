What To Wear This Eid: Effortless Festive Looks Gor Every Kind Of Gathering

Eid is many things—prayer, celebration, food, family—and yes, a reason to bring your fashion A-game. Whether you’re headed to the mosque, hosting lunch, or bouncing from one dawat to another, your outfit does more than look good. It tells a story. These edits combine tradition, ease, and just enough sparkle for every version of the day ahead.

For Women

Raw Mango: Sarna & Dabi Set

If you want to look effortlessly chic (and have room to breathe after your third helping of biryani), this is the set. It’s comfy, breezy, and has just enough embroidery to make you feel fancy without being extra. The handwoven fabric is perfect for those long, food-filled days, and the deep red colour is festive AF. Plus, you can totally sneak in a nap after lunch and still look put together.

Suta: Arnika Saree

Suta’s rust tissue silk saree is for the girl who wants to sparkle but not sweat. The sequins and gota patti border give it a festive vibe, but the fabric is light enough that you won’t overheat when you’re spending your busy day meeting everyone and rushing around. Pair it with a blouse that lets you move while looking beautiful

Anavila: Silver Zari Lehenga and Blouse Set

If you’re feeling extra (and why not, it’s Eid!), this lehenga set is your best friend. The silver zari makes you look like a walking disco ball, but in the classiest way possible. It’s perfect for those big family photos and for making your cousins jealous. Plus, the blouse is fitted enough to remind everyone that you’re still the stylish cousin.

Truebrowns: Gold Tissue Sharara Dupatta Set

Truebrown’s is for the girl who loves a good handloom moment. It’s soft, flowy, and just the right amount of traditional. You can wear it to prayers, to lunch, and even to the park if you’re feeling adventurous. The earthy colours are easy on the eyes with a pop of red dupatta that balances the colours, which makes it even easier to accessorise.

Khara Kapas: Rustle Co-ord Set

If you’re more of a ‘I’m a cool aunt’ kind of person, this co-ord set is for you. It’s relaxed, stylish, and perfect for the long day. Plus, you can pair it with sneakers if you want to keep things casual.

For Men

Kora by Nilesh Mitesh: Pista Green Premium Silk Kurta Set

This pista green silk kurta is for the guy who wants to look good but also wants to make it look effortless. The silk is smooth, the colour is festive, and the fit is just right—not too tight, not too loose. Perfect for looking sharp at prayers and then chilling at the dawat.

Divyam Mehta: Jatra

If you’re more into earthy, laid-back vibes, this is your go-to. It’s stylish, comfortable, and easy to move in. Plus, it’s versatile enough to wear all day, from morning prayers to late-night chai sessions.

The Bling Factor

Amrapali: Mahitha Bracelet

A little bling never hurt anyone. This bracelet is bold, beautiful, and perfect for adding some sparkle to your outfit. A classic emerald bracelet, you can wear it with any outfit and add that timeless charm to your look.

Vasundhara: Adara Earrings

These earrings are for the girl who wants to make a statement. They’re unique, eye-catching, and just the right amount of extra. Perfect for those big family photos.

Kichu: Sharktooth Eartops

If you’re feeling a little edgy, these brass eartops are for you. They’re modern, cool, and perfect for adding a little something different to your look.

This is your ultimate Eid style guide. Whether you’re dressing up for prayers, hanging out at home, or bouncing from one gathering to the next, these outfits will keep you looking and feeling your best. After all, Eid is about celebrating with the people you love, and looking good while you do it is just the icing on the cake.