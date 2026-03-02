Jacob Elordi Has Entered His Carryall Era

We’ve all seen the Jacob Elordi pap shots. You know the ones. Oversized tote slung over his shoulder, wired earphones in, gaze somewhere between existential and mildly inconvenienced — just existing at 6’5” in public. Somewhere along the way, the bag stopped being an accessory and started being part of the character.

Yes, he was officially named a Bottega Veneta ambassador in May 2024, but the alignment felt pre-written. Long before the contract, he was already dressing like a man who understood quiet luxury and the power of a good carryall. Still, his rotation goes beyond one house — woven leathers, slouchy canvas, structured weekender shapes — each sighting feels like a frame from a European art film. Elordi had been living in Bottega, the way most of us live in our worn-out denims.

Every paparazzi frame — the coffee runs, the airport fits, the unhurried sidewalk pauses — reads less like a celebrity sighting and more like an unsponsored still from a film nobody's titled yet. Atmospheric. Deliberate. Slightly impossible to look away from.

Here’s our take on the baggage he’s been carrying through it all, the totes, weekender bags, and soft-structured holdalls that have quietly become part of the plot:

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Tote

Getty Images.

When Jacob Elordi was officially announced as a Bottega Veneta ambassador in May 2024, no one was surprised. He’d basically been in his Bottega era already. This tomato-red Andiamo tote — easily one of the boldest in his lineup — sealed it.

He carried it to Matthieu Blazy’s final show for the brand, keeping the outfit simple in black and white and clipping on a butter-yellow Intrecciato dog charm because, of course. It was polished but not precious. That was the moment the internet collectively agreed: Bottega Boy.

Chanel Mini Messenger Getty Images.

Attending a Chanel-hosted dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Elordi showed up in a crisp white button-down and tailored trousers, finishing the look with a charcoal-grey mini messenger bag slung crossbody. Compact, sleek, slightly unexpected — and proof that the “men don’t carry purses” debate is officially tired. Louis Vuitton Monogram 29 Speedy Bag Getty Images.

Pharrell Williams reintroduced the Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy in his Spring/Summer 2024 menswear debut, and it didn’t stay on the runway for long. Elordi was photographed with the bag just weeks after the show — and then doubled down a month later, stepping out with the same Speedy in a fresh green colourway.