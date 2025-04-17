Inside Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s New Store: A Bold Masterclass In Maximalism

Maximalism might be having its moment again, but for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, it never went out of style. Long before fashion circled back to embroidery, shine, and grandeur, the duo were already building a world where more is more—and doing it with unmatched finesse.

Luxe Goes Stunning



Their latest store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai is a natural extension of that world — bold, rich, and deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship. From the minute you enter, it’s clear this isn’t just a store—it’s an experience. A chandelier made of sharp glass elements floats above a central chamber framed with quilted mirrorwork curtains. The walls are treated with custom Patola patterns in radiant gold leafing. There’s light, there’s shine, but there’s also soul.

“We wanted to create a space that evokes joy, excitement, and awe,” the designers share. “Every detail has been drawn from India and her incredible crafts.”

There’s no one focal point. Instead, each corner tells a story—from the hand-painted etched doors to the brass racks shaped like their ‘Aikyam’ logo, symbolising the balance of masculine and feminine energies. The same motif appears again on the door handles, hand-carved and custom-made. Look closely and you’ll also notice how mirrors and lighting are placed to catch you by surprise, changing the feel of the space as you walk through it.

“We love layered design. It’s complex, detailed, and meant to unfold slowly,” they say. “There are little surprises everywhere.”

The store might be new, but the energy it carries is decades in the making. “This is all of India, made in India, with all our hearts,” the designers say, adding, “It’s the sum of everything we’ve learnt over the years—brought together in one space.”

In a fun turn of phrase, when asked to describe the store as a movie character, they are clear: “She would be a queen, wearing her finest ensemble, layered with all her most precious jewels.” Fitting, considering how royal the store feels—without trying too hard to impress.

While the interiors are clearly the star, the clothes on display complement the space with just as much care. Signature AJSK embroidery styles—Chikankari, Resham, mirrorwork—placed as magnificently as they are. You’ll find pieces like shirts and tunics done in luxe textures, multicolour sarong sarees with concept blouses, and the standout bridal section with a dreamy red lehenga next to a regal sherwani.

There’s menswear too—crushed silks, Ajrakh and Resham Jaali embroidery, and a few classic pieces from their ‘Shadow’ and ‘Bakhia’ ranges. Even their new candle collection, inspired by themes of royalty and celebration, sits neatly in this world—adding another layer of storytelling through scent.

What sets this space apart isn’t just how grand it is, but how intentional every element feels. “We want people to walk in and feel the richness of Indian heritage,” they say. “And we want them to walk out feeling proud of it.”

And the future? The duo is keeping that close to the chest—for now. “We’ve set our biggest project in motion,” they hint, “and we’ll be ready to talk about it very soon.”

For now, the new store stands as a reminder that when it comes to bringing Indian craft to life in the most striking way possible—nobody does it quite like Abu and Sandeep.