How To Style This Season’s Most Versatile Accessory

Who could have guessed that a square slip of fabric would become this season’s go-to accessory? We’ve been seeing chic bandanas make their way into nearly every wardrobe this fall, sometimes draped over the shoulders or tied around the waist, landing somewhere between a silk skirt and a belt. With icons like Alexa Chung and Sabrina Carpenter fully committing to the trend and no hard-and-fast rules to follow, it’s time to finally learn how to style bandanas.

Because of their versatility, bandanas—which can mean silk scarves, classic neckerchiefs, or knitted triangles of fabric—can be worn with so many of this season’s trending styles. Paired with our favourite outerwear pieces like leather jackets and suede blazers to tonal knitwear and elegant accessories, here are four ways to style bandanas this fall and winter.

To The Hips

This styling method may be just what catapulted scarves back into the limelight. Your go-to fall wardrobe can get an instant upgrade with the simple act of tying a silk scarf around your hips. Whether you pair it with denim and a wool coat or a simple dress, this is a low-effort, high-impact way to master the bandana trend this year.

A Head Scarf

Whether tied under the chin or behind the head, bandanas take the reins as this season’s go-to hair accessory. A polka dot silk option evokes the air of a 1950s Hollywood starlet, but you can pair the look with neutral capsule pieces for a more modern feel.

Over the Shoulders

Sailor collars on outerwear feel like this season’s new twist on the traditional trench coat. The same effect can be achieved by draping knitted bandanas over the shoulders. Paired with a barn jacket and your favourite jeans, this is a nice way to add new colors or textures to your fall wardrobe.

Tone on Tone

Whether you’re channeling a vintage stewardess or a classic Parisian beauty, a classic bandana tied around the neck will never go out of style. Match your neckerchief with similar tones for a color-drenched look that’s easy to put together but still feels elevated.

Fanciful Draping

A larger silk scarf can be worn in a myriad of ways. Whether draped across your front, tied across the waist, or used as a simple layer to add more color, there are no rules to abide by. It can feel boho or extremely luxe, depending on the accessories you pair it with.

Why Trust ELLE

Every product featured on ELLE.com is independently researched, tested, or editor-approved. We only recommend products that we stand behind, and the merchandise featured on our site is always driven by editorial and product testing standards, not by affiliate deals or advertising relationships. Any content created in partnership with advertisers is marked as such.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.