India Art Fair Spotlight: 2112 Saldon's Celebration of Ladakhi Heritage

India Art Fair 2025 that is underway promises a compelling showcase of South Asia's contemporary art scene, with an enhanced focus on the vibrant interplay of craft, culture, and innovative design. The fair's commitment to celebrating both established and emerging voices is set to create a dynamic space for artistic exploration and cultural dialogue. This year’s event aims to spotlight practitioners who are pushing the boundaries of traditional art forms and offering fresh perspectives on the region's rich heritage.

Honouring Indigenous Textiles



Among the artists poised to make a significant impact is Padma Saldon, the creative mind behind 2112 Saldon. As the ELLE Graduates 2024 award winner, Saldon's participation in the ‘Indigenous Fashion Futures: A Living Archive’ exhibition, curated by Sreyansi Singh, is a highly anticipated moment. Alongside fellow designers, Boito from Odisha, Johargram from Jharkhand, and East from Manipur, Saldon will present a collection that honours indigenous textiles as both a repository of cultural memory and a catalyst for contemporary expression. This collaboration marks a significant moment between the India Art Fair and the Fashion Design Council of India, creating a platform where art and fashion converge. The exhibition aims to redefine fashion installations by emphasising garments as living archives—each piece a record of its community's heritage. As Saldon articulates her vision for this project, she positions herself and her peers as "record-keepers of their ancestors," breathing new life into traditional practises while forging pathways for future generations.

In this interview, we delve into Saldon's vision, creative process, and unwavering commitment to preserving ancestral techniques through her innovative designs.

ELLE: What are you most excited about experiencing as a first-time exhibitor at the India Art Fair?

Padma Saldon (PS): Being part of the India Art Fair is an incredible opportunity to introduce Ladakhi fashion to a global audience. I’m excited to see how people engage with the intricate craftsmanship, heritage textiles, and contemporary expressions of Ladakhi identity. It’s also a chance to connect with artists and designers who are pushing boundaries in indigenous and sustainable fashion.

ELLE: When people see your designs at the "Indigenous Fashion Futures" exhibition, what's the one thing you hope they'll feel or understand about Ladakhi culture and fashion?

PS: I hope they feel the deep connection between Ladakh’s landscapes, spirituality, and craftsmanship. Every thread, pattern, and silhouette in my designs carries stories of resilience, adaptation, and identity. Ladakhi fashion is not just about aesthetics—it’s about preserving traditions while embracing change

ELLE: This exhibition highlights a new generation of designers. What does it mean to you to be considered a "record-keeper" and "living archive" of your ancestors' traditions?

PS: It’s an honour and a responsibility. Our ancestors wove not just fabric but entire narratives of survival, climate consciousness, and cultural expression into their garments. As a designer, I see myself as a bridge—translating these traditions into contemporary forms so they remain relevant and celebrated rather than forgotten. It’s an honour to be presenting alongside BOITO, Johargram, and East—three incredible design collectives that are redefining indigenous fashion from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Manipur. Each of them brings a unique perspective, deeply rooted in the textile traditions of their regions while pushing the boundaries of contemporary design. Together, our presence at the Indigenous Fashion Futures exhibition at the India Art Fair is more than just about showcasing garments—it’s about celebrating the resilience, ingenuity, and evolving identities of indigenous communities. It’s about reclaiming narratives, supporting artisan economies, and demonstrating that indigenous fashion is not static—it’s dynamic, forward-thinking, and deeply impactful.

ELLE: Tell us about your works that are displayed - their focus, concept, and theme?

PS: The works on exhibition are traditional Ladakhi garments. These garments are rooted in the history and heritage of the place and community. Pieces like traditional Lha, Logor dress, Lamo are a part of the exhibition that beautifully show the intricacies of Ladakhi textiles and designs

ELLE: Beyond showcasing your designs, what are you personally hoping to learn or gain from being a part of the India Art Fair community?

PS: I’m looking forward to engaging in conversations about indigenous design, sustainability, and cultural preservation. Meeting fellow artists, curators, and fashion enthusiasts will give me fresh perspectives on how traditional crafts can evolve while maintaining their authenticity.

ELLE: The exhibition talks about fashion as a form of "political power and social collectivism." How do you see your work contributing to this idea?

PS: Fashion is deeply political—it represents identity, resistance, and community. By working with Ladakhi weavers and artisans, I aim to create economic opportunities and ensure that traditional knowledge is valued in a globalised world. Every piece I design carries the voice of the people who made it, reinforcing the idea that indigenous crafts are not relics but active, living traditions.

ELLE: If you could describe your collection in three words to someone visiting the India Art Fair, what would they be?

PS: Contemporary heritage, sustainable, resilience.

ELLE: How do you hope that being featured in this exhibition will help support the weaving communities you work with?

PS: Visibility is crucial. By bringing Ladakhi craftsmanship to an international platform, I hope to create more appreciation and demand for handwoven textiles. This can lead to better livelihoods for weavers and encourage younger generations to continue these time-honoured skills. Ultimately, I want to shift the perception of traditional crafts from being seen as “dying arts” to vibrant, evolving practices.

The ELLE Graduates winner is definitely the designer of the future — conserving heritage while also giving it a modern and contemporary touch and also making the world understand the importance of the textiles of the indigenous communities of India