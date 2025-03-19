Gigi Hadid Is Bringing The Shiny, Chic, PVC Trend Back Again

When I hear about PVC coats, the first thing that comes to my mind is — Raincoats. Waterproof, hassle-free, and (if you were anything like me) in a fun shade of pink, they were the ultimate no-fuss solution, but used only during the monsoon (duh). But in 2025? Raincoats are strutting into the fashion scene, and surprisingly, they’re no longer just for rainy days, they are in for spring! The charge is being led by none other than Gigi Hadid, who has effortlessly turned PVC outerwear into the next big spring trend.

Gigi Hadid’s Golden PVC Moment

Gigi Hadid in a yellow PVC trench coat over a butter yellow dress, perfectly matching with the Paco Rabbane Million Gold perfume bottle

Gigi Hadid recently attended Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her fragrance pop-up event in New York City, and let’s just say, she dressed for the occasion. She arrived in a stunning butter-yellow maxi dress that screamed effortless elegance. But the real showstopper? A glossy, transparent yellow PVC trench coat that gave her look a futuristic edge while perfectly tying into the fragrance’s gold-themed aesthetic. Completing the ensemble with golden heeled boots and a slicked-back wet-hair look, Hadid made PVC outerwear look like the must-have fashion item of the season.

Throwback to JYP’s PVC Era

K-pop stars Hwasa and JYP in PVC suits during a performance

If Hadid’s look felt oddly familiar, that’s because we’ve seen PVC fashion before—back in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, courtesy of K-pop legend Park Jinyoung, better known as JYP.

K-pop group Twice member Dahyun in a lavender pvc tracksuit set

Yes, that JYP. The man, the myth, the mastermind behind JYP Entertainment and some of K-pop’s biggest acts. But before he became a mega-producer, he was a performer with an extremely memorable wardrobe. Among his most infamous fashion choices? PVC pantsuits, clear plastic shirts, and yes—those legendary transparent pants. While his bold choices were met with mixed reactions (read: people weren’t quite ready for it), they undeniably left a mark. Fast forward to today, and PVC is making headlines again—but this time, it’s Hadid-approved.

Kim Kardashian in the infamous transparent pvc dress

PVC made another high-fashion splash in 2017-2018, when designers like Calvin Klein, Balmain, and Chanel reintroduced it to the runway. Think glossy plastic trenches, clear vinyl skirts, and even PVC knee-high boots. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, were quick to jump on the trend, styling PVC pieces in ways that felt edgy yet wearable. The material found its way into street style, red carpet looks, and even luxury fashion campaigns, proving that what was once considered futuristic (or just plain weird) could actually be incredibly chic.

Now, with Hadid bringing it back into the spotlight, PVC outerwear is set to reclaim its fashion-forward status.

How to Rock the PVC Trend

Feeling inspired? Here’s how to pull off PVC outerwear without looking like you wrapped yourself in a shower curtain:

1. Layer Like a Pro

Hadid showed us how it’s done—throw a transparent PVC trench over a flowy dress or a chic tailored set. The contrast between soft fabrics and glossy plastic creates a polished, fashion-forward effect. Bonus points if your coat has a hint of color like Hadid’s gold-tinted version.

PVC coats are perfect for outerwear in Spring too!

2. Play with Prints

Think PVC is all about clear plastic? Think again. Printed PVC coats and dresses are a thing, and they’re so much fun. Animal prints, florals, or even bold graphics can add extra personality to the look. If you’re feeling daring, try a leopard-print PVC trench for the ultimate statement piece.

Wear it with the prints to make a statement

3. Go Monochrome (But Make It Pop)

A transparent PVC coat layered over a sleek, single-tone outfit? Yes, please. Try an all-white, all-black, or pastel-hued ensemble underneath to keep things sophisticated while letting the PVC shine.

Monochrome can never go wrong

4. Accessorise Like You Mean It

Chic transparent heels and accessories to add the futuristic touch to the outfit

Since PVC outerwear already makes a statement, keep your accessories simple but intentional. A structured handbag, futuristic sunnies, and sleek boots can pull everything together without making the outfit feel over-the-top.

With Gigi Hadid breathing new life into PVC outerwear and its nostalgic ties to past fashion moments, we wouldn’t be surprised if the trend takes off in 2025. Whether you love it, hate it, or are just curious to try it, one thing’s for sure—PVC is no longer just for rainy days. So, are you ready to shine (literally)?