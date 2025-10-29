Is There A Right Way To Rewatch Your Favourite Shows?

Stranger Things season 5 lands on the 26th of November. In case you’re planning to rewatch the popular show, one episode a day, start on the 23rd of October since there are 34 episodes in total. A simple Reddit scroll taught me this. Geniuses, I tell you. That’s the thing — thousands are flocking to Netflix as the comedy-dystopian-sci fi-thriller series is set to debut its last season in a three-part drop. The first chunk arrives on the 27th of November, second on Christmas eve and the final one, on New Year’s. Safe to say I’ll be spending my holidays bawling my eyes out.

Since rewatch season is in full swing, I couldn’t help but wonder what it says about our psyche. I personally am not a big rewatcher of shows, until and unless it’s absolutely required. Then there are people on their twelfth rewatch of HIMYM. Slight eyeroll, masked in puzzlement. On the surface level, that comfort of knowing that XYZ protagonist will destroy Mr. Evil is a welcoming attribute of this habit. Albeit the surprise element is hurled out of the window, you’re at least not fighting for your life about whether the love interest beats cancer or not. I hope she did.

Set The Scene Properly

Give your rewatch a bit of ceremony. Put your phone aside, make yourself a drink, and get properly cosy. Recreate the vibe you had when you first watched it — lights dimmed, snacks on standby, no distractions. When you’re intentional about how you watch, the experience feels more immersive and satisfying.

Choose Your Focus

Every rewatch can have a theme. Maybe you’re paying closer attention to a certain character’s development, the costume design, or how the soundtrack shapes each scene. Focusing on one aspect gives the rewatch purpose, and you’ll notice things that completely passed you by before.

Spot The Hidden Details

Now that you know the plot, you can relax and enjoy the finer points — the camera angles, background conversations, or subtle callbacks between episodes. Pause when something catches your eye and think about how it fits into the bigger picture. These small discoveries often make you appreciate the show’s craft even more.

Change How You Watch

Switch up your viewing experience. Watch with a friend and compare theories, host a themed night, or join an online fan discussion. If the show has a companion podcast or behind-the-scenes content, dip into that too. Engaging with it in different ways helps you see it through fresh eyes.

Pace Yourself

It’s easy to press “next episode” without thinking, but try spacing things out. One or two episodes a night gives you time to reflect and keeps the story feeling special. A slower pace often makes the emotional beats land harder — and stops you from burning through it too quickly.

Rewatching isn’t about nostalgia alone; it’s about deepening your appreciation. You already know the story, so this time you can simply enjoy the craft, the characters, and the comfort of returning to a familiar world.

