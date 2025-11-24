Italy’s SICIS Arrives In India With Micromosaic Masterpieces At The House Of Rose

When I first walked into the store, I genuinely thought I was looking at paintings framed in diamonds. The colours, the gradients, the tiny details, everything felt hand-painted. But the real magic revealed itself only when I leaned in closer. Those delicate ‘brushstrokes’ weren’t paint at all. They were hundreds of microscopic mosaic tiles, each one placed by hand, melting seamlessly into gemstones to become a single jewel. It felt like stumbling upon a secret hidden in plain sight.

That moment of wonder set the tone for what came next: the arrival of Italy’s SICIS, the master of reviving ancient micromosaic art and transforming it into modern, extraordinary jewels, now officially in India. Their debut showcase with The House of Rose feels like more than a launch; it’s a meeting of two creative worlds shaped by heritage, meticulous craftsmanship, and a shared reverence for beauty.

Gioia Placuzzi, Creative Director of SICIS, and Biren Vaidya, Managing Director of The House of Rose, sat down with us to unravel the story behind this partnership, the romance of an art form that predates Christ, and what it means to bring Italian micromosaics to an Indian audience that instinctively understands artistry.

Why India, Why Now

India has long been one of SICIS’s strongest markets for large-scale mosaics. But jewellery required the right custodian. “I wasn’t looking for someone who would stock the brand for a year,” Placuzzi says. “I wanted a partner who would build understanding, educate clients, and honour the technique.”

For Vaidya, the timing was intuitive. “In the early 2000s, customers wanted a breakup of gold, diamonds, and labour. Today, only two out of ten ask. India now understands that intellectual property in jewellery, creativity has value. This shift tells me the market is ready for SICIS.” But the biggest hook? For him, micromosaic is not jewellery, it’s art. “When you see it from afar, it looks like enamel, like a painting. But then you look closer… it’s hundreds of tiny pieces. It’s extraordinary. And SICIS is the only one doing it at this level.”

Mr Biren Vaidya, Ms Gioia Placuzzi for The House of Rose x SICIS Jewels

A Friendship Set in Stone — Literally

The partnership between SICIS and The House of Rose isn’t just symbolic; it’s literally built into the flagship. Behind the bar, a breathtaking bespoke mosaic wall created by SICIS anchors the space. “It’s my treasure,” Vaidya says, almost matter-of-fact. “I gave her a concept; she transformed it. I didn’t tell her I would name the bar after SICIS. That was my thank-you.” Placuzzi only discovered the surprise once the wall was installed. “It was emotional,” she says. “That’s what friendship in design looks like.”

Beneath that artistic gesture lies a deeper connection, an Italian heart meeting an Indian soul. For SICIS, creating in Italy is non-negotiable. “We make everything in Italy, including our own glass,” Placuzzi explains. “We’re the only company still producing mosaic glass at scale. Being Italian is part of our identity.” Vaidya sees the same rootedness reflected at Rose. “Everything we do is Indian, our chocolates, our coffees, our design. When you build luxury, you honour where you come from. That’s why our philosophies align so closely.”

Reviving a 2,000-Year-Old Art

To understand SICIS is to follow a thread that stretches from Italian ateliers back to the Roman Empire. “Mosaic is part of my family’s story,” Placuzzi says. “Forty years ago, SICIS brought mosaics into modern architecture and interiors. But we were also collectors of antique micromosaic jewellery. One day, we thought, Why not bring this technique into contemporary fine jewellery?”

The result is a signature language: thousands of hand-cut glass tesserae, arranged like paint strokes, fused with diamonds and coloured stones, often sculpted in 3D. Every piece is a miniature world. “Nature is our biggest muse,” Placuzzi explains. “Like nature, micromosaic allows endless colour combinations. That freedom is magic.”

How India Will Receive Micromosaic

Vaidya is realistic but optimistic. “Designs are being loved instantly. Understanding the value of micromosaic will take time, like any art form. But India is a country where jewellery is a heritage. Once they recognise the uniqueness, the collection will sit right beside fine art.” For Placuzzi, India feels like a creative spark waiting to be explored.

“I want to travel more, see more. India has layers of inspiration, some obvious, many hidden. An India-inspired SICIS collection? Absolutely. But first, we want to establish the brand deeply and respectfully.” Vaidya nods. “We’ll do it the right way. Build the relationship first, then create something special.”

Designers, Their Vision, and the Road Ahead

What defines Gioia Placuzzi creatively? “Travel,” she says instantly. “Seeing cultures, colours, stories, it opens my mind. Simplicity in reality becomes complexity in design.” Biren Vaidya nods to the same instinct. “We’re similar. We’re our own biggest critics. We absorb, learn, and refine. Creativity is never complete.” That shared philosophy shapes what a SICIS jewel should represent: “You’re not just wearing jewellery,” Vaidya explains. “You’re wearing an art form. Each piece is unique because no two micromosaics can ever be identical. You’re collecting something timeless.” Both believe luxury grows in thoughtful steps. “Generations are getting shorter, preferences change faster,” Vaidya says. “But that excites me. Staying agile, like water, that’s the future.” For SICIS in India, this debut marks the first chapter of a long story rooted in friendship, craft, and a shared vision. As Gioia adds with a smile, “The journey has only just begun.”

