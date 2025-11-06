Inside Piaget’s Artistic Evolution: Christophe Bourrie On The Maison’s Craftsmanship Defining Its Next Chapter

Piaget has spent 150 years shaping a distinct design language defined by gold craftsmanship, vibrant colour, and a dynamic sense of movement. Founded in 1874 in La Côte-aux-Fées, the Maison grew from a quiet workshop into one of Switzerland’s most expressive luxury houses, known for its cuff watches of the ’60s, sautoirs of the ’70s, and its daring use of ornamental stones. Today, Piaget’s creative identity—what it calls ‘Extraleganza,’ enters a new chapter as the brand celebrates a major milestone with fresh collections that highlight heritage, artistry, and a more assertive design confidence.

Cuff Watches

During his visit to India, Christophe Bourrie, Piaget’s Head of Jewellery, reflects on the Maison’s evolving aesthetic, the creative process behind its high jewellery, and the natural synergy he sees between Piaget and India.

Heritage, Innovation, and the Piaget Way

For Bourrie, Piaget’s strongest creative foundation continues to be the 1960s and ’70s. “Piaget’s watches from that era are a constant source of inspiration,” he says. “They reflect artistic freedom, creativity, and bold modernity. I love the tension between audacity and heritage; it perfectly captures the Piaget spirit.”

That tension guides Piaget’s approach to modernity. “Innovation comes through design and savoir-faire,” he explains. “We reinterpret our signature lines to align with contemporary taste while preserving our codes. And we use advanced craftsmanship, like cutting ornamental stones with micrometric precision.”

Piaget’s process remains anchored in traditional artistry. Every creation begins with a gouache painting. “Each year, our design studio develops a thematic collection. Sometimes a rare central stone leads the design; other times the design comes first, and our gemmology team sources or recuts stones to match it,” Bourrie says.



Once the design is finalised, artisans carve a 3D wax model before the goldsmiths begin shaping the piece. Gem-setters then bring it to life using a range of techniques—claw, closed, and invisible settings, practised entirely in-house. “The final creation must reflect our artistic DNA and still speak to what our clients desire,” he adds.

Knowing when a piece is complete is a collective decision. “We design more gouaches than what will be produced,” Bourrie says. “The final selection is refined with constant dialogue between design, commercial, marketing, and manufacturing teams. We aim for uniqueness within a refined balance that stays true to Piaget.”



The Maison’s 150th anniversary high jewellery collection, ‘Essence of Extraleganza,’ reflects this philosophy. Bourrie describes it as “a strong and confident statement that reaffirms Piaget’s style. It draws inspiration from the 1969 21st Century Collection—cuff watches, sautoirs, ornamental stones, engraved goldwork, and ultra-thin watchmaking.”

One of the standout creations from the new chapter is the Endless Motion table clock. “It features an opal dial, which was Mr. Piaget’s favourite stone, and reimagines time as a kinetic work of art,” Bourrie says. “It was created with artist Alex Palenski, echoing Piaget’s history of artistic collaborations with names like Arman and Salvador Dalí.” The clock has since been acquired by an Indian collector, a connection Bourrie calls “wonderful.”

Piaget and India: A Creative Dialogue

Bourrie sees a clear affinity between India and Piaget. “Both share a deep love for colour, gemstones, and gold craftsmanship,” he says. “The way gold is shaped and adorned by hand in India resonates with how we work in our atelier.”

He adds that jewellery in India carries emotional weight, especially during weddings and life milestones. While Indian clients maintain strong relationships with local jewellers, Piaget’s jewellery watches have found an enthusiastic audience here. “They bridge both worlds beautifully,” he notes.

Piaget doesn’t design specific collections for individual markets, but it does consider aesthetic preferences. “Minimal and delicate designs resonate more with Asian clients, while bolder, statement pieces appeal to clients in India and the Middle East,” Bourrie says. Warm-toned gemstones like rubies, spinels, spessartites remain favourites in India, while sapphires require more careful selection.

Piaget has drawn from India in the past as well. “About eleven years ago, we launched the Mythical Journey collection inspired by the Silk Route, with chapters dedicated to Asia, India, Rajasthan, and Venice,” Bourrie recalls. The pieces featured motifs like peacocks, elephants, and floating palaces. Today’s Piaget is more abstract and focuses on texture, movement, and light, but Indian artistry continues to influence the Maison’s vision. “The connection is timeless,” he says.

The Designer Behind the Collections

Bourrie’s own journey with Piaget has been one of evolution. “I was new to high jewellery when I joined. Each collection brings new craftsmanship challenges and the thrill of sourcing extraordinary gemstones,” he says. His favourite creation remains the Swinging Sautoir watch. “It embodies Piaget’s double know-how—ultra-thin watchmaking and bold creativity in transforming time into an ornament.”

He shares thoughtful advice for young designers: “Working in an established Maison means preserving the brand’s DNA while adding your own touch. It requires humility, patience, and a mindset that values collaboration.”

As for Piaget’s future, he keeps it succinct: “Piaget will continue to affirm its distinctive style and elevate its savoir-faire.”

