Forget Quiet Luxury, These Maximalist Stars Are Redefining Fashion And How!

Gone are the days of quiet luxury. This year is all about more is more, and nobody did it better than the late, great Iris Apfel—our maximalist queen before maximalism was even a trend. She showed the world that fashion is about having fun, breaking rules, and piling on accessories until you feel like a walking art exhibit (because why wouldn’t you?). Following in her fabulously oversized glasses-wearing footsteps, today’s maximalist icons are taking things to a whole new level. Think bold colours, chaotic layering, unexpected accessories (hello, lettuce earrings!), and outfits that look like a masterpiece in motion.

While maximalism gives us the freedom to express our wildest fashion dreams, it’s an art—throwing on ten different prints (monograms are still a no!) and twenty accessories won’t always look good. Luckily, these fashion powerhouses have cracked the code, and their style is an endless mood board for anyone wanting to embrace the extra life.

If you’re looking for inspiration to step up your fashion game (or just live vicariously through their fearless wardrobe choices), here are some maximalist influencers and fashion content creators you need to follow. Each one brings their own signature chaos to the table, and I am obsessed.

Sara Camposarcone – The Queen of Playful Chaos

Sara Camposarcone is the human version of a gumball machine explosion, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Her outfits are a perfect mix of nostalgia, colour, and absolute fun. She’s the reason I now desperately want tooth-shaped earrings and quirky boots that look like cartoon feet. Every time she posts a fit check, I feel like I’ve been transported into a hyper-pop fantasy world where anything goes—Barbie heads as jewellery? Done. Tie with a teletubby face? Absolutely. The best part? She’s a sustainable maximalist, meaning most of her wardrobe is thrifted or secondhand. If you ever feel like your outfit is “too much,” just look at Sara’s page and remember—there is no such thing.

Snehal and Jyoti Babani (SNEJYO) – The Luxe Maximalists

If Hermès ever needed a duo to shut down the street before their show, Snehal and Jyoti Babani would be it. Their Hermès fashion week moment? Iconic. These sisters are all about mixing high fashion with their Indian heritage, bringing a bold, luxurious take on maximalism. They layer textures and colours in a way that feels regal yet playful. One day, they’re draped in oversized blazers with statement micro Hermes bags as a hair accessory, the next, they’re serving rich brocades and chunky jewellery that scream modern maharani. They take risks, but somehow, everything looks so effortlessly put together. If you’re into maximalism with an ultra-chic, editorial vibe—this is your duo.

Eve Lily – The Vintage Maximalist

I stumbled upon her account by pure accident when one of her reels popped up on my feed—it was a video of her dressing up as different SpongeBob SquarePants characters. Her outfits and interpretations were so spot-on and iconic that I was absolutely speechless.

Eve Lily’s style is like stepping into a dreamy thrift shop where every piece has a story. Unlike the chaotic colour explosion of other maximalists, she plays with textures, layers, and vintage silhouettes. She makes grandma-core look cool—think corsets layered over puffy blouses, and chunky platform shoes. She’s proof that maximalism isn’t just about neon brights; it’s also about rich, deep colours and statement pieces that add drama without screaming for attention.

Param Sahib – The King Of Colours And Prints

If dopamine dressing had a human form, it would be Param Sahib. His looks are a riot of colours, prints, and textures, and somehow, he makes it all work. He effortlessly blends traditional Indian elements with streetwear—one day, he’s in a neon sherwani with sneakers, and the next, he’s layering oversized jackets with bold prints and quirky headpieces. He plays with gender-fluid fashion, too, making his style not just maximalist but revolutionary. But the best part about his closet and his looks for me would be his jewellery - maximal, and layered but with the authentic traditional Indian touch. You could never look at Param’s looks and feel uninspired—it’s impossible.

Bea Åkerlund – The Theatrical Maximalist

Bea Åkerlund doesn’t just do fashion; she creates it. As a stylist to the stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Lady Gaga—just to name a few), she is all about larger-than-life, over-the-top, cinematic fashion. Giant hats, Victorian-style corsets, spiked boots, and a whole lot of attitude. She brings gothic drama into the maximalist space, making it dark, theatrical, and utterly fabulous. If there’s one lesson from Bea, it’s this: go big or go home.

Ami And Aya Suzuki (Amiaya) – The Coordinated Chaos Twins

What’s better than one maximalist? Two. Ami and Aya Suzuki are the twin queens of matching maximalist looks, and they don’t do anything halfway. Hot pink hair? Check. Coordinated outfits in the wildest prints? Double check. Matching their outfits yet keeping them slightly different, their looks are a mix of Harajuku influences, futuristic silhouettes, and head-to-toe commitment to colour. They prove that tihs trend can be sleek, high fashion, and totally in sync.

Maximalism isn’t just about clothes—it’s a whole lifestyle, an attitude. These icons have mastered the art of dressing loud and proud, proving that fashion should never be boring. Whether you’re dipping your toes into the trend or ready to go full throttle into the world of bold prints and statement accessories, take notes from these beautiful style influencers. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go buy some tooth earrings and rethink my entire wardrobe.