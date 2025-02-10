I'd Also Dress Like This If I Were Kendall Jenner

In the almost-a-decade since I've been writing about Kendall Jenner's wardrobe, I've observed countless sartorial shifts and pivots. Some have been dictated by a young woman coming into her own, others have been more reflecting of the changing mood happening in fashion and others have spoken, as is the Kardashian-Jenner way, to business pursuits. I wonder what ever happened to those CaKe T-shirts...

Now in her thirtieth year, the model has arrived at a style destination that whole heartedly feels like her sartorial happy place. Fortunately for those of us who report on the fashion decisions she makes then that it's a smorgasbord of the great and the good of the industry. The pieces she favours are veritable fashion items from a luxe set of well-established brands that are sometimes interspersed with curveball (in a good way) independent labels that come together to make up an now enviable wardrobe. What she wears today could be thought of as quieter than what once was but truthfully it's a more knowing approach that aligns with peers who work with her in a modelling capacity versus her reality TV star revenue stream.

In The Row

Enough 'Wow' To Keep Us On Our Toes...



It was her latest looks worn during the first few days of New York Fashion Week that got me reflecting on her fashion evolution. Those of us who sit behind the camera might get to experiment and switch up with our style as we grow but those who 'step out in style' have it documented for easy reference. Like most of us, what Jenner wears now is different to how she approached her wardrobe years ago and the results see a young woman who is able to show confidence in her stealth restraint. Jenner isn't reinventing the wheel with her looks, but I think it's clear that that's not the intention either. There's very little shock factor but just enough 'wow' to keep us on our toes — like her Marilyn Monroe-meets-Princess Diana tribute era at the close of last year.



If I were her I too would dress exactly this way. Why wouldn't you want to wrap-up in The Row to dash to the Calvin Klein show before heading out to dinner with friends with little else on but a £7,700 Phoebe Philo shearling jacket? It looks great and feels perfectly placed for the always most taste-restrained member of the klan. I like the louche polish of her boyfriend-leaning day-to-day wardrobe and adore the leggy approach of her recent evening looks. Her pieces are undoubtedly eye-wateringly expensive but she is the world's highest paid model and it feels refreshing to see a young woman with such influence investing in pieces that will last and age sympathetically. The trickle down effect of her approach is why 'stealth' and 'quiet' have replaced words like 'viral' and 'bold' on a new generation of women's fashion vision boards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

We're just at week one of the AW25 shows and yet Jenner is ensuring that what happens off the runway can be as equally as informative and inspiring as the looks that saunter the catwalk. What'll come next from her? Well, we could hazard a good guess at specifics but there's no doubt that it'll be something that feels right for her, right now.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.