How The Miniskirt Played A Part In Liberating Women, All Thanks To Mary Quant

A polarising hemline. Unsolicited commentary. A feminist movement. The mini skirt had to fight and endure for ages to be deemed as an ‘acceptable’ piece of clothing. Enter British designer Mary Quant, who is recognised for having popularised and championed the style. Although she may be most known for creating the miniskirt, she did not claim to be its creator. The French designer André Courrèges really asserted the title after incorporating miniskirts into a Paris collection. However, Quant was already selling them in her London boutique and wearing them herself by that point. Egg-and-chicken situation perhaps?

It should come as no surprise that traditional men's tailoring has always complemented the innovative spirit of the British fashion industry. However, for Quant, not a lot of folks know that she lacked formal training in design, and was initially drawn to the fashion industry through an accidental internship with a wealthy Mayfair milliner.

She would create new lines that would be manufactured overnight and stocked the following day using the money she earned from a day on the shop floor. Then came her tryst with the mini-skirt, which was an essential step toward the emancipation of the female figure and the reduction of its hem.

The feminist movement of the 1960s and 1970s was symbolised by the garment that foresaw the need for cultural change before the demand for apparel. Even though the elder generation was shocked, the mini, along with the 'midi' and 'maxi' dress designs that emerged in 1968, became a popular aspect of younger people's fashion during the next few years.

Even while some activists eventually linked the mini to an overly sexualised caricature, it continued to be a global representation of women's liberation and London's young appearance. These days, micro-minis can be seen on the catwalk as well as in the streets. And drumroll please, for Mary Quant is responsible for the flexibility and inventiveness of fashion in the twenty-first century.

The Twiggy Connect

Mary Quant's instinct at the time was to have model Twiggy Lawson don her designs. Twiggy, which ironically translates to ‘breadstick,’ was extremely slender, weighing 45 kg, and had a short cut that was typically masculine and eccentrically made up. In addition, Mary Quant chose to abbreviate that 50 centimeter skirt by making a big impression because she needed to promote her character.

The phrase "The real creators are the girls you see on the street" is actually something Mary Quant always said. She's truly one of the pioneers in the industry that needs more recognition for making it acceptable for the summer favourite to find a place in our wardrobe. And while the judgemental lot might still roll their eyes at the silhouette, we really don't care. Thank you Quant, for that!

