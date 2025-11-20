ELLE Exclusive: Péro Unveils Its First-Ever Home Line Crafted Entirely From Its Archived Fabrics

For a label that has always felt like a tender mix of craft, love and nostalgia, péro entering the home feels like an obvious extension of its world. For designer Aneeth Arora, the idea of péro at home has been around since the very beginning. “The idea has been there since the inception of the brand in 2009,” she says. Back then, her team was already developing textiles across different parts of India, and she always felt those fabrics could eventually become something for the home.

That “eventually” arrived during the pandemic. With regular fashion cycles on pause, she finally had the time to revisit the archive — twenty seasons’ worth of textiles that held colour stories, finishes, trims and ideas from a decade of work. “Someone asked me how long home has been in the making, and I said sixteen years,” she laughs. “We’re using textiles from our first year too.” The home line builds from that existing material rather than creating new fabric from scratch, which gives the entire collection a quiet sense of continuity.

The first chapter of péro home translates textiles from ten early seasons into quilts, linens, curtains, cushions and throws. Each palette reflects a story the brand once told on the runway. It isn’t about nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, though the familiarity is intentional. “People have already seen these textiles in our clothing. They’ll immediately connect it to a story we shared earlier,” Arora explains. It’s a way of bringing memory into everyday living without making it feel precious or decorative.

The process of turning fashion textiles into home products was surprisingly systematic. péro divided the entire category by how a home is used: eat, sleep, live and clean, which helped the team design without getting overwhelmed. Lightweight fabrics like Chanderi and Maheshwari became curtains. Heavier cottons and linens were assigned to beddings. Silks, novelty weaves and embellished samples transformed into cushions or sofa throws. “Because we’ve been working so closely with textiles for so many years, it came very naturally to allocate fabrics based on tactility and use,” she says.

Durability was one of the few challenges. “Something that works for clothing behaves differently at home. People sit on it, sleep on it, there’s rubbing and abrasion.” The solution lay in matching each fabric to an appropriate category rather than pushing it into the wrong one. It’s a practical way of working that sits comfortably alongside péro’s attention to detail.

And the details are unmistakably péro. There are embroidered logos hidden in unexpected corners, buttons and tassels tucked into seams, and little surprises you don’t notice at first glance. “Like our garments, you’ll discover things bit by bit,” Arora says. “You might suddenly spot a small embroidered symbol one day and realise it was always there.”

Another defining choice: is the sustainable making of the line. “I do not like riding on the whole sustainability wagon all the time,” Arora adds, “but for this line we’ve consciously decided that we are not creating more textiles. The home line is built entirely from the archive. When something is over, we won’t take more orders for it,” she says. This approach makes every piece one-of-a-kind which is an outcome of using existing fabric rather than reproducing it.

When asked what a péro-style home should feel like, Arora answers without hesitation. “péro has been about love from the day we started — love for what we create, love from the people who wear us, love from our craftspeople.” She sees home in the same way. Warm, inviting, textured with memory. She also hopes the pieces start conversations. “Our jackets often become conversation starters. Even on the streets of Paris or Japan, people stop and ask where it’s from. I feel home products should do the same. When guests pick something up or notice a detail, it should create a moment.”

And for the question that I always ask Arora, as for what comes next, she hints at an expansion that takes péro beyond soft furnishings. Customers have often told her that limited-edition jackets feel like artworks they’d want to frame. “So that is the next step,” she says — a growing direction that will eventually bring péro’s embroidered textiles onto the walls of homes in small frames.

For now, the launch feels thoughtful and unhurried. It draws from years of fabric-making, old colour stories and an archive that continues to grow. péro home doesn’t attempt to reinvent the brand. It simply allows the brand’s world to enter the spaces where people live, rest and gather, carrying forward the same sentiment péro has built over sixteen years.

