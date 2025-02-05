Marc Jacobs Kicks Off New York Fashion Week With A Suitably OTT Show

If the world of fashion often feels like an endless merry-go-round of creative director shake-ups, glitzy events, buzzy collaborations, glamorous shows, and must-have new collections, that's because it very much is – and there are no plans for it to slow down anytime soon, either. Just one full month into the new year, and already we've had Menswear, Copenhagen, Berlin and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Weeks, not to mention a fair few major brand announcements in between, and all before the main thrust of the SS25 show season has even officially begun.

It felt particularly opportune, then, that Marc Jacobs make the most of a rare lull in the industry calendar to put on his own off-schedule show in New York last night, ensuring all eyes were firmly on his new collection. To kick off the city's SS25 show season – a whole three days early – Jacobs took over the iconic New York Public Library and filled it with guests including Sofia Coppola, Nara Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicky Hilton.

Dolls and Drama

Models including Alex Consani emerged onto the runway in playful, bold and experimental designs, featuring the exaggerated proportions and doll-inspired details that have become Jacobs' signatures over the years. This time around, they were brought into the collection in the form of ultra-inflated bubble skirts, super-puffy shoulders, extra-large bows, and circus-worthy shoes – all tied together by Pat McGrath's ingenious stick-on beauty spots and sparkly mouth dots.

Naming the collection 'Courage,' the designer explained his inspirations and the sentiment behind the show in notes shared with guests, that read: 'Guided by heart, humility and gratitude, I have come to understand that fear is not my enemy – it is a necessary companion to creativity, authenticity, integrity and life.

'With precious freedom we dream and imagine without limitation, daring to be vulnerable in the face of criticism and failure, not to escape from reality but to help navigate, understand and confront it – exploring through curiosity, conviction, compassion and love.'

A high and hopeful note on which to kick off what will no doubt be a particularly action-packed show season – and one which we would all do well to keep front of mind as we plough on.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.