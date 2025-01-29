The Lingerie As Outerwear Debate: Does It Arise From Sexism?

January 20 was supposed to be all about America's presidential swearing-in ceremony, but leave it to Lauren Sanchez to steal the show. The fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos turned heads and sparked a social media controversy with her bold outfit choice: a white Alexander McQueen suit under which she wore a lace bra, ditching the traditional blouse altogether. Netizens were quick to slam it. Cue the internet frenzy.

Social Media Showdown

The look had people talking—and not always in a good way. One user on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the outfit, writing, “Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another chimed in, “Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka, and Usha—they have class.”

And of course, the pearl-clutching continued: “Lauren Sanchez’s completely inappropriate dress today. Really, a bra plainly visible? Today is NOT a nightclub event. Show some class & dignity.”

Lingerie as Outerwear: The Trend That’s Not Going Anywhere

Here’s the thing, though: Sanchez’s outfit wasn’t just a bold choice—it’s part of a long-standing fashion movement that’s impossible to ignore. From corsets to bralettes, lingerie-inspired looks have been dominating runways and red carpets for years. Loewe, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy—you name it, they’ve done it. What used to be “bedroom only” is now street-style approved.

And let’s not forget the history. Corsets date all the way back to the 16th century when Queen Catherine de Medici introduced them to the French court. Fast forward to the 70s, and Vivienne Westwood made them sexy and rebellious. Then came the 90s, when Madonna’s iconic cone bra designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier became a pop culture moment. Tom Ford’s Gucci era? Total game-changer with his thong-and-sheer-fabric aesthetic.

And just a few seasons ago, Versace brought back the trend with its Medusa-embellished thong straps. We have also seen celebs like Julia Fox, Dua Lipa and many more flaunting this trend, so is a controversy still called for?

A Litte Sexist... Maybe?

While criticism of Sanchez’s outfit focused on "class" and "appropriateness," the backlash also exposes a double standard in how women’s fashion is judged. Men at formal events can show up tieless, shirt unbuttoned, or even in casual wear without causing much of a stir. But when women push boundaries or embrace trends like lingerie-inspired fashion, they’re often labeled as "inappropriate" or "attention-seeking."

This kind of reaction has less to do with the clothes and more to do with society’s discomfort with women owning their sexuality in public spaces. Lingerie as outerwear is bold, yes, but it’s also a form of self-expression that challenges outdated notions of what’s "acceptable" for women to wear.

By slamming Sanchez, critics are essentially reinforcing a narrow, sexist dress code that’s long overdue for a makeover.

Divided Opinions

While critics slammed Sanchez, others saw her outfit as a win for self-expression. Supporters argue that lingerie as outerwear is all about embracing confidence and body positivity. Plus, it’s all in the styling. Layering lingerie under a blazer or a mesh top has become the go-to move for balancing edgy and chic.

And let’s be real—the Alexander McQueen suit gave Sanchez’s look an undeniable sense of polish. The structured blazer and wide-leg trousers added a dose of sophistication, proving that you can blend daring and classy in one outfit.

Final Thoughts: Love It or Hate It, the Trend’s Here to Stay

Lingerie as outerwear is nothing new, but it still has the power to get people talking. Sanchez’s outfit may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s part of a larger cultural shift that’s redefining what’s considered appropriate. Whether you’re all in or still side-eyeing the trend, one thing’s for sure: the lines between public and private fashion are blurrier than ever, and we’re here for the drama.