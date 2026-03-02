subscribe
Jacob Elordi Has Entered His Carryall Era

Jacob Elordi is always carrying baggage — the woven, canvas, oversized kind that’s quietly become part of his off-duty fits.

| Taronish Batty
We’ve all seen the Jacob Elordi pap shots. You know the ones. Oversized tote slung over his shoulder, wired earphones in, gaze somewhere between existential and mildly inconvenienced — just existing at 6’5” in public. Somewhere along the way, the bag stopped being an accessory and started being part of the character.

Yes, he was officially named a Bottega Veneta ambassador in May 2024, but the alignment felt pre-written. Long before the contract, he was already dressing like a man who understood quiet luxury and the power of a good carryall. Still, his rotation goes beyond one house — woven leathers, slouchy canvas, structured weekender shapes — each sighting feels like a frame from a European art film. Elordi had been living in Bottega, the way most of us live in our worn-out denims. 

Every paparazzi frame — the coffee runs, the airport fits, the unhurried sidewalk pauses — reads less like a celebrity sighting and more like an unsponsored still from a film nobody's titled yet. Atmospheric. Deliberate. Slightly impossible to look away from.

Here’s our take on the baggage he’s been carrying through it all, the totes, weekender bags, and soft-structured holdalls that have quietly become part of the plot:

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Tote

publive-image
Getty Images.

When Jacob Elordi was officially announced as a Bottega Veneta ambassador in May 2024, no one was surprised. He’d basically been in his Bottega era already. This tomato-red Andiamo tote — easily one of the boldest in his lineup — sealed it.

He carried it to Matthieu Blazy’s final show for the brand, keeping the outfit simple in black and white and clipping on a butter-yellow Intrecciato dog charm because, of course. It was polished but not precious. That was the moment the internet collectively agreed: Bottega Boy.

Chanel Mini Messenger

publive-image
Getty Images.
Attending a Chanel-hosted dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Elordi showed up in a crisp white button-down and tailored trousers, finishing the look with a charcoal-grey mini messenger bag slung crossbody. Compact, sleek, slightly unexpected — and proof that the “men don’t carry purses” debate is officially tired.

Louis Vuitton Monogram 29 Speedy Bag

publive-image
Getty Images.

Pharrell Williams reintroduced the Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy in his Spring/Summer 2024 menswear debut, and it didn’t stay on the runway for long. Elordi was photographed with the bag just weeks after the show — and then doubled down a month later, stepping out with the same Speedy in a fresh green colourway. 

Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag

publive-image
Getty Images.
Spotted in the early days of his Bottega era, Jacob Elordi carried a deep brown leather Padded Cassette to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 show in Milan. He kept the rest of the look sharp and minimal — a black Bottega coat with matching trousers — letting the bag do just enough without trying too hard.

Bottega Veneta Cabat Tote and Odyssey Intrecciato Carry-On Suitcase

publive-image
Getty Images.
Elordi leaned all the way into his Bottega fixation, stepping out with a matching Cabat tote and Odyssey Intrecciato suitcase. The rest stayed low-key — plain white tee, black trousers — with a bright green cap thrown in for contrast. Coordinated, but still somehow effortless.

Bottega Veneta Duffle Intrecciato Bag, Andiamo Backpack, and Andiamo Voyager

publive-image
Getty Images.
Fully in his ambassador era, the Wuthering Heights star was spotted at the airport, rolling deep in Bottega. We’re talking a full luggage lineup: the Duffle Intrecciato, the Andiamo Backpack, the Andiamo Voyager — the whole travel set. Head-to-toe Bottega. Subtle? Not exactly. Committed? Completely.

